版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 17日 星期二 07:40 BJT

Jingle Ball concert in New York

<p>Singer Miley Cyrus "twerks" a performer dressed as a Christmas tree as she performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus "twerks" a performer dressed as a Christmas tree as she performs during the 2013 Z100 Jimore

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

Singer Miley Cyrus "twerks" a performer dressed as a Christmas tree as she performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 15
<p>Singer Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jmore

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

Singer Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 15
<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan introduces singer Miley Cyrus during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan introduces singer Miley Cyrus during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 1more

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

Actress Lindsay Lohan introduces singer Miley Cyrus during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 15
<p>Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas more

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 15
<p>Singer Robin Thicke performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Robin Thicke performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas more

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

Singer Robin Thicke performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 15
<p>Singer R Kelly performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer R Kelly performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jacksmore

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

Singer R Kelly performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 15
<p>Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. Rmore

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 15
<p>Singer Hayley Williams performs with the band Paramore during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Hayley Williams performs with the band Paramore during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York Decembemore

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

Singer Hayley Williams performs with the band Paramore during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 15
<p>Actress Katie Holmes introduces an act during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actress Katie Holmes introduces an act during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

Actress Katie Holmes introduces an act during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 15
<p>Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. Rmore

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 15
<p>Singer Pitbull performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Pitbull performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jacksmore

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

Singer Pitbull performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 15
<p>Singer Austin Mahone performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Austin Mahone performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucasmore

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

Singer Austin Mahone performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 15
<p>Bassist Pete Wentz performs with guitarist Joe Trohman (L) and Fall Out Boy during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Bassist Pete Wentz performs with guitarist Joe Trohman (L) and Fall Out Boy during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Balmore

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

Bassist Pete Wentz performs with guitarist Joe Trohman (L) and Fall Out Boy during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 15
<p>Singer Enrique Iglesias performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Enrique Iglesias performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lumore

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

Singer Enrique Iglesias performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 15
<p>Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)</p>

Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas more

2013年 12月 17日 星期二

Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
American Country Awards

American Country Awards

下一个

American Country Awards

American Country Awards

Highlights from the annual American Country Awards.

2013年 12月 11日
Most overpaid actors

Most overpaid actors

The five most overpaid actors in Hollywood, according to the latest ranking from Forbes.

2013年 12月 10日
Pictures of the Year: Entertainment

Pictures of the Year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos of the year.

2013年 12月 10日
Celebrity portraits

Celebrity portraits

Up close and personal with famous faces.

2013年 12月 7日

精选图集

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐