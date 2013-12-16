Jingle Ball concert in New York
Singer Miley Cyrus "twerks" a performer dressed as a Christmas tree as she performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Lindsay Lohan introduces singer Miley Cyrus during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Robin Thicke performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer R Kelly performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Hayley Williams performs with the band Paramore during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Katie Holmes introduces an act during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Pitbull performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Austin Mahone performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bassist Pete Wentz performs with guitarist Joe Trohman (L) and Fall Out Boy during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Enrique Iglesias performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
