Pictures of the Year: Animals

<p>A man shaves his monkey with a razor before it performs tricks for money in Lahore, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

<p>A leopard yawns inside its enclosure at the Madrid Zoo, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. McManus suffers from anxiety and Shadow's presence and companionship help him to manage the symptoms. The two have been flying together for about nine years with a specially made harness for Shadow. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Dogs look out from a canine car in Mexico City, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>Grey seals play underwater by the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, near Seahouses, northern England, November 17 2013. The Farne Islands, which lie off the coast of northeast England, are home to a huge array of wildlife. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Stella Ferruzola, 3, poses with a Blue Morpho butterfly on her nose at the Sensational Butterflies Exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Miniature poodle Kobe poses for a picture at the grooming salon of owner Catherine Opson in Capistrano Beach, Calif., June 25, 2013. Opson, a professional dog groomer, has won multiple awards for her creative approach to dog grooming. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>A baby capuchin monkey hangs upside down from its mother at the Parque del Este in Caracas, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>A waxy monkey tree frog is weighed in a measuring device during a photocall to publicize the annual measuring of all the animals at the London Zoo, in central London August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: SOCIETY ANIMALS ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

<p>Zebras leap after drinking from a water source in Nairobi national park September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic (KENYA - Tags: ANIMALS TRAVEL TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in the old city of Aleppo January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman (SYRIA - Tags: CONFLICT ANIMALS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

<p>Patient Isabelle Stadella hughs Joca, a therapeutically trained dog, during a therapy session at Hospital Infantil Sabara in Sao Paulo October 18, 2013. A therapy dog is a dog trained to provide affection and comfort to patients in hospitals. Picture taken October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce (BRAZIL - Tags: ANIMALS HEALTH SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

<p>A rabbit hops to avoid a five-month-old leopard cub during a test of cubs' wild natural instincts at a wildlife park in Qingdao, Shandong province, September 10, 2013. The test is part of the park's body examination procedure on recent born tigers, lions and leopards, according to local media. Picture taken September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA</p>

<p>Veterinarian Gila Tzur examines Pedang, a 14-year-old male Sumatran tiger suffering from a chronic ear infection, at the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Roosters participate in a traditional Malagasy cockfighting contest in Ambohimangakely near Madagascar's capital of Antananarivo, October 27, 2013. Hundreds of participants with their roosters took part in the contentious practice of cockfighting, which is tremendously popular on the island-nation of Madagascar. Locals make a living by breeding roosters as well as placing bets in weekly tournaments, said the local organizers. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Giant panda cubs lie in a crib at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Alexander Hysek trims Yorkshire Terrier "Puppi" in his dog grooming salon in Vienna, April 17, 2013. Hysek offered free services to treat dogs in cooperation with Vienna's "neunerhaus", a charity organization that helps homeless people improve their situation. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

<p>Gorilla mother N'Gayla holds her twins (a boy and a girl) at the Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem, June 15, 2013. The twins were born on June 13. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

<p>The piglet known across the internet as Chris P. Bacon examines his new wheelchair on the office floor of veterinarian and owner Len Lucerno in Clermont, Fla., February 13, 2013. The piglet's hind legs are deformed and Dr. Lucero had fashioned a wheelchair out of K'nex toys to help the piglet walk. Chris has outgrown his second wheelchair, and will soon grow into his new, more permanent and rugged model. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

<p>Anfisa, an 8-year-old female chimpanzee, washes a window in her enclosure where she lives with a male chimpanzee named Tikhon, at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Gophers line the city sidewalks after their homes were flooded in the East Village area of Calgary, Alberta, June 22, 2013. The flooding Bow River shut down all of the centre of Calgary, Canada's oil capital, and forced tens of thousands of residents to leave their soggy homes. Heavy rain also closed roads and brought down bridges elsewhere in the province of Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>Poodle dogs and their tamer perform during a show at the National circus in Kiev, Ukraine, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A Crowned Crane grazes at a hotel compound in Nairobi, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

<p>A lion stretches early morning at Nairobi's National Park, March 11, 2013. The park is located just 4 miles from the Kenya's capital city center. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A veterinarian holds Kabang, a mongrel dog, during a news conference, after her return to the Philippines after eight months of surgery and treatment in the U.S., in Makati, Metro Manila, June 8, 2013. Kabang was hailed as a hero in the Philippines after her snout was ripped off while saving the lives of her owner Rudy Bunggal's daughter and niece in 2011. The dog leaped in front of a motorcycle on the verge of hitting them. She underwent surgery to partially reconstruct her face at the University of California's Davis Veterinary Hospital, as well as treatment for heartworm and cancer &mdash; all funded through an online campaign. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>A performer inserts a live snake through his nose and mouth during a performance at the Ditan Temple Fair celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing, February 11, 2013. The Lunar New Year marked the start of the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese zodiac. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

<p>A member of the "Ranetka" private family club takes a medical-cosmetic massage using the Achatina fulica snail, also known as the Giant African land snail, at the club in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 19, 2013. The snail massage method is believed to speed up the regeneration of the skin and to eliminate wrinkles and scars. The treatment has become popular amongst beauty salons and female health clubs in the city, according to the "Ranetka" club owner Yelena Baranchukova. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Zoo owner Emmanuel Tangco reads a book to his snakes in his bedroom in Malabon, Metro Manila, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>Shirwane, an Indian Lion, growls as her six-week-old cubs are approached at the Budapest Zoo, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo</p>

<p>Flamingos stand in their enclosure during snowfall in winter in Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>A tortoise makes its way through mud in Kfar Kila village near the Lebanese-Israeli border, in south Lebanon, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho</p>

<p>A dog prepares to compete in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, Calif., September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Recaptured crocodiles lie in pens after about 15,000 of the animals escaped from a crocodile farm during flooding near Mussina, on South Africa's nothern border with Zimbabwe, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

<p>An Afghan man washes his horse in Kabul, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>A female Rothschild giraffe, named Sandy Hope, stands next to its mother at the LEO Zoological Conservation Center in Greenwich, Connecticut, April 2, 2013. The calf of this endangered subspecies was born on March 22 at the private preserve and breeding ground for wild animals. The giraffe was named Sandy Hope in remembrance of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 20 students and six staff members died. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Cows lie in grass in front of Hafelekar mountain on a hot summer day in Innsbruck, Austria, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

<p>Genetically engineered Pterophyllum Scalara fish glow in a tank under a blacklight while on display at the 2013 Bio Expo in Taipei, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

<p>Cory Solomon of Prairie View, Texas, flips a calf in the tie-down roping event during the finals of the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>A mouse climbs onto the back of a snake as it bites another mouse during the snake's feeding time at a zoo in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, March 5, 2013. The mouse failed to stop the snake and was swallowed by another snake soon after. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

