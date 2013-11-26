Sochi: The Olympic torch
Russian alpinist Vladimir Gunko stands at the top of the rock named "The First Stolb" (the First Pillar) atmore
Russian alpinist Vladimir Gunko stands at the top of the rock named "The First Stolb" (the First Pillar) at the Stolby national nature reserve during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Nikolay Petshak carries the Olympic torch as he leads a group of members of local winter swimming clubs durmore
Nikolay Petshak carries the Olympic torch as he leads a group of members of local winter swimming clubs during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay in the waters of the Yenisei River in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 26, 2013. Thirty members of winter swimming clubs took part in the relay, with the water temperature at about 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) and the air temperature at about minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin holds the torch of thmore
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin holds the torch of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games after landing near the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan November 11, 2013. A Soyuz capsule carried an International Space Station crew of three back to Earth along with an Olympic torch that was displayed in open space as part of Russia's preparations for the Sochi 2014 Winter Games. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Expedition 37 commander Fyodor Yurchikhin (L) holds the Olympic torch that will be used to light the Olympimore
Expedition 37 commander Fyodor Yurchikhin (L) holds the Olympic torch that will be used to light the Olympic flame for the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia after Expedition 38 cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin handed it over aboard the International Space Station in this still image from NASA Tv video, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/NASA Tv via Reuters
International Space Station (ISS) crew members, Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata (top) and Russian cosmonaumore
International Space Station (ISS) crew members, Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata (top) and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin, board the Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft with the torch of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the Baikonur cosmodrome November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Russia's Roscosmos space agency chief Oleg Ostapenko (front R) greets crew members of the International Spamore
Russia's Roscosmos space agency chief Oleg Ostapenko (front R) greets crew members of the International Space Station (ISS) in front of a Roscosmos official carrying the torch of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games shortly before the crew members board the Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft at the Baikonur cosmodrome November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
Galina Zhigunova (R), an employee of Baltika Breweries company, and jazz saxophonist Igor Butman take part more
Galina Zhigunova (R), an employee of Baltika Breweries company, and jazz saxophonist Igor Butman take part in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay in front of the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood in central St. Petersburg, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Student Anatoly Chentuloev (R) and journalist Yeon Kyu-sun pose for a picture in front of the caldron, in wmore
Student Anatoly Chentuloev (R) and journalist Yeon Kyu-sun pose for a picture in front of the caldron, in which the Olympic flame was burning at the Luzhniki arena during the Moscow 1980 Summer Olympics, as they take part in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay in Moscow October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Olympic champion and synchronized swimmer Anastasia Davydova (R) carries a torch during the Sochi 2014 Wintmore
Olympic champion and synchronized swimmer Anastasia Davydova (R) carries a torch during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay in central Moscow October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Olympic champions, synchronized swimmer Anastasia Davydova (2nd L) and artistic gymnast Svetlana Khorkina (more
Olympic champions, synchronized swimmer Anastasia Davydova (2nd L) and artistic gymnast Svetlana Khorkina (2nd R), take part in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay, with St. Basil's cathedral seen in the background, in central Moscow October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Russian ice-skaters Lina Fyodorova (L), 16, of Moscow and Maksim Miromore
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Russian ice-skaters Lina Fyodorova (L), 16, of Moscow and Maksim Miroshkin (2nd L), 19, of Ekaterinburg light an Olympic torch during a ceremony to mark the start of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay in Moscow October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Greek actress Ino Menegaki, playing the role of high priestess, raises an Olympic torch for the Sochi 2014 more
Greek actress Ino Menegaki, playing the role of high priestess, raises an Olympic torch for the Sochi 2014 Winter Games during a handover ceremony at the Panathenean stadium in Athens October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
下一个
Born in water
A Brazilian couple deliver their second child at home in a pool of warm water.
The first and last movie theater
The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Colombia, has been running continuously since 1913.
LA Auto Show
A look at the latest cars being shown at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
Ninjas in Brazil
Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu wear hoods before training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.