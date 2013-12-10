End of a Volkswagen
Laborers work on the assembly line of the Volkswagen Kombi at the Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. Volkswagen Brazil, the last plant to produce the Kombi, will cease production of the iconic vehicle on December 20 after 56 years of production. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A laborer works on the assembly line of the Volkswagen Kombi at the Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Various models of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus are displayed during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Various models of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus are displayed during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
People stand near Volkswagen Kombi minibuses, customized to serve food, during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A 2013 "Last Edition" model of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus is displayed at the VW plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A visitor looks at a customized Volkswagen Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
People eat near a sushi bar adapted inside a Volkswagen Kombi minibus in Sao Paulo September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Visitors pose for a photograph inside a Volkswagen Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A customized Volkswagen Kombi minibus arrives to a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A man takes a photograph of a miniature Kombi car during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A visitor takes a photograph of Volkswagen Kombi minibus miniatures during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A woman poses for a photograph in front of a customized Volkswagen Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Paulo September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A couple, who traveled around all the Brazilian states in their Volkswagen Kombi trailer, attends a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A boy pulls along his Volkswagen Kombi toy during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A Volkswagen Kombi minibus owner cleans his vehicle during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Carlos Valentim, who will travel around Brazil in his Volkswagen Kombi minibus during the 2014 World Cup, poses during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Marcilia Coelho, 87, sits inside a Volkswagen Kombi during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A visitor looks at Volkswagen Kombi minibus models during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A man unloads cardboard boxes from his Volkswagen Kombi minibus for recycling in Sao Paulo October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
The panel of a 1972 model of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus is pictured during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Paulo September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
The Volkswagen logo is seen on a Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
