LA Auto Show

<p>A Hyundai Genesis is seen at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A model stands next to a car at the Audi booth at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A Jaguar logo is pictured at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>People look at a Mini Cooper at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Sarah Heaney (L) and Nathalie Bauters sit in a Mini at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>The 2014 Hyundai Tuscon Fuel Cell is presented during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>The 2014 Maserati Ghibli is presented at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Volkswagen introduces the Volkswagen e-Golf electric car at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>An auto show attendee looks over the interior of Volkswagen's Cross Blue Coupe hybrid concept vehicle at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Volkswagen Vision GTI is introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Volkswagen Vision GTI is introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Crowds wait for the new Mini Coopers to be introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Peter Schwarzenbauer of BMW introduces the 2014 Mini Cooper Original at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Tetsuo Iwamura, president and CEO of American Honda Motor Co. introduces the Honda FCEV Concept car during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Interior of Ford Edge Concept vehicle is pictured at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Ford Edge Concept vehicle rim hub is pictured at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>A Porsche 918 Spider is presented during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A 2015 Porsche Macan is presented during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Mercedes-Benz introduces the AMG Vision Grand Turismo concept vehicle at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Auto show attendees photograph the 2014 BMW 4-Series convertible during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Models show the 2014 BMW K1600 GTL motorcycle at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A covered Hyundai vehicle awaits its unveiling at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Juan Martinez cleans the wheel of an Audi before the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A man checks his messages on a mobile phone at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

