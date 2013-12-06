版本:
中国
2013年 12月 7日

Festival of Lights

<p>View of Le Prince des Lumieres installation by artist Damien Fontaine during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

2013年 12月 7日

<p>View of Chinese Corner installation by artist Li Li and the support of Canton city at the Tete d'Or parc during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

2013年 12月 7日

<p>View of Lost Paradise installation by artist Jean-Charles de Castelbajac at the city hall during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

2013年 12月 7日

<p>View of Le Prince des Lumieres installation by artist Damien Fontaine during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

2013年 12月 7日

<p>View of Serenade installation by artist Chantal Thomass during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

2013年 12月 7日

<p>View of Chinese Corner installation by artist Li Li and the support of Canton city at the Tete d'Or parc during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

2013年 12月 7日

<p>People visit the 2nd Croix Rousse tunnel reserved for pedestrians, bicycles and buses during its inauguration ceremony in Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

2013年 12月 7日

<p>View of the Ensemble du Concert de l'Hostel Dieu choral and light installation by artist Christopher Bauder at the Hotel de Region during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

2013年 12月 7日

<p>View of Lost Paradise installation by artist Jean-Charles de Castelbajac at the city hall during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

2013年 12月 7日

<p>View of Dessine-moi des lumieres installation on the Fresque des Lyonnais building during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

2013年 12月 7日

<p>View of Dessine-moi des lumieres installation on the Fresque des Lyonnais building during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

2013年 12月 7日

<p>View of Le Prince des Lumieres installation by artist Damien Fontaine during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

2013年 12月 7日

<p>People visit the 2nd Croix Rousse tunnel reserved for pedestrians, bicycles and buses during its inauguration ceremony in Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

2013年 12月 7日

<p>People cycle as they visit the 2nd Croix Rousse tunnel reserved for pedestrians, bicycles and buses during its inauguration ceremony in Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

2013年 12月 7日

<p>People visit the 2nd Croix Rousse tunnel reserved for pedestrians, bicycles and buses during its inauguration ceremony in Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

2013年 12月 7日

