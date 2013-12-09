Putin by RIA Novosti
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) is seen through the glass of C-Explorer 5 submersible after a dive tomore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) is seen through the glass of C-Explorer 5 submersible after a dive to see the remains of the naval frigate "Oleg", which sank in the 19th century, in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. Putimore
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. Putin, a judo black belt who has flown in a fighter aircraft and shot a Siberian tiger in the wild, plunged into the depths of Lake Baikal aboard a mini-submersible in a mission that added a new dimension to his macho image. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin travels in Russia's first high speed train Sapsan in Leningrad Regiomore
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin travels in Russia's first high speed train Sapsan in Leningrad Region December 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool
Russia's President Vladimir Putin lies on the snow during a walk with dogs in Moscow Region, March 24, 2013more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin lies on the snow during a walk with dogs in Moscow Region, March 24, 2013. Putin walked with Bulgarian shepherd and Akita Inu breeds of dogs, according to RIA Novosti news agency. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (L) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin chat during an informal meeting at more
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (L) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin chat during an informal meeting at the presidential residence at Gorki outside Moscow June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with pregnant women, victims of the recent floods in Krasnodar regimore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with pregnant women, victims of the recent floods in Krasnodar region who are resting at a health resort in the Black Sea town of Gelendzhik July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (top) attends a judo training session at Top Athletic School in St. more
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (top) attends a judo training session at Top Athletic School in St. Petersburg December 18, 2009. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) meets Mikhail Kalashnikov, the Russian inventor of the AK-47 assault more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) meets Mikhail Kalashnikov, the Russian inventor of the AK-47 assault rifle, in Izhevsk September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) and Emergencies Minister Sergei Shoigu visit the site of a Polismore
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) and Emergencies Minister Sergei Shoigu visit the site of a Polish government Tupolev Tu-154 aircraft crash near Smolensk airport April 10, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Nikolsky
Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Sibemore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin takes aim with a rifle for the partially sighted more
Russian Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin takes aim with a rifle for the partially sighted during a visit to meet disabled athletes training in the "Laura" biathlon and cross-country skiing complex in Sochi March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin consults a doctor after hurting his shoulder during morning exercisesmore
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin consults a doctor after hurting his shoulder during morning exercises in the city of Smolensk August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin carries artifacts he recovered whilst diving at an archaeological sitmore
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin carries artifacts he recovered whilst diving at an archaeological site off the Taman peninsular in southern Russia August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) fires darts with a crossbow at an endangered grey whale from a mmore
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) fires darts with a crossbow at an endangered grey whale from a motorboat in Olga Bay in the Sea of Japan, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin prepares for an ice hockey training session in Moscow, in this undatmore
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin prepares for an ice hockey training session in Moscow, in this undated picture made available to Reuters April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin takes part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to more
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin takes part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a walrus during his visit to the Primorsky Aquarium, whmore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a walrus during his visit to the Primorsky Aquarium, which is under construction, on the Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russia's Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin, wearing a pair of glasses, watches the main promore
Russia's Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin, wearing a pair of glasses, watches the main programme of the Planetarium on the Day of Aviation and Cosmonautics and the 51st anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic first space flight in Moscow April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) performs on a piano with actors during his visit to the Theatre omore
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) performs on a piano with actors during his visit to the Theatre of Nations in Moscow September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a nationwide TV broadcast in Moscow November 29, 2007. REUTEmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a nationwide TV broadcast in Moscow November 29, 2007. REUTERS/RIA-Novosti/Kremlin
下一个
Remembering Mandela
People around the world pay tribute to the life of Nelson Mandela.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Nelson Mandela: 1918 - 2013
Nelson Mandela has passed away at the age of 95.
Syrian refugees flee to Jordan
Syrian refugees flee the Civil war in their country, crossing into Jordanian territory with their families.
精选图集
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.