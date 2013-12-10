版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 11日 星期三 02:35 BJT

The dirty air of China

<p>Residents wearing face masks use their mobile phones on a pedestrian overpass on a hazy day at the Pudong financial area in Shanghai, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Residents wearing face masks use their mobile phones on a pedestrian overpass on a hazy day at the Pudong fmore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Residents wearing face masks use their mobile phones on a pedestrian overpass on a hazy day at the Pudong financial area in Shanghai, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
1 / 28
<p>The sun is seen behind smoke billowing from a chimney of a heating plant in Taiyuan, Shanxi province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The sun is seen behind smoke billowing from a chimney of a heating plant in Taiyuan, Shanxi province Decembmore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

The sun is seen behind smoke billowing from a chimney of a heating plant in Taiyuan, Shanxi province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 28
<p>Children with respiratory diseases receive treatment at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Children with respiratory diseases receive treatment at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province December more

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Children with respiratory diseases receive treatment at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
3 / 28
<p>A man wears a face mask while walking on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A man wears a face mask while walking on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong during a hazmore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

A man wears a face mask while walking on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
4 / 28
<p>Apartment blocks are pictured amid the heavy haze in the morning in Beijing, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Apartment blocks are pictured amid the heavy haze in the morning in Beijing, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jasomore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Apartment blocks are pictured amid the heavy haze in the morning in Beijing, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
5 / 28
<p>Models wearing masks present jewellery on a runway at a jewellery fair on a hazy day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Models wearing masks present jewellery on a runway at a jewellery fair on a hazy day in Nanjing, Jiangsu prmore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Models wearing masks present jewellery on a runway at a jewellery fair on a hazy day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 28
<p>Local residents wait on motorcycles and bicycles at a traffic junction during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Local residents wait on motorcycles and bicycles at a traffic junction during a hazy day in downtown Shanghmore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Local residents wait on motorcycles and bicycles at a traffic junction during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
7 / 28
<p>College students wearing masks cover themselves with plastic bags as they participate in a performance art to raise awareness of air pollution, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

College students wearing masks cover themselves with plastic bags as they participate in a performance art more

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

College students wearing masks cover themselves with plastic bags as they participate in a performance art to raise awareness of air pollution, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 28
<p>Women wear masks while walking on a bridge during a hazy day in Shanghai's financial district of Pudong December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Women wear masks while walking on a bridge during a hazy day in Shanghai's financial district of Pudong Decmore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Women wear masks while walking on a bridge during a hazy day in Shanghai's financial district of Pudong December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
9 / 28
<p>A residential compound is seen during a smoggy day in Wujiaqu, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A residential compound is seen during a smoggy day in Wujiaqu, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, November more

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

A residential compound is seen during a smoggy day in Wujiaqu, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 28
<p>Smoke rises from chimneys and facilities of steel plants on a hazy day in Benxi, Liaoning province November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Smoke rises from chimneys and facilities of steel plants on a hazy day in Benxi, Liaoning province Novembermore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Smoke rises from chimneys and facilities of steel plants on a hazy day in Benxi, Liaoning province November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 28
<p>Paramilitary police officers stand guard near Tiananmen Gate on a hazy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Paramilitary police officers stand guard near Tiananmen Gate on a hazy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REmore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Paramilitary police officers stand guard near Tiananmen Gate on a hazy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
12 / 28
<p>A woman and her children wearing masks ride a vehicle during a smoggy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A woman and her children wearing masks ride a vehicle during a smoggy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REUmore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

A woman and her children wearing masks ride a vehicle during a smoggy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
13 / 28
<p>An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province October 28, 2013.more

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 28
<p>A man wearing a mask rides a bicycle during a smoggy day in Beijing, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A man wearing a mask rides a bicycle during a smoggy day in Beijing, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Homore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

A man wearing a mask rides a bicycle during a smoggy day in Beijing, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
15 / 28
<p>A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 20more

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
16 / 28
<p>A man wearing a mask is seen in front of the Forbidden City from the top of Jingshan Park on a hazy day in Beijing, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A man wearing a mask is seen in front of the Forbidden City from the top of Jingshan Park on a hazy day in more

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

A man wearing a mask is seen in front of the Forbidden City from the top of Jingshan Park on a hazy day in Beijing, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
17 / 28
<p>A survivor receives medical treatment at a hospital after a liquid ammonia leak from a refrigeration unit of Shanghai Weng's Cold Storage Industrial Co. Ltd., in Shanghai, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A survivor receives medical treatment at a hospital after a liquid ammonia leak from a refrigeration unit omore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

A survivor receives medical treatment at a hospital after a liquid ammonia leak from a refrigeration unit of Shanghai Weng's Cold Storage Industrial Co. Ltd., in Shanghai, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
18 / 28
<p>A view of haze over Beijing taken from an aircraft July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A view of haze over Beijing taken from an aircraft July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

A view of haze over Beijing taken from an aircraft July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
19 / 28
<p>Buildings are seen in the haze through a window in Beijing's central business district, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Buildings are seen in the haze through a window in Beijing's central business district, July 9, 2013. REUTEmore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Buildings are seen in the haze through a window in Beijing's central business district, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
20 / 28
<p>A man wearing a mask is seen on a street in Beijing May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A man wearing a mask is seen on a street in Beijing May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

A man wearing a mask is seen on a street in Beijing May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
21 / 28
<p>A resident washes clothes in a yard in front of a water-cooling tower of Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp, in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A resident washes clothes in a yard in front of a water-cooling tower of Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp, in Wuhamore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

A resident washes clothes in a yard in front of a water-cooling tower of Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp, in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 28
<p>A statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen in front of smoking chimneys at Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen in front of smoking chimneys at Wuhan Iron And Steel Cmore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

A statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen in front of smoking chimneys at Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
23 / 28
<p>A paramilitary police officer stands guard on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People (behind), the venue of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), in the heavy haze March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A paramilitary police officer stands guard on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the Peoplemore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

A paramilitary police officer stands guard on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People (behind), the venue of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), in the heavy haze March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
24 / 28
<p>Cars drive on and under Guomao Bridge on a heavy hazy day in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Cars drive on and under Guomao Bridge on a heavy hazy day in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Leemore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Cars drive on and under Guomao Bridge on a heavy hazy day in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
25 / 28
<p>Workers carrying boxes walk past the fog-enveloped National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", at Beijing Olympic park, on a foggy day in Beijing, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Workers carrying boxes walk past the fog-enveloped National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", at Bemore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

Workers carrying boxes walk past the fog-enveloped National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", at Beijing Olympic park, on a foggy day in Beijing, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
26 / 28
<p>A cleaner pushes a dust cart as she walks along a street on a foggy day in Zaozhuang, Shandong province January 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A cleaner pushes a dust cart as she walks along a street on a foggy day in Zaozhuang, Shandong province Janmore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

A cleaner pushes a dust cart as she walks along a street on a foggy day in Zaozhuang, Shandong province January 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
27 / 28
<p>A woman wearing a mask walks on a heavy haze day during winter in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A woman wearing a mask walks on a heavy haze day during winter in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lmore

2013年 12月 11日 星期三

A woman wearing a mask walks on a heavy haze day during winter in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
28 / 28
重播
下一图片集
Memorial for Nelson Mandela

Memorial for Nelson Mandela

下一个

Memorial for Nelson Mandela

Memorial for Nelson Mandela

World leaders and mourners say their farewells to late former South African president Nelson Mandela at a memorial service in Johannesburg's Soccer City.

2013年 12月 10日
On the banks of North Korea

On the banks of North Korea

The Yalu River provides a unique vantage point for photographers to glimpse life in the secretive North Korean state.

2013年 12月 10日
Putin by RIA Novosti

Putin by RIA Novosti

President Vladimir Putin tightened his control over Russia's media by dissolving the main state news agency and replacing it with an organization that is to...

2013年 12月 10日
Remembering Mandela

Remembering Mandela

People around the world pay tribute to the life of Nelson Mandela.

2013年 12月 9日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐