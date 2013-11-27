The next Messi?
Claudio Nancufil (R) places the ball on the ground at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine cimore
Claudio Nancufil (R) places the ball on the ground at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. The Argentine eight-year-old prodigy from the southern Andes who could be mistaken for a clone of Lionel Messi may before too long take the same road to soccer glory as the Barcelona ace. Nancufil, small for his age, has become a media sensation since emerging as an unusual talent at the modest Martin Guemes club in the ski resort of Bariloche. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone
Claudio Nancufil (R) kicks the ball at the Club Martin Guemes in the Patagonian Argentine city of Barilochemore
Claudio Nancufil (R) kicks the ball at the Club Martin Guemes in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone
Claudio Nancufil (C) kicks the ball at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Barilochemore
Claudio Nancufil (C) kicks the ball at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone
Claudio Nancufil (2nd R) kicks the ball at the Club Martin Guemes in the Patagonian Argentine city of Barilmore
Claudio Nancufil (2nd R) kicks the ball at the Club Martin Guemes in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone
Claudio Nancufil (L) kicks the ball at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Barilochemore
Claudio Nancufil (L) kicks the ball at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone
Claudio Nancufil (sixth L) stands on the pitch with friends at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argmore
Claudio Nancufil (sixth L) stands on the pitch with friends at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone
Claudio Nancufil (R) kicks the ball at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Barilochemore
Claudio Nancufil (R) kicks the ball at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone
Claudio Nancufil (2nd R) fights for the ball at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of more
Claudio Nancufil (2nd R) fights for the ball at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone
Claudio Nancufil (R) fights for the ball at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Barimore
Claudio Nancufil (R) fights for the ball at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone
Claudio Nancufil poses with his mother Viviana at the pitchside of Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argmore
Claudio Nancufil poses with his mother Viviana at the pitchside of Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone
