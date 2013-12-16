The teachings of Mao
A portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a wall of the Democracy Elementary and Middle Schmore
A portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a wall of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, in Sitong Town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Xia Zuhai, principal of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, opens the school gate for students in Smore
Xia Zuhai, principal of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, opens the school gate for students in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. In a remote part of central China, the day starts at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School with a pre-dawn jog, some revolutionary songs and then an activity long since forgotten at other schools: reciting quotations from Mao Zedong's famed 'Little Red Book'. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student walks outside the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, in Sitong town, Henan province, Decembemore
A student walks outside the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student attends a class at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, Decmore
A student attends a class at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong is seen inside a classroom of the Democracy Elementary and Mmore
A portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong is seen inside a classroom of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student attends a class at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, Decmore
A student attends a class at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Teacher Xia Jingjing reads a lecture inside a classroom at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Simore
Teacher Xia Jingjing reads a lecture inside a classroom at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. While the ruling Communist Party that Mao led continues to hold him in esteem as the leader of the Communist Revolution, his radical policies and teachings have been largely shelved since his death in 1976 in favour of a pro-market approach that has turned China from a backwater into the world's second biggest economy. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student falls asleep as she holds a book containing a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong duringmore
A student falls asleep as she holds a book containing a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong during a lesson at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students attend a class at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, Decemmore
Students attend a class at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Xia Zuhai, the principal of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, sings in one of the school's classrmore
Xia Zuhai, the principal of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, sings in one of the school's classrooms in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students read a lecture from Mao Zedong's "Little Red Book" at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School imore
Students read a lecture from Mao Zedong's "Little Red Book" at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students harvest vegetables from a field outside the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town,more
Students harvest vegetables from a field outside the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student watches a film about Mao Zedong in a dormitory at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Smore
A student watches a film about Mao Zedong in a dormitory at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students harvest vegetables from a field outside the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town,more
Students harvest vegetables from a field outside the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students line up outside the school kitchen as they wait for dinner at the Democracy Elementary and Middle more
Students line up outside the school kitchen as they wait for dinner at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Wang Hui prepares food for students in the Democracy Elementary and Middle School kitchen in Sitong town, Hmore
Wang Hui prepares food for students in the Democracy Elementary and Middle School kitchen in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student eats lunch as she sits on the ground at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong townmore
A student eats lunch as she sits on the ground at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student collects leaves at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, Decmore
A student collects leaves at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman sweeps leaves in a yard at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan provincmore
A woman sweeps leaves in a yard at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students play next to a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the Democracy Elementary and Middle Schomore
Students play next to a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students play basketball next to portraits of German philosophers Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels and Sovietmore
Students play basketball next to portraits of German philosophers Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels and Soviet leaders Nikolai Lenin and Joseph Stalin (L-R) at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student dresses up as a soldier prior to a flag ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School inmore
A student dresses up as a soldier prior to a flag ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student wears a pin button of China's late chairman Mao Zedong during a ceremony at the Democracy Elementmore
A student wears a pin button of China's late chairman Mao Zedong during a ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students sing songs from Mao Zedong's "Little Red Book" during a ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Mmore
Students sing songs from Mao Zedong's "Little Red Book" during a ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students put plastic flowers next to a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong at the Democracy Elemenmore
Students put plastic flowers next to a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students carry a Chinese flag during a ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong towmore
Students carry a Chinese flag during a ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students attend a ceremony in front of a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong at the Democracy Elemmore
Students attend a ceremony in front of a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
下一个
Colorado school shooting
A student opens fire at a Colorado high school.
Fishing for living fossils
The arapaima is a fish sought after for its meat and is considered by biologists to be a living fossil. It is only allowed to be fished once a year.
Snow in the Middle East
Snow blankets the cities of the Middle East.
Pictures of the Year: Animals
Our top animal images from the past year.
精选图集
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.