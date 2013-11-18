版本:
Dubai Airshow

<p>The Red Arrows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team performs during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

<p>An Airbus A380, the world's largest passenger jet, flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

<p>A Typhoon fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

<p>A Rafale fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

<p>An F18 Super Hornet fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

<p>Al Fursan, the aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force, performs during the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>A Mirage 2000-9 fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

<p>A Typhoon fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

<p>The Red Arrows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team performs during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

<p>A visitor poses for a picture as a P-8A Poseidon flies past during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

<p>An exhibitor shows the bullets used by a portable automated long range gun system which can be used in cargo aircraft during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

<p>A visitor poses for a picture on a military helicopter during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

<p>Visitors look for shelter during the sandstorm at the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. The flying display was cancelled due to the sandstorm. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>An aircraft is pictured during a sandstorm at the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>Visitors walk during a sandstorm at the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

