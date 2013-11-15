Ashura festival
A Shi'ite Muslim boy with specks of blood on his face and body looks on during the Ashura religious festivamore
A Shi'ite Muslim boy with specks of blood on his face and body looks on during the Ashura religious festival in Yangon, November 15, 2013. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the seventh century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Minzayar
A Shi'ite Muslim is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark more
A Shi'ite Muslim is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Mumbai November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Shi'ite Muslim woman gets her child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in thmore
A Shi'ite Muslim woman gets her child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Shi'ite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15,more
Shi'ite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Shia Muslims boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the nortmore
Shia Muslims boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, November 13, 2013. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the 7th century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims bleed after hitting their foreheads with swords and beating themselves during the relmore
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims bleed after hitting their foreheads with swords and beating themselves during the religious festival of Ashura in Baghdad, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
The back of a Shi'ite Muslim bleeds as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura more
The back of a Shi'ite Muslim bleeds as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Lebanese Red Cross personnel stand watch as Lebanese supporters of the Shi'ite Amal movement men bleed as tmore
Lebanese Red Cross personnel stand watch as Lebanese supporters of the Shi'ite Amal movement men bleed as they beat their foreheads during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Turkish Shi'ite women take part in an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer<more
Turkish Shi'ite women take part in an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Afghan Shi'ite Muslims arrive at a bathhouse after they flagellated themselves with chains, during an Ashurmore
Afghan Shi'ite Muslims arrive at a bathhouse after they flagellated themselves with chains, during an Ashura procession in Kabul, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 20more
A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Lebanese supporter of the Shi'ite Amal movement wears a pendant of Shi'ite Muslim Imam Ali's symbolic swomore
A Lebanese supporter of the Shi'ite Amal movement wears a pendant of Shi'ite Muslim Imam Ali's symbolic sword as he is seen covered with blood during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Lebanese Hezbollah supporters gesture as they march during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut'more
Lebanese Hezbollah supporters gesture as they march during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
A Lebanese Hezbollah supporter mourns during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs Novemore
A Lebanese Hezbollah supporter mourns during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul November 11, 2013. REUTERmore
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah appears from behind a curtain before addressing his suppmore
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah appears from behind a curtain before addressing his supporters during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2more
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Turkish Shi'ite women mourn during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer<more
Turkish Shi'ite women mourn during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates himself as people watch from atop a roof during a Muharram procession aheamore
A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates himself as people watch from atop a roof during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkish Shi'ite girls watch a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala on a huge screen during an Ashura procemore
Turkish Shi'ite girls watch a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala on a huge screen during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Shi'ite Muslim women take part in a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi Novembemore
Shi'ite Muslim women take part in a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl carries a toy car as she stands in front of flags depicting Imam Hussein, Prophet Mohammad's grandsomore
A girl carries a toy car as she stands in front of flags depicting Imam Hussein, Prophet Mohammad's grandson, during a Muharram procession by Lebanese supporters of the Shi'ite Amal movement to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A Shi'ite Muslim man bleeds after tapping his forehead with a razor during a Muharram procession to mark Asmore
A Shi'ite Muslim man bleeds after tapping his forehead with a razor during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Nabatieh town, southern Lebanon, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashura procession in Kabul November 14, 2013. REUTERmore
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashura procession in Kabul November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shi'ite pilgrims run between the Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas shrines as part of a ritual of the Ashura ceremore
Shi'ite pilgrims run between the Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas shrines as part of a ritual of the Ashura ceremony in Kerbala, 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
下一个
Sex, lives and political wives
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's wife is the latest woman to stand by her husband as he is embroiled in scandal.
Indigenous games
Some 48 Brazilian indigenous tribes present their cultural rituals and compete in traditional sports such as archery, running with logs and canoeing during the...
Aid to the Philippines
The desperate struggle to help the typhoon survivors.
Embedded in Somalia
Photographer Siegfried Modola is travelling with the Kenya Defence Force of the African Mission in Somalia.
精选图集
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.