Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
An Uncle Sam balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The Hello Kitty balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A Pillsbury Doughboy balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A float makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Buzz Lightyear float makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Sonic the Hedgehog balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A Keystone Cop balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The Hello Kitty balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A float makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Santa Claus waves as he rides on his float down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The Julius the Monkey balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Papa Smurf float makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Sonic the Hedgehog float makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A marching band makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Musicians warm up before the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Elf on a Shelf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Snoopy and Woodstock balloon float makes its way down 6th Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Clown Martin Thomas leaps over fellow clowns before the start of the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A woman in an upside-down umbrella float makes her way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Papa Smurf float makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A clown uses a portable toilet before the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Buzz Lightyear float makes it's way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Performers in the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wait for a subway to take them to the start of the parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Ronald McDonald balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
People look on as the Spiderman balloon float makes its way down 6th Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A float of Finn and Jake from "Adventure Time" makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Ronald McDonald balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A Sponge Bob Squarepants float makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An elf balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The Snoopy and Woodstock balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Clowns prepare before the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Hello Kitty balloon float makes its way down 6th Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A SpongeBob Squarepants balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Clown Martin Thomas leaps over fellow clowns before the start of the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Santa Claus waves as he rides on his float down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A Santa's Elf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A Pikachu float makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Buzz Lightyear balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Spiderman balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A member of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation team looks up during preparations for the 87th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Ronald McDonald balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Clowns prepare before the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Hello Kitty balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A Pokeball balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Pikachu balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The Happy the Hippo balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
