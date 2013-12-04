版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 5日 星期四 01:50 BJT

The art of butterflies

<p>A butterfly hunter sticks out his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. Mosaics made out of butterfly wings are a popular art form in Central African Republic. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A butterfly hunter sticks out his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, Decembmore

2013年 12月 5日 星期四

A butterfly hunter sticks out his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. Mosaics made out of butterfly wings are a popular art form in Central African Republic. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
1 / 17
<p>Butterfly hunter Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, holds a butterfly he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Butterfly hunter Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, holds a butterfly he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, more

2013年 12月 5日 星期四

Butterfly hunter Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, holds a butterfly he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
2 / 17
<p>Butterfly hunters Didier Memikata, 48, (L) and Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, hunt for butterflies in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Butterfly hunters Didier Memikata, 48, (L) and Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, hunt for butterflies in Botimbo vilmore

2013年 12月 5日 星期四

Butterfly hunters Didier Memikata, 48, (L) and Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, hunt for butterflies in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
3 / 17
<p>Butterfly hunters Didier Memikata, 48, (L) and Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, hunt for butterflies in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Butterfly hunters Didier Memikata, 48, (L) and Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, hunt for butterflies in Botimbo vilmore

2013年 12月 5日 星期四

Butterfly hunters Didier Memikata, 48, (L) and Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, hunt for butterflies in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
4 / 17
<p>Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, gathers butterflies he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, gathers butterflies he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Cemore

2013年 12月 5日 星期四

Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, gathers butterflies he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
5 / 17
<p>Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, holds out his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, holds out his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central Africamore

2013年 12月 5日 星期四

Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, holds out his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
6 / 17
<p>A rare butterfly worth $600 according to collector Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, sits on a table in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A rare butterfly worth $600 according to collector Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, sits on a table in Bangui, Central more

2013年 12月 5日 星期四

A rare butterfly worth $600 according to collector Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, sits on a table in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
7 / 17
<p>Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, kills a butterfly he caught in his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, kills a butterfly he caught in his net in Botimbo village, south of Bmore

2013年 12月 5日 星期四

Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, kills a butterfly he caught in his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
8 / 17
<p>Butterflies congregate on dog faeces set by butterfly hunters in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Butterflies congregate on dog faeces set by butterfly hunters in Bangui, Central African Republic, Decembermore

2013年 12月 5日 星期四

Butterflies congregate on dog faeces set by butterfly hunters in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
9 / 17
<p>Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, holds out butterflies he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, holds out butterflies he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, more

2013年 12月 5日 星期四

Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, holds out butterflies he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
10 / 17
<p>Butterfly hunters Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, (L) and Didier Memikata, 48, walk home after a hunt in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Butterfly hunters Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, (L) and Didier Memikata, 48, walk home after a hunt in Botimbo vmore

2013年 12月 5日 星期四

Butterfly hunters Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, (L) and Didier Memikata, 48, walk home after a hunt in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
11 / 17
<p>A butterfly wing artist cuts up wings to make mosaics in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A butterfly wing artist cuts up wings to make mosaics in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013more

2013年 12月 5日 星期四

A butterfly wing artist cuts up wings to make mosaics in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
12 / 17
<p>A butterfly wing apprentice makes a mosaic in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A butterfly wing apprentice makes a mosaic in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jmore

2013年 12月 5日 星期四

A butterfly wing apprentice makes a mosaic in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
13 / 17
<p>Butterfly wing artists make mosaics in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Butterfly wing artists make mosaics in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Pemore

2013年 12月 5日 星期四

Butterfly wing artists make mosaics in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
14 / 17
<p>Butterfly wing artists make mosaics at a house in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Butterfly wing artists make mosaics at a house in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTEmore

2013年 12月 5日 星期四

Butterfly wing artists make mosaics at a house in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
15 / 17
<p>A finished work of butterfly wing art representing historic figures in Central African Republic's history, is seen in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A finished work of butterfly wing art representing historic figures in Central African Republic's history, more

2013年 12月 5日 星期四

A finished work of butterfly wing art representing historic figures in Central African Republic's history, is seen in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
16 / 17
<p>A finished work of butterfly wing art showing the Central African Republic flag is seen in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A finished work of butterfly wing art showing the Central African Republic flag is seen in Bangui, Central more

2013年 12月 5日 星期四

A finished work of butterfly wing art showing the Central African Republic flag is seen in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
Sexually exploited in Brazil

Sexually exploited in Brazil

下一个

Sexually exploited in Brazil

Sexually exploited in Brazil

With Brazil hosting the World Cup next year, officials fear an explosion in child prostitution. A look inside a shelter for girls who have faced sexual...

2013年 12月 4日
Roma of France

Roma of France

Some 20,000 Roma live in makeshift camps around France.

2013年 12月 3日
Ruins of Pompeii

Ruins of Pompeii

Collapsing walls at the ancient Roman city of Pompeii have raised fresh concerns about Italy's efforts to maintain one of the world's most treasured sites.

2013年 12月 3日
Glasgow helicopter crash

Glasgow helicopter crash

Eight are dead after a police helicopter crashed into a packed Scottish pub.

2013年 12月 2日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐