Top-selling albums of 2013
1. Justin Timberlake's The 20/20 Experience is the top-selling album of 2013, according to Billboard. REUTmore
2. Taylor Swift, Red. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
3. One Direction, Take Me Home. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
4. Bruno Mars, Unorthodox Jukebox. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
5. Mumford & Sons, Babel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6. Imagine Dragons, Night Visions. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
7. Florida Georgia Line, Here's To The Good Times. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
8. Pink, The Truth About Love. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9. Luke Bryan, Crash My Party. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10. Rihanna, Unapologetic. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
11. Drake, Nothing Was The Same. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
12. Jay Z, Magna Carta... Holy Grail. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
13. The Lumineers, The Lumineers. REUTERS/Mike Blake
14. Phillip Phillips, The World From The Side Of The Moon. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
15. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, The Heist. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
16. Eminem, The Marshall Mathers LP 2. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh
17. Blake Shelton, Based On A True Story... REUTERS/Harrison McClary
18. Jason Aldean, Night Train. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
19. Daft Punk, Random Access Memories. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
20. Pitch Perfect, Soundtrack. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
21. Adele, 21. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
22. Maroon 5, Overexposed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
23. fun., Some Nights. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
24. Kendrick Lamar, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
25. Alicia Keys, Girl On Fire. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
26. Rod Stewart, Merry Christmas, Baby. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix
27. Hunter Hayes, Hunter Hayes. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
28. Michael Buble, To Be Loved. REUTERS/Todd Korol
29. Little Big Town, Tornado. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
30. Les Miserables, Soundtrack. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
