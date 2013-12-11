London fog
A bride poses for a photograph on Westminster Bridge as the fog clears in central London, December 11, 2013more
A bride poses for a photograph on Westminster Bridge as the fog clears in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A bird flies past the London Eye, on a foggy day in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harrimore
A bird flies past the London Eye, on a foggy day in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Pedestrians cross Westminster Bridge on a foggy day in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Hamore
Pedestrians cross Westminster Bridge on a foggy day in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Soccer goal posts are seen in the autumn mist at Dukes Meadows in Chiswick, west London, November 13, 2013.more
Soccer goal posts are seen in the autumn mist at Dukes Meadows in Chiswick, west London, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The early morning sun hits The Shard building as fog clears over London, September 5 , 2013. REUTERS/Dylan more
The early morning sun hits The Shard building as fog clears over London, September 5 , 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shmore
The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
The River Thames is shrouded in fog in London March, 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
The River Thames is shrouded in fog in London March, 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Commuters make their way in the fog across London Bridge towards the financial district of London, Novembermore
Commuters make their way in the fog across London Bridge towards the financial district of London, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A couple cycle through the sports grounds of Dulwich College during a foggy autumn day in south London, Novmore
A couple cycle through the sports grounds of Dulwich College during a foggy autumn day in south London, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
England players attend a team training session at Wembley Stadium in London November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Eddimore
England players attend a team training session at Wembley Stadium in London November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A plane lands at Heathrow airport in west London December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
A plane lands at Heathrow airport in west London December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Commuters walk to work along the Thames River as Tower Bridge is shrouded in fog in London, January 22, 201more
Commuters walk to work along the Thames River as Tower Bridge is shrouded in fog in London, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
People walk cross the Millennium footbridge in front of the Shard on a foggy morning in London, September 2more
People walk cross the Millennium footbridge in front of the Shard on a foggy morning in London, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Battersea Power Station is reflected in the river Thames on a foggy autumn afternoon in central London, Octmore
Battersea Power Station is reflected in the river Thames on a foggy autumn afternoon in central London, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
