2013年 11月 20日

Gettysburg Address revisited

<p>People walk past the headstone of Union Captain William Miller, a Medal of Honor winner, at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. The site is the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers, where U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 11月 20日

People walk past the headstone of Union Captain William Miller, a Medal of Honor winner, at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. The site is the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers, where U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Kevin Gallagher of Butler, Pennsylvania, takes a photograph at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 11月 20日

Kevin Gallagher of Butler, Pennsylvania, takes a photograph at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>A single rose adorns a grave marker for 425 unknown Union dead at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 11月 20日

A single rose adorns a grave marker for 425 unknown Union dead at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Visitors look at graves at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 11月 20日

Visitors look at graves at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>A re-enactor portraying former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (R) is welcomed at the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania train station November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 11月 20日

A re-enactor portraying former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (R) is welcomed at the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania train station November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>A re-enactor portraying former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (L) addresses the crowd in the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania town square November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 11月 20日

A re-enactor portraying former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (L) addresses the crowd in the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania town square November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>A re-enactor portraying former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (C) is welcomed at the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania train station November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 11月 20日

A re-enactor portraying former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (C) is welcomed at the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania train station November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>James Getty (L), portraying U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, chats with Pennsylvania Republican Governor Tom Corbett (R) before delivering the Gettysburg Address at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 11月 20日

James Getty (L), portraying U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, chats with Pennsylvania Republican Governor Tom Corbett (R) before delivering the Gettysburg Address at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>The U.S. Marine Corp Band performs at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 11月 20日

The U.S. Marine Corp Band performs at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>James Getty, portraying U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, delivers the Gettysburg Address at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013. Lincoln travelled to Gettysburg in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 11月 20日

James Getty, portraying U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, delivers the Gettysburg Address at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013. Lincoln travelled to Gettysburg in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>A young Union Civil War re-enactor (C) yawns at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 11月 20日

A young Union Civil War re-enactor (C) yawns at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>A re-enactor, portraying a member of the U.S. Colored Troops, a black regiment of African-American soldiers during the U.S. Civil War, listens to speeches at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 11月 20日

A re-enactor, portraying a member of the U.S. Colored Troops, a black regiment of African-American soldiers during the U.S. Civil War, listens to speeches at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>From L-R: U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA), U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Pennsylvania First Lady Susan Corbett and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett arrive at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 11月 20日

From L-R: U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA), U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Pennsylvania First Lady Susan Corbett and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett arrive at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>A re-enactor portraying U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (L) is interviewed by Japanese journalists at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 11月 20日

A re-enactor portraying U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (L) is interviewed by Japanese journalists at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Members of President Lincoln's Own Band from Kentucky listen to speeches at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 11月 20日

Members of President Lincoln's Own Band from Kentucky listen to speeches at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by James Getty, walks onstage at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2013年 11月 20日

U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by James Getty, walks onstage at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

