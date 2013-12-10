The dirty air of China
Residents wearing face masks use their mobile phones on a pedestrian overpass on a hazy day at the Pudong fmore
Residents wearing face masks use their mobile phones on a pedestrian overpass on a hazy day at the Pudong financial area in Shanghai, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
The sun is seen behind smoke billowing from a chimney of a heating plant in Taiyuan, Shanxi province Decembmore
The sun is seen behind smoke billowing from a chimney of a heating plant in Taiyuan, Shanxi province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Children with respiratory diseases receive treatment at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province December more
Children with respiratory diseases receive treatment at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man wears a face mask while walking on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong during a hazmore
A man wears a face mask while walking on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Apartment blocks are pictured amid the heavy haze in the morning in Beijing, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jasomore
Apartment blocks are pictured amid the heavy haze in the morning in Beijing, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models wearing masks present jewellery on a runway at a jewellery fair on a hazy day in Nanjing, Jiangsu prmore
Models wearing masks present jewellery on a runway at a jewellery fair on a hazy day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Local residents wait on motorcycles and bicycles at a traffic junction during a hazy day in downtown Shanghmore
Local residents wait on motorcycles and bicycles at a traffic junction during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
College students wearing masks cover themselves with plastic bags as they participate in a performance art more
College students wearing masks cover themselves with plastic bags as they participate in a performance art to raise awareness of air pollution, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Women wear masks while walking on a bridge during a hazy day in Shanghai's financial district of Pudong Decmore
Women wear masks while walking on a bridge during a hazy day in Shanghai's financial district of Pudong December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A residential compound is seen during a smoggy day in Wujiaqu, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, November more
A residential compound is seen during a smoggy day in Wujiaqu, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from chimneys and facilities of steel plants on a hazy day in Benxi, Liaoning province Novembermore
Smoke rises from chimneys and facilities of steel plants on a hazy day in Benxi, Liaoning province November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Paramilitary police officers stand guard near Tiananmen Gate on a hazy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REmore
Paramilitary police officers stand guard near Tiananmen Gate on a hazy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman and her children wearing masks ride a vehicle during a smoggy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REUmore
A woman and her children wearing masks ride a vehicle during a smoggy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province October 28, 2013.more
An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man wearing a mask rides a bicycle during a smoggy day in Beijing, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Homore
A man wearing a mask rides a bicycle during a smoggy day in Beijing, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 20more
A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man wearing a mask is seen in front of the Forbidden City from the top of Jingshan Park on a hazy day in more
A man wearing a mask is seen in front of the Forbidden City from the top of Jingshan Park on a hazy day in Beijing, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A survivor receives medical treatment at a hospital after a liquid ammonia leak from a refrigeration unit omore
A survivor receives medical treatment at a hospital after a liquid ammonia leak from a refrigeration unit of Shanghai Weng's Cold Storage Industrial Co. Ltd., in Shanghai, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A view of haze over Beijing taken from an aircraft July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A view of haze over Beijing taken from an aircraft July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Buildings are seen in the haze through a window in Beijing's central business district, July 9, 2013. REUTEmore
Buildings are seen in the haze through a window in Beijing's central business district, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man wearing a mask is seen on a street in Beijing May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man wearing a mask is seen on a street in Beijing May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A resident washes clothes in a yard in front of a water-cooling tower of Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp, in Wuhamore
A resident washes clothes in a yard in front of a water-cooling tower of Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp, in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen in front of smoking chimneys at Wuhan Iron And Steel Cmore
A statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen in front of smoking chimneys at Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A paramilitary police officer stands guard on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the Peoplemore
A paramilitary police officer stands guard on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People (behind), the venue of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), in the heavy haze March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Cars drive on and under Guomao Bridge on a heavy hazy day in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Leemore
Cars drive on and under Guomao Bridge on a heavy hazy day in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Workers carrying boxes walk past the fog-enveloped National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", at Bemore
Workers carrying boxes walk past the fog-enveloped National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", at Beijing Olympic park, on a foggy day in Beijing, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A cleaner pushes a dust cart as she walks along a street on a foggy day in Zaozhuang, Shandong province Janmore
A cleaner pushes a dust cart as she walks along a street on a foggy day in Zaozhuang, Shandong province January 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman wearing a mask walks on a heavy haze day during winter in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lmore
A woman wearing a mask walks on a heavy haze day during winter in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
下一个
Memorial for Nelson Mandela
World leaders and mourners say their farewells to late former South African president Nelson Mandela at a memorial service in Johannesburg's Soccer City.
On the banks of North Korea
The Yalu River provides a unique vantage point for photographers to glimpse life in the secretive North Korean state.
Putin by RIA Novosti
President Vladimir Putin tightened his control over Russia's media by dissolving the main state news agency and replacing it with an organization that is to...
Remembering Mandela
People around the world pay tribute to the life of Nelson Mandela.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.