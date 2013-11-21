LA Auto Show
A Hyundai Genesis is seen at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. more
A Hyundai Genesis is seen at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A model stands next to a car at the Audi booth at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, Californiamore
A model stands next to a car at the Audi booth at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Jaguar logo is pictured at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. more
A Jaguar logo is pictured at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People look at a Mini Cooper at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 201more
People look at a Mini Cooper at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sarah Heaney (L) and Nathalie Bauters sit in a Mini at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, Califmore
Sarah Heaney (L) and Nathalie Bauters sit in a Mini at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The 2014 Hyundai Tuscon Fuel Cell is presented during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, Califomore
The 2014 Hyundai Tuscon Fuel Cell is presented during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The 2014 Maserati Ghibli is presented at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, more
The 2014 Maserati Ghibli is presented at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Volkswagen introduces the Volkswagen e-Golf electric car at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, Califmore
Volkswagen introduces the Volkswagen e-Golf electric car at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An auto show attendee looks over the interior of Volkswagen's Cross Blue Coupe hybrid concept vehicle at thmore
An auto show attendee looks over the interior of Volkswagen's Cross Blue Coupe hybrid concept vehicle at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Volkswagen Vision GTI is introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2more
Volkswagen Vision GTI is introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Volkswagen Vision GTI is introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2more
Volkswagen Vision GTI is introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Crowds wait for the new Mini Coopers to be introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, Californmore
Crowds wait for the new Mini Coopers to be introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Peter Schwarzenbauer of BMW introduces the 2014 Mini Cooper Original at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Anmore
Peter Schwarzenbauer of BMW introduces the 2014 Mini Cooper Original at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tetsuo Iwamura, president and CEO of American Honda Motor Co. introduces the Honda FCEV Concept car during more
Tetsuo Iwamura, president and CEO of American Honda Motor Co. introduces the Honda FCEV Concept car during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Interior of Ford Edge Concept vehicle is pictured at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, Califormore
Interior of Ford Edge Concept vehicle is pictured at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ford Edge Concept vehicle rim hub is pictured at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California more
Ford Edge Concept vehicle rim hub is pictured at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Porsche 918 Spider is presented during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California Novembermore
A Porsche 918 Spider is presented during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A 2015 Porsche Macan is presented during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California Novembermore
A 2015 Porsche Macan is presented during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mercedes-Benz introduces the AMG Vision Grand Turismo concept vehicle at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show inmore
Mercedes-Benz introduces the AMG Vision Grand Turismo concept vehicle at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Auto show attendees photograph the 2014 BMW 4-Series convertible during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Lmore
Auto show attendees photograph the 2014 BMW 4-Series convertible during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Models show the 2014 BMW K1600 GTL motorcycle at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California more
Models show the 2014 BMW K1600 GTL motorcycle at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A covered Hyundai vehicle awaits its unveiling at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, Californiamore
A covered Hyundai vehicle awaits its unveiling at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Juan Martinez cleans the wheel of an Audi before the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California,more
Juan Martinez cleans the wheel of an Audi before the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man checks his messages on a mobile phone at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California Novembemore
A man checks his messages on a mobile phone at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
