Christmas cheer

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Visitors look at penguins wearing Santa Claus and Christmas tree costumes during a promotional event for Christmas at an amusement park in Yongin, south of Seoul, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Illuminated Christmas trees are seen in a holiday lights display at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Helium-filled balloons suspend a Santa Claus figure riding a horse-drawn chariot made of balsa wood, created by artist Nasser Volant, near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The Kaerntnerstrasse shopping street is illuminated in Vienna, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Children survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan show off teddy bears which they received during a Christmas gift-giving activity in Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A woman runs past Christmas illuminations at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Pakistani Christian boys decorate a Christmas tree on the roof of their house in Islamabad, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Christmas illuminations light the Bahnhofstrasse shopping street in Zurich, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Tourists from Japan look at Christmas decorations on a stall at the opening day of Germany's oldest Christkindlesmarkt (Christ Child Market) in Nuremberg, Germany, November 29, 2013. Every year, Germany's traditional markets, such as the centuries-old Christkindlesmarkt in medieval Nuremberg, draw millions of visitors, both local and foreign. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A woman takes a picture of herself with part of the Christmas illumination of the main shopping mall Kurfuerstendamm boulevard in Berlin, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People take part in a traditional Christmas walk known as "Posada" in San Joaquin de Flores, north of San Jose, December 7, 2013. The event consists of touring homes decorated with Christmas lights and stalls selling traditional Costa Rican food. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A Christmas star hangs from a damaged local village hall overlooking the ruins of houses in Tacloban city in central Philippines, December 17, 2013. Super typhoon Haiyan reduced almost everything in its path to rubble when it swept ashore in the central Philippines on November 8, killing at least 6,069 people, leaving 1,779 missing and 4 million either homeless or with damaged homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

People sit inside a giant Christmas ball as part of Christmas holiday season decorations in Nice, France, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama meets with the children of U.S. military service members at the unveiling of the Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A 22-year-old, 11-meter tall fir tree is cut down in Burgundy, France, to be displayed at the Elysee Palace for the Christmas holiday season, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People walk past an illuminated boat, which is part of this year's Christmas decorations, at Syntagma (Constitution) square in central Athens, December 11, 2013. The boat is the centerpiece of this year's Christmas light-up, instead of the usual Christmas tree. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A girl walks past a stall selling Christmas decorations in downtown San Salvador, Mexico, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

A woman and her son pose next to a man dressed as Santa Claus during a traditional Christmas walk known as "Posada" in San Joaquin de Flores, north of San Jose, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

People skate on a rink set up for Christmas activities at Lower Manhattan in New York, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A stand in an advent market is pictured in Vienna, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

People visit a Christmas market in downtown Budapest, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Teresa Treuheit, dressed as a gold-foiled Christ Child, recites the traditional prologue for the opening ceremony of Germany's oldest Christkindlesmarkt (Christ Child Market) in Nuremberg, Germany, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Christmas decorations are displayed at a stall in downtown San Salvador, Mexico, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Traffic moves along under the Oxford Street Christmas lights after they were switched on in central London, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A worker is reflected in the mirrored sculpture "Cloud Gate," also commonly known as "The Bean," as he sprinkles de-icing salt around the bean-shaped sculpture in Chicago, December 16, 2013. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Jim Young

