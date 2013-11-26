Born in water
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: Manuela Mitre is comforted in bed by her husband Andre after her labour pains begmore
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: Manuela Mitre is comforted in bed by her husband Andre after her labour pains began at their home in Sao Paulo, November 6, 2013. The couple's second child, Gael, was born soon after at home in the presence of their two-year-old daughter, using a technique in which Manuela sat in a pool of warm water, which creates an environment similar to that inside the womb, according to the midwives who assisted. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Manuela Mitre's foetus is monitored by paediatrician Ana Paula (L) after her labour pains began at her homemore
Manuela Mitre's foetus is monitored by paediatrician Ana Paula (L) after her labour pains began at her home in Sao Paulo, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Manuela Mitre is helped by midwife Cristina Balzano (bottom R) and paediatrician Ana Paulo (L) after givingmore
Manuela Mitre is helped by midwife Cristina Balzano (bottom R) and paediatrician Ana Paulo (L) after giving birth to her second child Gael while lying in a pool of water, as her husband Andre (top, 2nd R) and daughter Alice watch, at their home in Sao Paulo, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Manuela Mitre is comforted during labour by her husband Andre and their two-year-old daughter Alice, as shemore
Manuela Mitre is comforted during labour by her husband Andre and their two-year-old daughter Alice, as she lies in a pool of warm water at their home in Sao Paulo, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Manuela Mitre is helped by midwives Cristina Balzano (bottom R) and Maira (bottom L) as she gives birth to more
Manuela Mitre is helped by midwives Cristina Balzano (bottom R) and Maira (bottom L) as she gives birth to her second child Gael while lying in a pool of water, as her husband Andre (top, 2nd R) and daughter Alice watch, at their home in Sao Paulo, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Manuela Mitre holds her newborn son Gael while still lying in a children's pool of warm water where she gavmore
Manuela Mitre holds her newborn son Gael while still lying in a children's pool of warm water where she gave birth, at their home in Sao Paulo, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Manuela Mitre holds her newborn son Gael while still lying in the pool of warm water where she gave birth, more
Manuela Mitre holds her newborn son Gael while still lying in the pool of warm water where she gave birth, as her husband Andre and daughter Alice look on at their home in Sao Paulo, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Manuela Mitre holds her newborn son Gael while still lying in the children's pool of warm water where she gmore
Manuela Mitre holds her newborn son Gael while still lying in the children's pool of warm water where she gave birth, as her husband Andre and daughter Alice look on at their home in Sao Paulo, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Manuela Mitre (bottom R) is helped up by her husband Andre, midwife Cristina Balzano (top R) and paediatricmore
Manuela Mitre (bottom R) is helped up by her husband Andre, midwife Cristina Balzano (top R) and paediatrician Ana Paulo (back L) after giving birth to her second child Gael while lying in a pool of water, at their home in Sao Paulo, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Newborn baby boy Gael is weighed soon after being born to Manuela Mitre at their home in Sao Paulo, Novembemore
Newborn baby boy Gael is weighed soon after being born to Manuela Mitre at their home in Sao Paulo, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Andre Freire and his two-year-old daughter Alice empty the bloody water in which his wife Manuela Mitre hadmore
Andre Freire and his two-year-old daughter Alice empty the bloody water in which his wife Manuela Mitre had just given birth to their new son Gael, at their home in Sao Paulo, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Manuela Mitre (L) holds her new son Gael while toasting his birth with her husband Andre (C) and midwives Cmore
Manuela Mitre (L) holds her new son Gael while toasting his birth with her husband Andre (C) and midwives Cristina Balzano (bottom R) and Maira, as their daughter Alice looks on at their home in Sao Paulo, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Manuela Mitre (R) and her husband Andre (L) observe their daughter Alice with their newborn son Gael, at thmore
Manuela Mitre (R) and her husband Andre (L) observe their daughter Alice with their newborn son Gael, at their home in Sao Paulo, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Manuela Mitre nurses her newborn son Gael as her daughter Alice watches at their home in Sao Paulo, Novembemore
Manuela Mitre nurses her newborn son Gael as her daughter Alice watches at their home in Sao Paulo, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
