版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 19日 星期二 23:45 BJT

Growing up in the EU parliament

<p>Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (C) takes part with her daughter Vittoria (L) in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (C) takes part with her daughter Vittoria (L) in amore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (C) takes part with her daughter Vittoria (L) in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
1 / 15
<p>Vittoria Ronzulli (L), daughter of Italy's member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (Not pictured), stands in the plenary room of the European Parliament after a voting session in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Vittoria Ronzulli (L), daughter of Italy's member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (Not pictured),more

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Vittoria Ronzulli (L), daughter of Italy's member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (Not pictured), stands in the plenary room of the European Parliament after a voting session in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
2 / 15
<p>Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a votingmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
3 / 15
<p>Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy (C) stands with her daughter Vittoria as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy (C) stands with her daughter Vittoria as she takemore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy (C) stands with her daughter Vittoria as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
4 / 15
<p>Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a votingmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
5 / 15
<p>Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a votingmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
6 / 15
<p>Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (R) of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (R) of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a vomore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (R) of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
7 / 15
<p>Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (L) takes part with her daughter Victoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (L) takes part with her daughter Victoria in a votmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (L) takes part with her daughter Victoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
8 / 15
<p>Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her daughter in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her daughter in a voting session amore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her daughter in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
9 / 15
<p>Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (R) arrives with her daughter to take part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (R) arrives with her daughter to take part in a vomore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (R) arrives with her daughter to take part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
10 / 15
<p>Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy holds her baby during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy holds her baby during a voting session at the Eurmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy holds her baby during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
11 / 15
<p>Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (R) of Italy holds her baby as she talks with fellow MEP Barbara Matera (L) during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg to mark the International Women's Day, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (R) of Italy holds her baby as she talks with fellow MEP Bmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (R) of Italy holds her baby as she talks with fellow MEP Barbara Matera (L) during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg to mark the International Women's Day, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
12 / 15
<p>Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her baby in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her baby in a voting session at thmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her baby in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
13 / 15
<p>Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her baby in a voting session on the working conditions of women at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Marc Loos</p>

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her baby in a voting session on thmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her baby in a voting session on the working conditions of women at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Marc Loos

Close
14 / 15
<p>Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her baby in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her baby in a voting session at thmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her baby in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
JFK's death car

JFK's death car

下一个

JFK's death car

JFK's death car

As the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President Kennedy looms, a look at the presidential limousine where Kennedy was assassinated in.

2013年 11月 19日
Dubai Airshow

Dubai Airshow

Highlights from the Dubai Airshow as Airbus and Boeing show off their planes.

2013年 11月 19日
JFK Crime Scene: Then and Now

JFK Crime Scene: Then and Now

Photographer Adrees Latif follows in the footsteps of the photographers who took some of the most memorable pictures related to President John F. Kennedy's...

2013年 11月 19日
Super typhoon slams Philippines

Super typhoon slams Philippines

Images from the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan.

2013年 11月 19日

精选图集

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐