版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 06:35 BJT

Ninjas in Brazil

<p>Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu perform during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. Ninjitsu training, practiced by the shinobi also known as ninjas, involve unconventional warfare tactics, team infiltration and camouflage. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu perform during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Jamore

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu perform during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. Ninjitsu training, practiced by the shinobi also known as ninjas, involve unconventional warfare tactics, team infiltration and camouflage. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
1 / 8
<p>Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu perform during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu perform during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Jamore

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu perform during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
2 / 8
<p>A master of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu performs during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A master of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu performs during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Jmore

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

A master of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu performs during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
3 / 8
<p>Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu perform during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu perform during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Jamore

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu perform during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
4 / 8
<p>Marco Antonio Trotta, headmaster of the martial art Ninjutsu, performs during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Marco Antonio Trotta, headmaster of the martial art Ninjutsu, performs during training inside the Tijuca fomore

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

Marco Antonio Trotta, headmaster of the martial art Ninjutsu, performs during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
5 / 8
<p>Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu perform during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu perform during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Jamore

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu perform during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
6 / 8
<p>A master of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu performs during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A master of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu performs during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Jmore

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

A master of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu performs during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
7 / 8
<p>A student of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu performs during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A student of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu performs during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de more

2013年 11月 22日 星期五

A student of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu performs during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
8 / 8
重播
下一图片集
Onboard JFK's presidential yacht

Onboard JFK's presidential yacht

下一个

Onboard JFK's presidential yacht

Onboard JFK's presidential yacht

The 93-foot wooden motor yacht has been restored to the years when it was used by President John F. Kennedy. The yacht was used by five Presidents, Truman,...

2013年 11月 22日
The life of John F. Kennedy

The life of John F. Kennedy

A look back through archive photos of the life and presidency of John F. Kennedy.

2013年 11月 23日
Fishing with fridges after the typhoon

Fishing with fridges after the typhoon

After losing their boats and houses in Typhoon Haiyan, fishermen of one Philippine village came up with the idea of fishing from boats made of abandoned...

2013年 11月 21日
Tornadoes ravage Midwest

Tornadoes ravage Midwest

The trail of destruction through Washington, Illinois.

2013年 11月 21日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐