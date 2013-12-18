版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 19日 星期四 04:30 BJT

Fish farming in Greece

<p>Newborn sea bass swim inside a glass container at a hatchery of Selonda fish farming company in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. The future of Greece's aquaculture industry is important for the country as a whole, as it tries to claw back years of lost competitiveness. Six years of deep recession have shrunk the economy by a quarter and shut thousands of businesses and fish farming is seen as one of the few sectors that could help pull Greece out of its economic quagmire - if it sorts itself out first. Fish, mainly sea bass and sea bream, was Greece's second-biggest agricultural export last year, beating even its famed olive oil. The sector currently employs about 20,000 people, and is one of the few industries -- alongside tourism - that has enjoyed strong demand, especially by international customers. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Newborn sea bass swim inside a glass container at a hatchery of Selonda fish farming company in Psachna vilmore

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

Newborn sea bass swim inside a glass container at a hatchery of Selonda fish farming company in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. The future of Greece's aquaculture industry is important for the country as a whole, as it tries to claw back years of lost competitiveness. Six years of deep recession have shrunk the economy by a quarter and shut thousands of businesses and fish farming is seen as one of the few sectors that could help pull Greece out of its economic quagmire - if it sorts itself out first. Fish, mainly sea bass and sea bream, was Greece's second-biggest agricultural export last year, beating even its famed olive oil. The sector currently employs about 20,000 people, and is one of the few industries -- alongside tourism - that has enjoyed strong demand, especially by international customers. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
1 / 20
<p>An ichthyologist - a scientist who studies fish - works between plastic cans containing plankton at a hatchery of Selonda fish farming company in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

An ichthyologist - a scientist who studies fish - works between plastic cans containing plankton at a hatchmore

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

An ichthyologist - a scientist who studies fish - works between plastic cans containing plankton at a hatchery of Selonda fish farming company in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
2 / 20
<p>Plastic cans containing plankton are seen inside a hatchery of Selonda fish farming company in Psachna village on Evia island about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Plastic cans containing plankton are seen inside a hatchery of Selonda fish farming company in Psachna villmore

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

Plastic cans containing plankton are seen inside a hatchery of Selonda fish farming company in Psachna village on Evia island about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
3 / 20
<p>Stavroula Chasandra, 35, an ichthyologist - a scientist who studies fish - of Selonda fish farming company holds a glass container with newborn sea bass at a hatchery in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Stavroula Chasandra, 35, an ichthyologist - a scientist who studies fish - of Selonda fish farming company more

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

Stavroula Chasandra, 35, an ichthyologist - a scientist who studies fish - of Selonda fish farming company holds a glass container with newborn sea bass at a hatchery in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
4 / 20
<p>A view at the interior of a hatchery of Selonda fish farming company in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A view at the interior of a hatchery of Selonda fish farming company in Psachna village on Evia island, abomore

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

A view at the interior of a hatchery of Selonda fish farming company in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
5 / 20
<p>Veronica Labrou, 35, an employee of Selonda fish farming company drops dry feed into a tank with fish at a hatchery in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Veronica Labrou, 35, an employee of Selonda fish farming company drops dry feed into a tank with fish at a more

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

Veronica Labrou, 35, an employee of Selonda fish farming company drops dry feed into a tank with fish at a hatchery in Psachna village on Evia island, about 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Athens November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
6 / 20
<p>Workers of Selonda fish farming company pull fishnets at a beach near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Workers of Selonda fish farming company pull fishnets at a beach near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 milemore

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

Workers of Selonda fish farming company pull fishnets at a beach near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
7 / 20
<p>A worker of Selonda fish farming company repairs fishnets at a beach near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A worker of Selonda fish farming company repairs fishnets at a beach near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 more

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

A worker of Selonda fish farming company repairs fishnets at a beach near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
8 / 20
<p>A general view of a fish farm of Selonda company in Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A general view of a fish farm of Selonda company in Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Atmore

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

A general view of a fish farm of Selonda company in Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
9 / 20
<p>A crane raises a net with fish from a round cage at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A crane raises a net with fish from a round cage at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, abomore

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

A crane raises a net with fish from a round cage at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
10 / 20
<p>A crane raises a net with fish from a round cage at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A crane raises a net with fish from a round cage at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, abomore

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

A crane raises a net with fish from a round cage at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
11 / 20
<p>Workers fill thermal-insulated boxes with fish onboard a floating platform at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Workers fill thermal-insulated boxes with fish onboard a floating platform at a fish farm of Selonda companmore

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

Workers fill thermal-insulated boxes with fish onboard a floating platform at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
12 / 20
<p>An ichtyologist - a scientist who studies fish - conducts tests on sea bass inside a laboratory at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

An ichtyologist - a scientist who studies fish - conducts tests on sea bass inside a laboratory at a fish fmore

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

An ichtyologist - a scientist who studies fish - conducts tests on sea bass inside a laboratory at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
13 / 20
<p>A worker stands atop thermal-insulated boxes with fish onboard a cargo ship at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A worker stands atop thermal-insulated boxes with fish onboard a cargo ship at a fish farm of Selonda compamore

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

A worker stands atop thermal-insulated boxes with fish onboard a cargo ship at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
14 / 20
<p>An ichtyologist - a scientist who studies fish - conducts tests on sea bream inside a laboratory at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

An ichtyologist - a scientist who studies fish - conducts tests on sea bream inside a laboratory at a fish more

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

An ichtyologist - a scientist who studies fish - conducts tests on sea bream inside a laboratory at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
15 / 20
<p>Workers collect sea bass inside a packing station of Selonda fish farming company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Workers collect sea bass inside a packing station of Selonda fish farming company near Sofiko village, aboumore

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

Workers collect sea bass inside a packing station of Selonda fish farming company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
16 / 20
<p>Workers pack sea bass inside a packing station of Selonda fish farming company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Workers pack sea bass inside a packing station of Selonda fish farming company near Sofiko village, about 1more

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

Workers pack sea bass inside a packing station of Selonda fish farming company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
17 / 20
<p>Sea bream are on sale at a market stall inside a fish market of Athens November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Sea bream are on sale at a market stall inside a fish market of Athens November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Kmore

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

Sea bream are on sale at a market stall inside a fish market of Athens November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
18 / 20
<p>Sea bream are seen inside a thermal-insulated box at a packing station of Selonda fish farming company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Sea bream are seen inside a thermal-insulated box at a packing station of Selonda fish farming company nearmore

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

Sea bream are seen inside a thermal-insulated box at a packing station of Selonda fish farming company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
19 / 20
<p>A cargo ship carrying thermal-insulated boxes filled with fish sails past a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A cargo ship carrying thermal-insulated boxes filled with fish sails past a fish farm of Selonda company nemore

2013年 12月 19日 星期四

A cargo ship carrying thermal-insulated boxes filled with fish sails past a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Snow hits Northeast U.S.

Snow hits Northeast U.S.

下一个

Snow hits Northeast U.S.

Snow hits Northeast U.S.

The Northeast U.S. was hit with yet more snow after a weekend wallop.

2013年 12月 18日
Ice Magic festival

Ice Magic festival

Some 20 artists from all over the world make sculptures out of 420 tons of ice depicting characters from comic strips during the Brussels Ice Magic Festival.

2013年 12月 18日
Top-selling albums of 2013

Top-selling albums of 2013

The top-selling albums of 2013, according to Billboard.

2013年 12月 18日
How to be a butler

How to be a butler

Demand for British-trained butlers has surged in areas such as China, Russia and the Middle East.

2013年 12月 18日

精选图集

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐