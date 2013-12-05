版本:
Wildlife of Farne Islands

<p>Seabirds sit on a cliff edge on the Inner Farne, which is part of the Farne Islands, off the Northumberland coast, northern England, July 19, 2013. The Farne Islands, which lie off the coast of northeast England, are home to a huge array of wildlife. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Guillemots sit on the Inner Farne, which is part of the Farne Islands, off the Northumberland coast, northern England, July 19, 2013. The islands are owned and protected by the British conservation charity, the National Trust, which says they host some 23 species of seabird, as well as a substantial colony of grey seals, who come to have their pups there in the autumn. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Rangers remove a puffin from its burrow on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Rangers remove a puffin from its burrow on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A ranger measures an arctic tern chick on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>An arctic tern dive bombs a ranger on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, near Seahouses, northern England, July 8, 2013. Every five years the National Trust carries out a census of the islands' population of puffins, and this year's survey showed there were almost 40,000 nesting pairs on the islands - an 8 percent rise from 2008. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Arctic terns fly above the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>An arctic tern feeds its chick on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Arctic tern eggs lie in a nest on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>An arctic tern swoops down from the sky above the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A puffin is seen with sand eels in its beak on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, near Seahouses, northern England, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Puffins carry sand eels for their young as they fly above the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A puffin drops the sand eels it was carrying as it is chased by a gull on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A puffin shakes off the rain on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, near Seahouses, northern England, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A puffin sits in the rain on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A shag protects its young on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, near Seahouses, northern England, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Rangers release shag chicks after attaching identification rings to them on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A shag protects its young on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, near Seahouses, northern England, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A grey seal swims underwater by the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A grey seal swims underwater by the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Grey seals play underwater by the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, near Seahouses, northern England, November 17 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A grey bull seal lies in a water pool on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Grey seal bulls fight for territory and females on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A grey seal calf suckles from its mother just after being born on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A female grey seal nuzzles her newborn calf on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, near Seahouses, northern England, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Head ranger David Steel sprays a seal pup with pigment so that it can be counted as part of a census on Brownsman Island, which is part of the Farne Islands, off the Northumberland coast, northern England, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Head ranger David Steel sprays a seal pup with pigment so that it can be counted on Brownsman Island, part of the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, near Seahouses, northern England, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Seals lie on Brownsman Island, which is part of the Farne Islands, off the Northumberland coast, northern England, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A view of Inner Farne, part of the Farne Islands, is seen off the Northumberland coast, near Seahouses, northern England, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Rangers hats, covered in bird droppings, hang in their living quarters on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

