Most corrupt nations
1: Somalia has tied with two other countries as the most corrupt nation in the world, according to the latemore
1: Somalia has tied with two other countries as the most corrupt nation in the world, according to the latest ranking from Transparency International. Somalia received a score of 8 out of a possible 100 based on perceived corruption in their public sector. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST
2: North Korea also received a score of 8. REUTERS/KCNA
2: North Korea also received a score of 8. REUTERS/KCNA
3: Afghanistan also received a score of 8. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
3: Afghanistan also received a score of 8. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
4: Sudan scored 11. REUTERS/Albert Gonzalez Farran/UNAMID
4: Sudan scored 11. REUTERS/Albert Gonzalez Farran/UNAMID
5: South Sudan scored a 14. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
5: South Sudan scored a 14. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
6: Libya scored a 15. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
6: Libya scored a 15. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
7: Iraq scored a 16. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
7: Iraq scored a 16. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
8: Uzbekistan scored a 17. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
8: Uzbekistan scored a 17. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
9: Turkmenistan also scored a 17. REUTERS/Stringer
9: Turkmenistan also scored a 17. REUTERS/Stringer
10: Syria too scored a 17. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
10: Syria too scored a 17. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
下一个
Pictures of the month: November
Our top photos from month of November.
Bangladeshi burn victims
Dozens in Dhaka have sustained burns as protesters have torched rickshaws and buses during a nationwide protest.
Ruins of Pompeii
Collapsing walls at the ancient Roman city of Pompeii have raised fresh concerns about Italy's efforts to maintain one of the world's most treasured sites.
Fishermen and firearms on Lake Turkana
The Turkana are traditionally nomadic pastoralists, but they have seen the pasture they need to feed their herds suffer from recurring droughts and many have...
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.