The teachings of Mao

<p>A portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a wall of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, in Sitong Town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a wall of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, in Sitong Town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Xia Zuhai, principal of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, opens the school gate for students in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. In a remote part of central China, the day starts at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School with a pre-dawn jog, some revolutionary songs and then an activity long since forgotten at other schools: reciting quotations from Mao Zedong's famed 'Little Red Book'. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Xia Zuhai, principal of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, opens the school gate for students in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. In a remote part of central China, the day starts at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School with a pre-dawn jog, some revolutionary songs and then an activity long since forgotten at other schools: reciting quotations from Mao Zedong's famed 'Little Red Book'. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A student walks outside the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A student walks outside the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A student attends a class at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A student attends a class at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong is seen inside a classroom of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong is seen inside a classroom of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A student attends a class at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A student attends a class at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Teacher Xia Jingjing reads a lecture inside a classroom at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. While the ruling Communist Party that Mao led continues to hold him in esteem as the leader of the Communist Revolution, his radical policies and teachings have been largely shelved since his death in 1976 in favour of a pro-market approach that has turned China from a backwater into the world's second biggest economy. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Teacher Xia Jingjing reads a lecture inside a classroom at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. While the ruling Communist Party that Mao led continues to hold him in esteem as the leader of the Communist Revolution, his radical policies and teachings have been largely shelved since his death in 1976 in favour of a pro-market approach that has turned China from a backwater into the world's second biggest economy. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A student falls asleep as she holds a book containing a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong during a lesson at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A student falls asleep as she holds a book containing a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong during a lesson at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Students attend a class at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Students attend a class at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Xia Zuhai, the principal of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, sings in one of the school's classrooms in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Xia Zuhai, the principal of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, sings in one of the school's classrooms in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Students read a lecture from Mao Zedong's "Little Red Book" at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Students read a lecture from Mao Zedong's "Little Red Book" at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Students harvest vegetables from a field outside the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Students harvest vegetables from a field outside the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A student watches a film about Mao Zedong in a dormitory at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A student watches a film about Mao Zedong in a dormitory at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Students harvest vegetables from a field outside the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Students harvest vegetables from a field outside the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Students line up outside the school kitchen as they wait for dinner at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Students line up outside the school kitchen as they wait for dinner at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Wang Hui prepares food for students in the Democracy Elementary and Middle School kitchen in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Wang Hui prepares food for students in the Democracy Elementary and Middle School kitchen in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A student eats lunch as she sits on the ground at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A student eats lunch as she sits on the ground at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A student collects leaves at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A student collects leaves at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A woman sweeps leaves in a yard at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A woman sweeps leaves in a yard at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Students play next to a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Students play next to a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Students play basketball next to portraits of German philosophers Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels and Soviet leaders Nikolai Lenin and Joseph Stalin (L-R) at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Students play basketball next to portraits of German philosophers Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels and Soviet leaders Nikolai Lenin and Joseph Stalin (L-R) at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A student dresses up as a soldier prior to a flag ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A student dresses up as a soldier prior to a flag ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A student wears a pin button of China's late chairman Mao Zedong during a ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A student wears a pin button of China's late chairman Mao Zedong during a ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Students sing songs from Mao Zedong's "Little Red Book" during a ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Students sing songs from Mao Zedong's "Little Red Book" during a ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Students put plastic flowers next to a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Students put plastic flowers next to a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Students carry a Chinese flag during a ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Students carry a Chinese flag during a ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Students attend a ceremony in front of a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Students attend a ceremony in front of a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

