Lunch at the zoo
A gorilla eats fresh fruit and vegetables at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the pine forest of Les Mathes,more
A gorilla eats fresh fruit and vegetables at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the pine forest of Les Mathes, in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Anthony Farjon, zoo keeper, opens the door of the giraffe paddock at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo, in the Cmore
Anthony Farjon, zoo keeper, opens the door of the giraffe paddock at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo, in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, operates on a Sri Lankan leopard at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Chmore
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, operates on a Sri Lankan leopard at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. Two full-time veterinarians are in charge of the health and well-being of the animals. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, Zoo veterinarian, and Audrey Messire, veterinarian assistant, transport an Impala with an elmore
Thierry Petit, Zoo veterinarian, and Audrey Messire, veterinarian assistant, transport an Impala with an electric car at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. The private zoo which opened in 1966 greets up to 800,000 visitors a year and is home to around 1,700 animals of 170 different species. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Janick Fetard, zoo keeper, gives a cricket to a tamarin monkey at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charemore
Janick Fetard, zoo keeper, gives a cricket to a tamarin monkey at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
An anaesthetized Sri Lankan leopard is transported on an electric car before an operation at the family-ownmore
An anaesthetized Sri Lankan leopard is transported on an electric car before an operation at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. The Palmyre Zoo participates in 40 European breeding programmes and provides funding for the conservation of endangered species. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Franck Roulon, zoo keeper, feeds Indian elephants at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime more
Franck Roulon, zoo keeper, feeds Indian elephants at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit (R), Zoo veterinarian, and Michel Vic, zoo employee, carry an Impala at the family-owned Palmmore
Thierry Petit (R), Zoo veterinarian, and Michel Vic, zoo employee, carry an Impala at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Florence Perroux, a zoo employee, speaks to a gorilla at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritmore
Florence Perroux, a zoo employee, speaks to a gorilla at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Janick Fetard, a zoo keeper, feeds tamarins and marmosets monkeys in a cage at the family-owned Palmyre Zoomore
Janick Fetard, a zoo keeper, feeds tamarins and marmosets monkeys in a cage at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, operates on a Sri Lankan leopard at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Chmore
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, operates on a Sri Lankan leopard at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A tamarin monkey is fed by a zoo keeper at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, wemore
A tamarin monkey is fed by a zoo keeper at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Zoo veterinarian Thierry Petit operates on a Sri Lankan leopard at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charmore
Zoo veterinarian Thierry Petit operates on a Sri Lankan leopard at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, weighs a black-and-white ruffed lemur at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in tmore
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, weighs a black-and-white ruffed lemur at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A Seychelles giant tortoise is fed by a zoo employee at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritimore
A Seychelles giant tortoise is fed by a zoo employee at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, catches a black-and-white ruffed lemur at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in more
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, catches a black-and-white ruffed lemur at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Anthony Farjon, zoo keeper, feeds an hippopotamus at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime more
Anthony Farjon, zoo keeper, feeds an hippopotamus at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, checks an anaesthetized Sri Lankan leopard before an operation at the famimore
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, checks an anaesthetized Sri Lankan leopard before an operation at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Two python molurus are seen with rabbits in a cage at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritimemore
Two python molurus are seen with rabbits in a cage at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Pink flamingos are fed by a zoo employee at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, wmore
Pink flamingos are fed by a zoo employee at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit (R), zoo veterinarian, and Audrey Messire, veterinarian assistant, hold an anaesthetized Sri more
Thierry Petit (R), zoo veterinarian, and Audrey Messire, veterinarian assistant, hold an anaesthetized Sri Lankan leopard at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A zoo keeper prepares worms for the meal of marmosets and tamarins monkeys at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo more
A zoo keeper prepares worms for the meal of marmosets and tamarins monkeys at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the 18 hectares (44 acres) pine forest of Les Mathes, in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A zoo keeper prepares crickets for the meal of marmosets and tamarins monkeys at the family-owned Palmyre Zmore
A zoo keeper prepares crickets for the meal of marmosets and tamarins monkeys at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Ronald Bosse, a zoo keeper, feeds a gorilla at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime regionmore
Ronald Bosse, a zoo keeper, feeds a gorilla at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A gorilla is fed by a zoo employee at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, westernmore
A gorilla is fed by a zoo employee at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
下一个
The art of butterflies
Hunters gather butterflies in the forests of the Central African Republic, then sell them to artists, who use the wings to make mosaics.
Sexually exploited in Brazil
With Brazil hosting the World Cup next year, officials fear an explosion in child prostitution. A look inside a shelter for girls who have faced sexual...
Roma of France
Some 20,000 Roma live in makeshift camps around France.
Ruins of Pompeii
Collapsing walls at the ancient Roman city of Pompeii have raised fresh concerns about Italy's efforts to maintain one of the world's most treasured sites.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.