2013年 11月 28日 星期四

The next Messi?

<p>Claudio Nancufil (R) places the ball on the ground at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. The Argentine eight-year-old prodigy from the southern Andes who could be mistaken for a clone of Lionel Messi may before too long take the same road to soccer glory as the Barcelona ace. Nancufil, small for his age, has become a media sensation since emerging as an unusual talent at the modest Martin Guemes club in the ski resort of Bariloche. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone</p>

Claudio Nancufil (R) places the ball on the ground at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013.

2013年 11月 28日 星期四

Claudio Nancufil (R) places the ball on the ground at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. The Argentine eight-year-old prodigy from the southern Andes who could be mistaken for a clone of Lionel Messi may before too long take the same road to soccer glory as the Barcelona ace. Nancufil, small for his age, has become a media sensation since emerging as an unusual talent at the modest Martin Guemes club in the ski resort of Bariloche. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone

<p>Claudio Nancufil (R) kicks the ball at the Club Martin Guemes in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone</p>

<p>Claudio Nancufil (C) kicks the ball at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone</p>

<p>Claudio Nancufil (2nd R) kicks the ball at the Club Martin Guemes in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone</p>

<p>Claudio Nancufil (L) kicks the ball at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone</p>

<p>Claudio Nancufil (sixth L) stands on the pitch with friends at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone</p>

<p>Claudio Nancufil (R) kicks the ball at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone</p>

<p>Claudio Nancufil (2nd R) fights for the ball at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone</p>

<p>Claudio Nancufil (R) fights for the ball at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone</p>

<p>Claudio Nancufil poses with his mother Viviana at the pitchside of Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone</p>

