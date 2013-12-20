版本:
中国

Santa season

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

African-American Santa Claus Langston Patterson, 77, poses with Michelle Victor and her son Grant Victor, 1, at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza mall in Los Angeles, December 16, 2013. Patterson has worked as Santa since 2004 at the mall, which is one of the few in the country with a black Santa Claus. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

African-American Santa Claus Langston Patterson, 77, poses with Michelle Victor and her son Grant Victor, 1, at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza mall in Los Angeles, December 16, 2013. Patterson has worked as Santa since 2004 at the mall, which is one of the few in the country with a black Santa Claus. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 20
2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A man dressed as a Santa Claus waves as he takes part in the traditional Christmas bath in Nice, southeastern France, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A man dressed as a Santa Claus waves as he takes part in the traditional Christmas bath in Nice, southeastern France, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
2 / 20
2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A member of the special police force dressed in a Santa suit descends from the roof of a pediatric clinic in Ljubljana, as part of a Christmas performance for patients of the clinic, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A member of the special police force dressed in a Santa suit descends from the roof of a pediatric clinic in Ljubljana, as part of a Christmas performance for patients of the clinic, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
3 / 20
2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Runners dressed in Santa Claus costumes take part in the annual 10km "Corrida of Issy-les-Moulineaux" footrace in Issey-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Runners dressed in Santa Claus costumes take part in the annual 10km "Corrida of Issy-les-Moulineaux" footrace in Issey-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
4 / 20
2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Revelers dressed as Santa Claus drink beer inside a local pub during SantaCon in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Revelers dressed as Santa Claus drink beer inside a local pub during SantaCon in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
5 / 20
2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Holiday revelers dressed as Santa Claus drink in Union Square during the annual SantaCon event in San Francisco December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Holiday revelers dressed as Santa Claus drink in Union Square during the annual SantaCon event in San Francisco December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
6 / 20
2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Revelers dressed as Santa Claus as part of SantaCon try to catch a taxi in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Revelers dressed as Santa Claus as part of SantaCon try to catch a taxi in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
7 / 20
2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Revelers dressed as Santa Claus ride the subway during SantaCon in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Revelers dressed as Santa Claus ride the subway during SantaCon in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
8 / 20
2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A woman takes pictures of holiday revelers, some dressed as Santa Claus, as they participate in the Santarchy mass gathering in downtown Washington, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A woman takes pictures of holiday revelers, some dressed as Santa Claus, as they participate in the Santarchy mass gathering in downtown Washington, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
9 / 20
2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Runners gather at the start line for the annual "Santa Speedo Run," a charity race through the streets of the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Runners gather at the start line for the annual "Santa Speedo Run," a charity race through the streets of the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Close
10 / 20
2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Revelers dressed as Santa Claus run in a park during the SantaCon event in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Revelers dressed as Santa Claus run in a park during the SantaCon event in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
11 / 20
2013年 12月 21日 星期六

People gather near helium-filled balloons which suspend a Santa Claus figure riding a horse-drawn chariot made of balsa wood, created by artist Nasser Volant, near the Eiffel Tower in Paris December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

People gather near helium-filled balloons which suspend a Santa Claus figure riding a horse-drawn chariot made of balsa wood, created by artist Nasser Volant, near the Eiffel Tower in Paris December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
12 / 20
2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A man dressed as Santa Claus pets dolphins at the Marineland Aquatic Park as part of Christmas holiday season preparations in Antibes, southeastern France, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A man dressed as Santa Claus pets dolphins at the Marineland Aquatic Park as part of Christmas holiday season preparations in Antibes, southeastern France, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
13 / 20
2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A man dressed as Santa Claus skates on an ice rink across from the Eiffel Tower as part of the Christmas holiday season preparations, in Paris December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A man dressed as Santa Claus skates on an ice rink across from the Eiffel Tower as part of the Christmas holiday season preparations, in Paris December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
14 / 20
2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Bus driver Edilson, 45, also known as "Fumassa", greets children as he wears a Santa Claus outfit inside an urban bus decorated with Christmas motifs in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Bus driver Edilson, 45, also known as "Fumassa", greets children as he wears a Santa Claus outfit inside an urban bus decorated with Christmas motifs in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
15 / 20
2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Alexis Libaste, 3, of Henderson, Nevada, looks at Santa Claus with her mother Ashley Libaste at the Silverton Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Alexis Libaste, 3, of Henderson, Nevada, looks at Santa Claus with her mother Ashley Libaste at the Silverton Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Close
16 / 20
2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Revellers dressed as Santa Claus participate in the "Santa's Fun Run" event in Riga December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Revellers dressed as Santa Claus participate in the "Santa's Fun Run" event in Riga December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
17 / 20
2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Competitors dressed up as Father Christmas run in the 10-km (6-mile) so-called "Nikolaus Run" (Santa Claus Run) in the east German town of Michendorf, some 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Berlin December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Competitors dressed up as Father Christmas run in the 10-km (6-mile) so-called "Nikolaus Run" (Santa Claus Run) in the east German town of Michendorf, some 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Berlin December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
18 / 20
2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A man dressed as Santa Claus drives his Fiat 500 during a charity event to support children at Regina Margherita hospital in Turin December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A man dressed as Santa Claus drives his Fiat 500 during a charity event to support children at Regina Margherita hospital in Turin December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
19 / 20
2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Santa Claus waves as he rides on his float down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Santa Claus waves as he rides on his float down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
20 / 20

Santa season

Santa season 分享
重新播放
下一个

Christmas cheer

Christmas cheer
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

2017年 1月 3日 星期二

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

2016年 12月 26日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

2016年 12月 20日 星期二

查看更多幻灯图集 »