版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 28日 星期四 21:30 BJT

Home for Thanksgiving

<p>A child lies on the floor at JFK airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A child lies on the floor at JFK airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

A child lies on the floor at JFK airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 20
<p>Travelers wait at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Travelers wait at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

Travelers wait at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 20
<p>Travelers wait at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Travelers wait at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

Travelers wait at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
3 / 20
<p>Travelers wait for their flight inside of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Travelers wait for their flight inside of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, November 27, 2more

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

Travelers wait for their flight inside of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 20
<p>Travelers and commuters walk through Grand Central Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Travelers and commuters walk through Grand Central Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thamore

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

Travelers and commuters walk through Grand Central Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
5 / 20
<p>Travelers line up at Penn Station to take a bus to Washington, in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Travelers line up at Penn Station to take a bus to Washington, in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlmore

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

Travelers line up at Penn Station to take a bus to Washington, in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man readjusts his luggage to comply with weight restrictions while trying to check in to his flight inside of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A man readjusts his luggage to comply with weight restrictions while trying to check in to his flight insidmore

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

A man readjusts his luggage to comply with weight restrictions while trying to check in to his flight inside of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 20
<p>Travelers board a train at Grand Central Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Travelers board a train at Grand Central Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

Travelers board a train at Grand Central Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
8 / 20
<p>Travelers sleep in rocking chairs at Logan airport in Boston, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Travelers sleep in rocking chairs at Logan airport in Boston, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

Travelers sleep in rocking chairs at Logan airport in Boston, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 20
<p>Travelers line up to check in to their flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Travelers line up to check in to their flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Novembmore

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

Travelers line up to check in to their flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 20
<p>A digital traffic board reports delays in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A digital traffic board reports delays in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

A digital traffic board reports delays in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
11 / 20
<p>Travelers wait at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013.REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Travelers wait at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013.REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

Travelers wait at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013.REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
12 / 20
<p>Travelers walk towards Penn Station in the rain in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Travelers walk towards Penn Station in the rain in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

Travelers walk towards Penn Station in the rain in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
13 / 20
<p>Travelers wait to board a bus in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Travelers wait to board a bus in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

Travelers wait to board a bus in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
14 / 20
<p>Travelers and commuters walk through Grand Central Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Travelers and commuters walk through Grand Central Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thmore

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

Travelers and commuters walk through Grand Central Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
15 / 20
<p>Travelers sit and wait at Penn Station in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Travelers sit and wait at Penn Station in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

Travelers sit and wait at Penn Station in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
16 / 20
<p>A boy waits with his family at a check-in area at LaGuardia Airport in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A boy waits with his family at a check-in area at LaGuardia Airport in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTEmore

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

A boy waits with his family at a check-in area at LaGuardia Airport in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
17 / 20
<p>Travelers wait to board a train at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Travelers wait to board a train at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayemore

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

Travelers wait to board a train at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
18 / 20
<p>Travelers line up at Penn Station to take a bus to Washington, in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Travelers line up at Penn Station to take a bus to Washington, in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carmore

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

Travelers line up at Penn Station to take a bus to Washington, in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
19 / 20
<p>A woman rests at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A woman rests at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

A woman rests at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Sochi: The Olympic torch

Sochi: The Olympic torch

下一个

Sochi: The Olympic torch

Sochi: The Olympic torch

Following the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay.

2013年 11月 27日
Born in water

Born in water

A Brazilian couple deliver their second child at home in a pool of warm water.

2013年 11月 26日
The first and last movie theater

The first and last movie theater

The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Colombia, has been running continuously since 1913.

2013年 11月 26日
LA Auto Show

LA Auto Show

A look at the latest cars being shown at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

2013年 11月 22日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐