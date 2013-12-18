Snow hits Northeast U.S.
A worker is reflected in the mirrored sculpture "Cloud Gate," also commonly known as "The Bean," as he sprimore
A worker is reflected in the mirrored sculpture "Cloud Gate," also commonly known as "The Bean," as he sprinkles de-icing salt around the bean-shaped sculpture in Chicago, Illinois, December 16, 2013. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. Several inches of snow was forecasted to fall across the northeast U.S. on Tuesday as winter storm warnings were put in place, said the National Weather Service, according to local reports. REUTERS/Jim Young
A child slides on a toboggan down Cedar Hill in Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo more
A child slides on a toboggan down Cedar Hill in Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children slide down Cedar Hill on a toboggan in Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo more
Children slide down Cedar Hill on a toboggan in Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A wedding proposal is hand drawn in the snow at Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannomore
A wedding proposal is hand drawn in the snow at Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man dressed as the Statue of Liberty who poses for photographs with tourists stands beneath an umbrella amore
A man dressed as the Statue of Liberty who poses for photographs with tourists stands beneath an umbrella as snow falls in New York's Times Square, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People take part in a snowball fight on Cedar Hill in Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/more
People take part in a snowball fight on Cedar Hill in Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Zamboni ice cleaning machine prepares the skating rink ice in Millennium Park as the snow comes down in Cmore
A Zamboni ice cleaning machine prepares the skating rink ice in Millennium Park as the snow comes down in Chicago, Illinois, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A boy walks down stairs during snowfall at Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stamore
A boy walks down stairs during snowfall at Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man walks out of the Public Garden as snow begins to fall in Boston, Massachusetts, December 17, 2013. REmore
A man walks out of the Public Garden as snow begins to fall in Boston, Massachusetts, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A couple walks holding hands during snowfall at Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannomore
A couple walks holding hands during snowfall at Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rob McCann shovels snow off his brother's boat following a snowstorm in Portland, Maine, December 15, 2013.more
Rob McCann shovels snow off his brother's boat following a snowstorm in Portland, Maine, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joel Page
Casco Bay Lines deckhand Nick Ferrara shovels off the deck of the car ferry Machigonne II following a snowsmore
Casco Bay Lines deckhand Nick Ferrara shovels off the deck of the car ferry Machigonne II following a snowstorm in Portland, Maine, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joel Page
A woman stands with an umbrella during snowfall at Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shamore
A woman stands with an umbrella during snowfall at Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People walk through Times Square in New York, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People walk through Times Square in New York, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A girl makes a snow angel in Central Park in New York, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A girl makes a snow angel in Central Park in New York, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
下一个
Ice Magic festival
Some 20 artists from all over the world make sculptures out of 420 tons of ice depicting characters from comic strips during the Brussels Ice Magic Festival.
Top-selling albums of 2013
The top-selling albums of 2013, according to Billboard.
How to be a butler
Demand for British-trained butlers has surged in areas such as China, Russia and the Middle East.
Sochi's gay scene
During Soviet times, Sochi gained a reputation for tolerance but the city's once vibrant gay scene has been shrinking as Russia prepares to host the 2014...
精选图集
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing�s infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Journey to the Space Station
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.