图片 | 2013年 12月 5日 星期四 12:15 BJT

Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas Tree

<p>People drink as they stand near the tree after the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

People drink as they stand near the tree after the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>People look out from a window to look at the tree after the 81st Annual Rockefeller</p>

People look out from a window to look at the tree after the 81st Annual Rockefeller

<p>The tree is seen during the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

The tree is seen during the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Decorations in front of the tree are seen during the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Decorations in front of the tree are seen during the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>The tree is seen during the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

The tree is seen during the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs on stage at the Rockefeller Center before the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs on stage at the Rockefeller Center before the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>The Radio City Rockettes dances on stage at the Rockefeller Center before the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

The Radio City Rockettes dances on stage at the Rockefeller Center before the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Singer Mary J. Blige performs at Rockefeller Center before the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Singer Mary J. Blige performs at Rockefeller Center before the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>The Radio City Rockettes dance on stage at the Rockefeller Center as they rehearse before the lighting of the Christmas tree in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

The Radio City Rockettes dance on stage at the Rockefeller Center as they rehearse before the lighting of the Christmas tree in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

