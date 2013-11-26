版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 26日 星期二 22:15 BJT

The first and last movie theater

<p>Brian Nelson changes the marquee late in the evening in preparation for the following day at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained customers with silent movies, vaudeville shows and even local boxing matches. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

Brian Nelson changes the marquee late in the evening in preparation for the following day at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained customers with silent movies, vaudeville shows and even local boxing matches. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Local residents line up outside The Patricia Theatre to attend a vaudeville show in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. The venue has been running continuously since it opened, and still hosts a wide variety of entertainment, from cinema to concerts and vaudeville. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

Local residents line up outside The Patricia Theatre to attend a vaudeville show in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. The venue has been running continuously since it opened, and still hosts a wide variety of entertainment, from cinema to concerts and vaudeville. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Cinema owner Ann Nelson sits in the ticket booth, as people in costume arrive to watch a late night screening of the "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" on Halloween, at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

Cinema owner Ann Nelson sits in the ticket booth, as people in costume arrive to watch a late night screening of the "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" on Halloween, at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Cinema owner Ann Nelson sits in the ticket booth prior to the evening show, while a customer waits for a friend, at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. The Patricia was the first cinema built in Powell River and although others opened up there, none have survived, meaning that the Patricia is both the town's first and last movie theatre. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

Cinema owner Ann Nelson sits in the ticket booth prior to the evening show, while a customer waits for a friend, at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. The Patricia was the first cinema built in Powell River and although others opened up there, none have survived, meaning that the Patricia is both the town's first and last movie theatre. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Cinema owner Brian Nelson waits for a movie to download into a digital projector (R) while leaning on one of the old projectors at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013 REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

Cinema owner Brian Nelson waits for a movie to download into a digital projector (R) while leaning on one of the old projectors at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013 REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Kathy Piechotta vacuums the aisles of The Patricia Theatre prior to an afternoon matinee in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

Kathy Piechotta vacuums the aisles of The Patricia Theatre prior to an afternoon matinee in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>People use flashlights and wear newspapers on their heads while watching a late night screening of the movie "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at The Patricia Theatre on Halloween in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

People use flashlights and wear newspapers on their heads while watching a late night screening of the movie "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at The Patricia Theatre on Halloween in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Cinema owner Ann Nelson holds up an original slide from the movie Casablanca inside The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

Cinema owner Ann Nelson holds up an original slide from the movie Casablanca inside The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>An old Hollywood Studio directory from 1918 is seen at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

An old Hollywood Studio directory from 1918 is seen at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Cinema owners Ann Nelson and her son Brian pose in the window of The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

Cinema owners Ann Nelson and her son Brian pose in the window of The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A view of The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A view of The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

A view of The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A boy plays on his mobile game device while his mother rehearses for a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

A boy plays on his mobile game device while his mother rehearses for a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A row of original seats from 1928 sit on permanent display at the front of The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

A row of original seats from 1928 sit on permanent display at the front of The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Local member of the Provincial Legislature Nick Simons rehearses on his cello for a Sunday afternoon concert at the Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

Local member of the Provincial Legislature Nick Simons rehearses on his cello for a Sunday afternoon concert at the Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Local member of the Provincial Legislature Nick Simons is reflected in grand piano while rehearsing on his cello with pianist Helena Sandler for a Sunday afternoon concert at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

Local member of the Provincial Legislature Nick Simons is reflected in grand piano while rehearsing on his cello with pianist Helena Sandler for a Sunday afternoon concert at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Pianist Jim Dickson entertains the audience prior to an evening show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. Dickson plays piano prior to or during intermissions in movies or live entertainment. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

Pianist Jim Dickson entertains the audience prior to an evening show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. Dickson plays piano prior to or during intermissions in movies or live entertainment. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>The audience waits for an evening screening of the 1952 movie "Singing in the Rain" at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia November 1, 2013. Even though the theatre generally shows the recent releases they do on some occasions show old classics. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained customers with silent movies, vaudeville shows and even local boxing matches. The venue has been running continuously since it opened, and still hosts a wide variety of entertainment, from cinema to concerts and vaudeville. The Patricia was the first cinema built in Powell River and although others opened up there, none have survived, meaning that the Patricia is both the town's first and last movie theatre. Picture taken November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 17 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'THE FIRST AND LAST MOVIE THEATRE' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'PATRICIA CLARK'</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

The audience waits for an evening screening of the 1952 movie "Singing in the Rain" at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia November 1, 2013. Even though the theatre generally shows the recent releases they do on some occasions show old classics. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained customers with silent movies, vaudeville shows and even local boxing matches. The venue has been running continuously since it opened, and still hosts a wide variety of entertainment, from cinema to concerts and vaudeville. The Patricia was the first cinema built in Powell River and although others opened up there, none have survived, meaning that the Patricia is both the town's first and last movie theatre. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Master of ceremonies Kevin Cook (R) tries to pull trombone player Susan Dickson offstage with a hook during a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia November 2, 2013. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained customers with silent movies, vaudeville shows and even local boxing matches. The venue has been running continuously since it opened, and still hosts a wide variety of entertainment, from cinema to concerts and vaudeville. The Patricia was the first cinema built in Powell River and although others opened up there, none have survived, meaning that the Patricia is both the town's first and last movie theatre. Picture taken November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 20 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'THE FIRST AND LAST MOVIE THEATRE' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'PATRICIA CLARK'</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

Master of ceremonies Kevin Cook (R) tries to pull trombone player Susan Dickson offstage with a hook during a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia November 2, 2013. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained customers with silent movies, vaudeville shows and even local boxing matches. The venue has been running continuously since it opened, and still hosts a wide variety of entertainment, from cinema to concerts and vaudeville. The Patricia was the first cinema built in Powell River and although others opened up there, none have survived, meaning that the Patricia is both the town's first and last movie theatre. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Local residents perform a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia November 2, 2013. The residents put on the show to help celebrate the theatre's 100th anniversary. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained customers with silent movies, vaudeville shows and even local boxing matches. The venue has been running continuously since it opened, and still hosts a wide variety of entertainment, from cinema to concerts and vaudeville. The Patricia was the first cinema built in Powell River and although others opened up there, none have survived, meaning that the Patricia is both the town's first and last movie theatre. Picture taken November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 21 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'THE FIRST AND LAST MOVIE THEATRE' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'PATRICIA CLARK'</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

Local residents perform a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia November 2, 2013. The residents put on the show to help celebrate the theatre's 100th anniversary. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained customers with silent movies, vaudeville shows and even local boxing matches. The venue has been running continuously since it opened, and still hosts a wide variety of entertainment, from cinema to concerts and vaudeville. The Patricia was the first cinema built in Powell River and although others opened up there, none have survived, meaning that the Patricia is both the town's first and last movie theatre. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Master of ceremonies Kevin Cook warms up the audience with jokes during a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia November 2, 2013. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained customers with silent movies, vaudeville shows and even local boxing matches. The venue has been running continuously since it opened, and still hosts a wide variety of entertainment, from cinema to concerts and vaudeville. The Patricia was the first cinema built in Powell River and although others opened up there, none have survived, meaning that the Patricia is both the town's first and last movie theatre. Picture taken November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 19 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'THE FIRST AND LAST MOVIE THEATRE' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'PATRICIA CLARK'</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

Master of ceremonies Kevin Cook warms up the audience with jokes during a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia November 2, 2013. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained customers with silent movies, vaudeville shows and even local boxing matches. The venue has been running continuously since it opened, and still hosts a wide variety of entertainment, from cinema to concerts and vaudeville. The Patricia was the first cinema built in Powell River and although others opened up there, none have survived, meaning that the Patricia is both the town's first and last movie theatre. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Local residents rehearse in preparation for a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

Local residents rehearse in preparation for a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Carole Ann Leishman sings a song during a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

Carole Ann Leishman sings a song during a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Scarlet Mary Rose puts on a burlesque performance during a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

Scarlet Mary Rose puts on a burlesque performance during a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Carole Ann Leishman performs a Marilyn Monroe skit to entertain the audience prior to a evening movie at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

Carole Ann Leishman performs a Marilyn Monroe skit to entertain the audience prior to a evening movie at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Local residents perform a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

Local residents perform a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>The Patricia Theatre is seen at dusk in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

The Patricia Theatre is seen at dusk in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

