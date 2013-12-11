Pope Francis: Person of the year
Pope Francis leads a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchimore
Pope Francis leads a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis laughs as he arrives to lead the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday amore
Pope Francis laughs as he arrives to lead the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday at the Colosseum in Rome March 29, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis washes the foot of a prisoner at Casal del Marmo youth prison in Rome March 28, 2013. Two younmore
Pope Francis washes the foot of a prisoner at Casal del Marmo youth prison in Rome March 28, 2013. Two young women were among 12 people whose feet Pope Francis washed and kissed at a traditional ceremony in a Rome youth prison on Holy Thursday, the first time a pontiff has included females in the rite. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis blesses a baby as he arrives to lead the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at thmore
Pope Francis blesses a baby as he arrives to lead the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis waves as he leaves at the end of the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vamore
Pope Francis waves as he leaves at the end of the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis leads the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 27, 2013. REUTmore
Pope Francis leads the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis (L) embraces Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as he arrives at the Castel Gandolfo summer residence more
Pope Francis (L) embraces Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as he arrives at the Castel Gandolfo summer residence March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis leans out to touch a child's head as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural massmore
Pope Francis leans out to touch a child's head as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner shakes hands with newly elected Pope Francis during a more
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner shakes hands with newly elected Pope Francis during a private meeting at the Vatican March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis I (C) conducts a mass in Santa Anna church inside the Vatican, in a picture released by Osservmore
Pope Francis I (C) conducts a mass in Santa Anna church inside the Vatican, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gatmore
Newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gathered below in St. Peter's Square, during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, checks out of the church-run resmore
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, checks out of the church-run residence March 14, 2013 where he had been staying in Rome, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Mmore
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. At left is Cardinal Santos Abril of Spain and Cardinal Agostino Vallini, Vicar General of Rome at right. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, makes a private visit to the 5thmore
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, makes a private visit to the 5th-century Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, in a photo released by Osservatore Romano in Rome March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Newly elected Pope Francis appears on a large screen in Saint Peter's Square as he leads a mass in the Sistmore
Newly elected Pope Francis appears on a large screen in Saint Peter's Square as he leads a mass in the Sistine Chapel, at the Vatican March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Petermore
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio holds a jersey from the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known tmore
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio holds a jersey from the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known to be a fan, as he offers mass in the chapel of the club's sports complex in Buenos Aires May 24, 2011. REUTERS/San Lorenzo Athletic Club/Handout
Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio greets worshippers during the annual gathering and pilgmore
Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio greets worshippers during the annual gathering and pilgrimage to the church dedicated to San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), the patron saint of labor and bread, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Liniers, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio (3rd L) of Argentina greets worshippers after giving Holy Thursday massmore
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio (3rd L) of Argentina greets worshippers after giving Holy Thursday mass as he leaves a church in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia Medina
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (L) greets Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio at the Basmore
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (L) greets Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio at the Basilica of Lujan, December 22, 2008. REUTERS/Ezequiel Pontoriero/DyN
Pope Benedict XVI (L) greets the Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio at the Vatican Jmore
Pope Benedict XVI (L) greets the Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio at the Vatican January 13, 2007. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
The archbishop of Buenos Aires, Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, is seen in this file photo washing the feet of twmore
The archbishop of Buenos Aires, Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, is seen in this file photo washing the feet of two newly born children on Holy Thursday at the Buenos Aires' Sarda maternity hospital on March 24, 2005. REUTERS/Tony Gomez
New Argentine cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio kisses Pope John Paul II after he received the red berretta, amore
New Argentine cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio kisses Pope John Paul II after he received the red berretta, a four-cornered red hat, during the Consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Square February 21, 2001. REUTERS/File
Handout picture taken in 1998 of the then bishop Jorge Mario Bergoglio (C), now Pope Francis, accompanied bmore
Handout picture taken in 1998 of the then bishop Jorge Mario Bergoglio (C), now Pope Francis, accompanied by Father Jose Maria de Paola (R), known as "Father Pepe" and local residents visiting the Villa 21-24 slum in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Parroquia Virgen de Caacupe/Handout
Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio is pictured in this undated handout photo courtesy of Clarin. REUTERS/Clmore
Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio is pictured in this undated handout photo courtesy of Clarin. REUTERS/Clarin/Handout
Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio poses in this undated handout photo courtesy of Clarin. REUTERS/Clarin/more
Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio poses in this undated handout photo courtesy of Clarin. REUTERS/Clarin/Handout
