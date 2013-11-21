版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 02:45 BJT

China's nail houses

<p>A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, 2012. An elderly couple refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They said that compensation offered is not enough to cover rebuilding costs, according to local media. Their house is the only building left standing on a road which is paved through their village. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, more

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, 2012. An elderly couple refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They said that compensation offered is not enough to cover rebuilding costs, according to local media. Their house is the only building left standing on a road which is paved through their village. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
1 / 15
<p>Cao Mingyun, daughter of 75-year-old Cao Wenxia, the owner of a nail house, talks to journalist in front of their house in Hefei, Anhui province January 29, 2010. Cao's family refuse to move due to unsatisfied compensation for their house, the last house in the area, which is about to be demolished to make way for a new commercial project. Chinese whose homes are tagged for redevelopment should be paid market value and can sue over disputes before any demolition, the government said on Friday, as it tries to ease persistent public anger at forced relocations. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Cao Mingyun, daughter of 75-year-old Cao Wenxia, the owner of a nail house, talks to journalist in front ofmore

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

Cao Mingyun, daughter of 75-year-old Cao Wenxia, the owner of a nail house, talks to journalist in front of their house in Hefei, Anhui province January 29, 2010. Cao's family refuse to move due to unsatisfied compensation for their house, the last house in the area, which is about to be demolished to make way for a new commercial project. Chinese whose homes are tagged for redevelopment should be paid market value and can sue over disputes before any demolition, the government said on Friday, as it tries to ease persistent public anger at forced relocations. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 15
<p>A view shows a partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Hefei, Anhui province, February 2, 2010. The owner of the house attempted to seek more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their house, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A view shows a partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Hefmore

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

A view shows a partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Hefei, Anhui province, February 2, 2010. The owner of the house attempted to seek more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their house, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 15
<p>Cao Wenxia (L), the owner of a nail house, lights firecrackers to celebrate Chinese New Year near an excavator used for demolishing buildings near his house in Hefei, Anhui province, February 13, 2010. Cao's family refuses to move due to unsatisfactory compensation for their house, the last house in the area, which is about to be demolished to make way for a new commercial project. Chinese whose homes are tagged for redevelopment should be paid market value and can sue over disputes before any demolition, the government said last month, as it tries to ease persistent public anger at forced relocations. PREUTERS/Stringer</p>

Cao Wenxia (L), the owner of a nail house, lights firecrackers to celebrate Chinese New Year near an excavamore

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

Cao Wenxia (L), the owner of a nail house, lights firecrackers to celebrate Chinese New Year near an excavator used for demolishing buildings near his house in Hefei, Anhui province, February 13, 2010. Cao's family refuses to move due to unsatisfactory compensation for their house, the last house in the area, which is about to be demolished to make way for a new commercial project. Chinese whose homes are tagged for redevelopment should be paid market value and can sue over disputes before any demolition, the government said last month, as it tries to ease persistent public anger at forced relocations. PREUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 15
<p>Cao Xiaoming walks past the slogan that reads "residents inside, no demolition" on the wall of his partially-demolished nail house, the last house in the area, in Hefei, Anhui Province, February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Cao Xiaoming walks past the slogan that reads "residents inside, no demolition" on the wall of his partiallmore

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

Cao Xiaoming walks past the slogan that reads "residents inside, no demolition" on the wall of his partially-demolished nail house, the last house in the area, in Hefei, Anhui Province, February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 15
<p>A nail house, the last house in this area, stands in the center of a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Chongqing Municipality February 4, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A nail house, the last house in this area, stands in the center of a construction site which will be develomore

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

A nail house, the last house in this area, stands in the center of a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Chongqing Municipality February 4, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
6 / 15
<p>A local resident smokes near a 3,000 square meter "nail house", the last building in the area, at a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A local resident smokes near a 3,000 square meter "nail house", the last building in the area, at a construmore

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

A local resident smokes near a 3,000 square meter "nail house", the last building in the area, at a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 15
<p>Owner Zhao Xing, 58, collects water near his partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Kunming, Yunnan province October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Owner Zhao Xing, 58, collects water near his partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area,more

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

Owner Zhao Xing, 58, collects water near his partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Kunming, Yunnan province October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 15
<p>A "nail house", the last house in the area, is pictured at a construction site which will be developed into a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province January 3, 2008. The banner reads "strongly requesting the government to punish the developer who demolished my house, give back my home". REUTERS/Jianan Yu</p>

A "nail house", the last house in the area, is pictured at a construction site which will be developed intomore

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

A "nail house", the last house in the area, is pictured at a construction site which will be developed into a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province January 3, 2008. The banner reads "strongly requesting the government to punish the developer who demolished my house, give back my home". REUTERS/Jianan Yu

Close
9 / 15
<p>Cao Wenxia, 75, the owner of a nail house, walks out of his house in Hefei, Anhui province January 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Cao Wenxia, 75, the owner of a nail house, walks out of his house in Hefei, Anhui province January 29, 2010more

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

Cao Wenxia, 75, the owner of a nail house, walks out of his house in Hefei, Anhui province January 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 15
<p>Zheng Meiju walks towards her partially demolished nail house (back) in Rui'an, Zhejiang province July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Zheng Meiju walks towards her partially demolished nail house (back) in Rui'an, Zhejiang province July 17, more

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

Zheng Meiju walks towards her partially demolished nail house (back) in Rui'an, Zhejiang province July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 15
<p>A laborer dismantles a "nail house", the last house in this area, in the centre of a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Hefei, east China's Anhui province, November 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jianan Yu</p>

A laborer dismantles a "nail house", the last house in this area, in the centre of a construction site whicmore

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

A laborer dismantles a "nail house", the last house in this area, in the centre of a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Hefei, east China's Anhui province, November 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

Close
12 / 15
<p>A woman walks past a nail house, the last house in this area, on the outskirts of Nanjing, Jiangsu province October 31, 2008. REUTERS/Sean Yong</p>

A woman walks past a nail house, the last house in this area, on the outskirts of Nanjing, Jiangsu provincemore

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

A woman walks past a nail house, the last house in this area, on the outskirts of Nanjing, Jiangsu province October 31, 2008. REUTERS/Sean Yong

Close
13 / 15
<p>A "nail house", the last building in the area, is seen at a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province December 19, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A "nail house", the last building in the area, is seen at a construction site which will be developed as a more

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

A "nail house", the last building in the area, is seen at a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province December 19, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 15
<p>A combination photo shows the demolition of a "nail house" in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, January 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joe Tan</p>

A combination photo shows the demolition of a "nail house" in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, January 8, 200more

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

A combination photo shows the demolition of a "nail house" in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, January 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joe Tan

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Long road back from Afghanistan

Long road back from Afghanistan

下一个

Long road back from Afghanistan

Long road back from Afghanistan

U.S. soldier Matt Krumwiede has undergone around 40 surgeries since losing his legs in Afghanistan.

2013年 11月 22日
Fishing with fridges after the typhoon

Fishing with fridges after the typhoon

After losing their boats and houses in Typhoon Haiyan, fishermen of one Philippine village came up with the idea of fishing from boats made of abandoned...

2013年 11月 21日
Tornadoes ravage Midwest

Tornadoes ravage Midwest

The trail of destruction through Washington, Illinois.

2013年 11月 21日
Fighting in Aleppo

Fighting in Aleppo

Recent images from the frontlines of Aleppo.

2013年 11月 20日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐