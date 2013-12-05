Wildlife of Farne Islands

Guillemots sit on the Inner Farne, which is part of the Farne Islands, off the Northumberland coast, northern England, July 19, 2013. The islands are owned and protected by the British conservation charity, the National Trust, which says they host some 23 species of seabird, as well as a substantial colony of grey seals, who come to have their pups there in the autumn. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis