The life of John F. Kennedy

<p>John F. Kennedy juggles during his trip to Europe, in Nuremberg, Germany, August 20, 1937. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

John F. Kennedy juggles during his trip to Europe, in Nuremberg, Germany, August 20, 1937.

2013年 11月 23日

John F. Kennedy juggles during his trip to Europe, in Nuremberg, Germany, August 20, 1937. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>John F. Kennedy holds the dog "Dunker" during his tour of Europe in the summer of 1937, in The Hague, August 1937. REUTERS/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

John F. Kennedy holds the dog "Dunker" during his tour of Europe in the summer of 1937, in The Hague, August 1937.

2013年 11月 23日

John F. Kennedy holds the dog "Dunker" during his tour of Europe in the summer of 1937, in The Hague, August 1937. REUTERS/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>U.S. Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy aboard the Patrol Torpedo boat PT-109 boat during World War II in the Pacific theatre, March 4, 1942. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library/Handout</p>

U.S. Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy aboard the Patrol Torpedo boat PT-109 boat during World War II in the Pacific theatre, March 4, 1942.

2013年 11月 23日

U.S. Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy aboard the Patrol Torpedo boat PT-109 boat during World War II in the Pacific theatre, March 4, 1942. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library/Handout

<p>The crew of Patrol Torpedo boat PT-109, including U.S. Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy (R), off Guadalcanal, July 1943. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

The crew of Patrol Torpedo boat PT-109, including U.S. Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy (R), off Guadalcanal, July 1943.

2013年 11月 23日

The crew of Patrol Torpedo boat PT-109, including U.S. Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy (R), off Guadalcanal, July 1943. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>U.S. Congressman John F. Kennedy walks in the Bunker Hill Day Parade in Charlestown, Massachusetts, June 17, 1950. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum</p>

U.S. Congressman John F. Kennedy walks in the Bunker Hill Day Parade in Charlestown, Massachusetts, June 17, 1950.

2013年 11月 23日

U.S. Congressman John F. Kennedy walks in the Bunker Hill Day Parade in Charlestown, Massachusetts, June 17, 1950. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

<p>U.S. Senator John F. Kennedy shakes hands with workers in Medford Square in Medford, Massachusetts, June 1958. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

U.S. Senator John F. Kennedy shakes hands with workers in Medford Square in Medford, Massachusetts, June 1958.

2013年 11月 23日

U.S. Senator John F. Kennedy shakes hands with workers in Medford Square in Medford, Massachusetts, June 1958. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy in an undated photograph courtesy of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. REUTERS/JFK Presidential Library and Museum</p>

President John F. Kennedy in an undated photograph courtesy of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy in an undated photograph courtesy of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. REUTERS/JFK Presidential Library and Museum

<p>President John F. Kennedy speaks during his inauguration ceremonies at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 1961. REUTERS/Abbie Rowe/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy speaks during his inauguration ceremonies at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 1961.

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy speaks during his inauguration ceremonies at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 1961. REUTERS/Abbie Rowe/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy meets Nguyen Dinh Thuan, then Vietnamese Secretary of State in Charge of Security Coordination, in the Oval Office at the White House, June 14, 1961. REUTERS/Robert L. Knudsen/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum</p>

President John F. Kennedy meets Nguyen Dinh Thuan, then Vietnamese Secretary of State in Charge of Securitymore

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy meets Nguyen Dinh Thuan, then Vietnamese Secretary of State in Charge of Security Coordination, in the Oval Office at the White House, June 14, 1961. REUTERS/Robert L. Knudsen/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

<p>President John F. Kennedy meets with Nikita Khrushchev, former chairman of the council of Ministers of the Soviet Union, at the U.S. Embassy residence in Vienna, Austria, June 1961. REUTERS/Evelyn Lincoln/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy meets with Nikita Khrushchev, former chairman of the council of Ministers of the more

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy meets with Nikita Khrushchev, former chairman of the council of Ministers of the Soviet Union, at the U.S. Embassy residence in Vienna, Austria, June 1961. REUTERS/Evelyn Lincoln/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy sit in a car in front of Blair House during the arrival ceremonies for Habib Bourguiba, president of Tunisia, in Washington, May 3, 1961. REUTERS/Abbie Rowe/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy sit in a car in front of Blair House during the arrmore

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy sit in a car in front of Blair House during the arrival ceremonies for Habib Bourguiba, president of Tunisia, in Washington, May 3, 1961. REUTERS/Abbie Rowe/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy meets with representatives from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in the Oval Office, July 12, 1961. REUTERS/Robert L. Knudsen/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum</p>

President John F. Kennedy meets with representatives from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in the Oval Office, July 12, 1961.

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy meets with representatives from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in the Oval Office, July 12, 1961. REUTERS/Robert L. Knudsen/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

<p>President John F. Kennedy during a meeting with international students at the White House in 1962, among the students is Ban Ki-moon, current Secretary-General of the United Nations (2nd L). REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout</p>

President John F. Kennedy during a meeting with international students at the White House in 1962, among thmore

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy during a meeting with international students at the White House in 1962, among the students is Ban Ki-moon, current Secretary-General of the United Nations (2nd L). REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout

<p>President John F. Kennedy and astronaut Lieutenant Colonel John Glenn, Jr. look inside the space capsule Friendship 7 following the presentation ceremony of the NASA Distinguished Service Medal to Glenn in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 23, 1962. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy and astronaut Lieutenant Colonel John Glenn, Jr. look inside the space capsule Fmore

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy and astronaut Lieutenant Colonel John Glenn, Jr. look inside the space capsule Friendship 7 following the presentation ceremony of the NASA Distinguished Service Medal to Glenn in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 23, 1962. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy attend a dinner in honor of Andre Malraux, minister of state for cultural affairs of France, in Washington, May 11, 1962. REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy attend a dinner in honor of Andre Malraux, ministermore

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy attend a dinner in honor of Andre Malraux, minister of state for cultural affairs of France, in Washington, May 11, 1962. REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy watch the first of the 1962 America's Cup races aboard the USS Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., off Newport, Rhode Island, September 15, 1962. REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy watch the first of the 1962 America's Cup races abomore

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy watch the first of the 1962 America's Cup races aboard the USS Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., off Newport, Rhode Island, September 15, 1962. REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy meets with his brother, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, at the White House, October 3, 1962. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton /The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy meets with his brother, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, at the White House, October 3, 1962.

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy meets with his brother, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, at the White House, October 3, 1962. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton /The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy signs a proclamation for the interdiction of the delivery of offensive weapons to Cuba during the Cuban missile crisis, at the White House, October 23, 1962. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy signs a proclamation for the interdiction of the delivery of offensive weapons tomore

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy signs a proclamation for the interdiction of the delivery of offensive weapons to Cuba during the Cuban missile crisis, at the White House, October 23, 1962. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy sits onboard the U.S. Coast Guard yacht Manitou off the coast of Maine, August 12, 1962. REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy sits onboard the U.S. Coast Guard yacht Manitou off the coast of Maine, August 12, 1962.

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy sits onboard the U.S. Coast Guard yacht Manitou off the coast of Maine, August 12, 1962. REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy visits with his daughter, Caroline Kennedy, during Easter holiday celebrations at the residence rented from Kennedy family friend C. Michael Paul in Palm Beach, Florida, April 13, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum</p>

President John F. Kennedy visits with his daughter, Caroline Kennedy, during Easter holiday celebrations atmore

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy visits with his daughter, Caroline Kennedy, during Easter holiday celebrations at the residence rented from Kennedy family friend C. Michael Paul in Palm Beach, Florida, April 13, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

<p>President John F. Kennedy walks with his son John F. Kennedy Jr. down the White House colonnade in Washington, October 10, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton /The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy walks with his son John F. Kennedy Jr. down the White House colonnade in Washington, October 10, 1963.

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy walks with his son John F. Kennedy Jr. down the White House colonnade in Washington, October 10, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton /The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy kisses his father Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. before boarding Marine One to depart Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, August 3, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton /The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy kisses his father Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. before boarding Marine One to depart Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, August 3, 1963.

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy kisses his father Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. before boarding Marine One to depart Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, August 3, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton /The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy, his brother Senator Edward Kennedy and his daughter Caroline watch as President Kennedy's longtime friend Lem Billings (R) launches a toy sailboat given to Caroline by Italian president Antonio Sengi on the beach behind the family's home in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, July 5, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/Office of the Military Aide to the President/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy, his brother Senator Edward Kennedy and his daughter Caroline watch as President more

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy, his brother Senator Edward Kennedy and his daughter Caroline watch as President Kennedy's longtime friend Lem Billings (R) launches a toy sailboat given to Caroline by Italian president Antonio Sengi on the beach behind the family's home in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, July 5, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/Office of the Military Aide to the President/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy sits on a yacht with his daughter Caroline off Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, August 25, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy sits on a yacht with his daughter Caroline off Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, August 25, 1963.

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy sits on a yacht with his daughter Caroline off Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, August 25, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy is joined by his brothers former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and former U.S. Senator Edward Kennedy at the White House in Washington, August 28, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy is joined by his brothers former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and former U.more

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy is joined by his brothers former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and former U.S. Senator Edward Kennedy at the White House in Washington, August 28, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy sits in a rowboat with his son John F. Kennedy Jr. on Bailey's Beach in Newport, Rhode Island, September 15, 1963. REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/Office of the Naval Aide to the President/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy sits in a rowboat with his son John F. Kennedy Jr. on Bailey's Beach in Newport, Rhode Island, September 15, 1963.

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy sits in a rowboat with his son John F. Kennedy Jr. on Bailey's Beach in Newport, Rhode Island, September 15, 1963. REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/Office of the Naval Aide to the President/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President Kennedy meets with then Secretary of Defense Robert S. McNamara and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Maxwell D. Taylor in the Oval Office at the White House, October 2, 1963. REUTERS/Abbie Rowe/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum</p>

President Kennedy meets with then Secretary of Defense Robert S. McNamara and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs more

2013年 11月 23日

President Kennedy meets with then Secretary of Defense Robert S. McNamara and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Maxwell D. Taylor in the Oval Office at the White House, October 2, 1963. REUTERS/Abbie Rowe/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

<p>President John F. Kennedy shakes hands in a White House handout photo after attending Mass at St. Francis Xavier Chapel in Boston, October 20, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/Office of the Military Aide to the President/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy shakes hands in a White House handout photo after attending Mass at St. Francis Xavier Chapel in Boston, October 20, 1963.

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy shakes hands in a White House handout photo after attending Mass at St. Francis Xavier Chapel in Boston, October 20, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/Office of the Military Aide to the President/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy sits as his desk in the Oval Office while his son, John F. Kennedy Jr., looks out from underneath, at the White House, October 17, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy sits as his desk in the Oval Office while his son, John F. Kennedy Jr., looks out from underneath, at the White House, October 17, 1963.

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy sits as his desk in the Oval Office while his son, John F. Kennedy Jr., looks out from underneath, at the White House, October 17, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy descend the stairs from Air Force One after arriving at Love Field in Dallas,Texas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy descend the stairs from Air Force One after arriving at Love Field in Dallas,Texas, November 22, 1963.

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy descend the stairs from Air Force One after arriving at Love Field in Dallas,Texas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy reaches out to the crowd gathered at the Hotel Texas Parking Lot Rally in Fort Worth,Texas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy reaches out to the crowd gathered at the Hotel Texas Parking Lot Rally in Fort Worth,Texas, November 22, 1963.

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy reaches out to the crowd gathered at the Hotel Texas Parking Lot Rally in Fort Worth,Texas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy exit the Hotel Texas after the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce breakfast in Fort Worth,Texas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy exit the Hotel Texas after the Fort Worth Chambmore

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy exit the Hotel Texas after the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce breakfast in Fort Worth,Texas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy attend the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce breakfast at the Hotel Texas in Fort Worth,Texas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy attend the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce breakmore

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy attend the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce breakfast at the Hotel Texas in Fort Worth,Texas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

<p>President John F. Kennedy, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally and his wife are pictured riding in the presidential motorcade moments before Kennedy was shot in Dallas,November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Victor Hugo King/Library of Congress</p>

President John F. Kennedy, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally and his wife are more

2013年 11月 23日

President John F. Kennedy, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally and his wife are pictured riding in the presidential motorcade moments before Kennedy was shot in Dallas,November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Victor Hugo King/Library of Congress

