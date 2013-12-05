The olive harvest
Multi-coloured nets used to harvest olives are spread out under olive trees near the village of Castagniersmore
Multi-coloured nets used to harvest olives are spread out under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. The olive groves from the Alpes Maritimes communes, which represent 4,500 hectares (11,119 acres), produce around 241 tons of olive oil annually. The harvest period starts in the coastal areas in November and ends in March or April. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man uses nets to harvest olives under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, Decembemore
A man uses nets to harvest olives under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Freshly-harvested olives are seen in a basket as they are harvested near the village of Castagniers, north more
Freshly-harvested olives are seen in a basket as they are harvested near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Men use nets to harvest olives under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5more
Men use nets to harvest olives under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man gathers freshly-harvested olives under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, Demore
A man gathers freshly-harvested olives under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Multi-coloured nets used to harvest olives are spread out under olive trees near the village of Castagniersmore
Multi-coloured nets used to harvest olives are spread out under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Freshly-harvested olives are seen in netting on the ground under olive trees near the village of Castagniermore
Freshly-harvested olives are seen in netting on the ground under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Freshly-harvested olives are seen in a basket as they are harvested near the village of Castagniers, north more
Freshly-harvested olives are seen in a basket as they are harvested near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Netting is seen on the ground surrounding olive trees during their harvest near the village of Castagniers,more
Netting is seen on the ground surrounding olive trees during their harvest near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Multi-coloured nets used to harvest olives are spread out under olive trees near the village of Castagniersmore
Multi-coloured nets used to harvest olives are spread out under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
下一个
Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas Tree
People watch as the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center in New York is lit.
Deck the White House halls
Children of military families and first lady Michelle Obama make Christmas decorations for the White House.
Remembering Newtown
Mourning the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting.
French prostitutes
French MPs have approved a bill that will penalize anyone paying for sex, paving the way for a vote in the Senate
精选图集
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.