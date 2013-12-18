Morocco to Spain: A desperate journey
An aerial view shows Spain's north African enclave Melilla and northern Morocco November 28, 2013. Melilla more
An aerial view shows Spain's north African enclave Melilla and northern Morocco November 28, 2013. Melilla is a small Spanish enclave on Morocco's Mediterranean coast. Armed guards and razor wire lining the 12-km (7.5-mile) frontier around the town have long discouraged Africans fleeing poverty and conflict from seeing Melilla as a gateway to Europe, 180 km (110 miles) away across open water. But desperation has driven many migrants to fetch up at the gates, turning the port town of 80,000 into a new pressure point for waves of destitute people struggling to reach safety and prosperity of the European mainland. The United Nations marks International Migrants Day on December 18. 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
The Moroccan city of Nador and mount Gurugu are seen in the background, as people play on a golf course in more
The Moroccan city of Nador and mount Gurugu are seen in the background, as people play on a golf course in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
African migrants watch for police near a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco, close to tmore
African migrants watch for police near a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco, close to the border fence with Spain's north African enclave Melilla November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Serge, a 28-year-old migrant from Cameroon, looks out for police as he returns to a clandestine campsite namore
Serge, a 28-year-old migrant from Cameroon, looks out for police as he returns to a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco, after picking up blankets from a Spanish operated immigrants association near the border fence with Spain's north African enclave Melilla, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Serge, a 28-year-old migrant from Cameroon, holds baby Kader, as they stand with other African migrants at more
Serge, a 28-year-old migrant from Cameroon, holds baby Kader, as they stand with other African migrants at a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in woods in northern Morocco near the border fence with Spain's north African enclave Melilla November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
African migrants stop on their way back to a clandestine campsite on mount Gurugu in northern Morocco near more
African migrants stop on their way back to a clandestine campsite on mount Gurugu in northern Morocco near the border fence with Spain's northern African enclave Melilla December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A baby named Kader sits in a plastic chair at a clandestine migrant campsite called Bolingo in woods in normore
A baby named Kader sits in a plastic chair at a clandestine migrant campsite called Bolingo in woods in northern Morocco near the border fence with Spain's north African enclave Melilla November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A copy of the Bible lies on the ground at a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco near themore
A copy of the Bible lies on the ground at a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco near the border fence with Spain's north African enclave Melilla November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Marie, a migrant from Cameroon, stokes a fire at a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco nmore
Marie, a migrant from Cameroon, stokes a fire at a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco near the border fence with Spain's north African enclave Melilla, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Marie, a migrant from Cameroon, cooks food at a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco nearmore
Marie, a migrant from Cameroon, cooks food at a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco near the border fence with Spain's north African enclave Melilla, November 28, 2013. M REUTERS/Juan Medina
An African migrant warms himself by a fire at a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco nearmore
An African migrant warms himself by a fire at a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco near the border fence with Spain's north African enclave Melilla, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Cisse Tiemouko, a migrant from Ivory Coast, warms himself by a fire at a clandestine campsite named Bolingomore
Cisse Tiemouko, a migrant from Ivory Coast, warms himself by a fire at a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco near the border fence with Spain's north African enclave Melilla, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
The moon is seen over the border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 5more
The moon is seen over the border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
The border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave Melilla is seen along a road in the 12.5more
The border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave Melilla is seen along a road in the 12.5-square-kilometre territory December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A mosque is seen behind the border fence which separates Morocco from Spain's north African enclave Melillamore
A mosque is seen behind the border fence which separates Morocco from Spain's north African enclave Melilla, seen from the Spanish territory December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A truck driver reacts to a Spanish civil guard sniffer dog at the Beni Ansar border crossing between Moroccmore
A truck driver reacts to a Spanish civil guard sniffer dog at the Beni Ansar border crossing between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Moroccans queue at the Beni Ansar border crossing between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave Melillamore
Moroccans queue at the Beni Ansar border crossing between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Qassam (L) and Ahlam, Syrian refugees from Latakia, wait on opposite sides of a fence at a refugee centre imore
Qassam (L) and Ahlam, Syrian refugees from Latakia, wait on opposite sides of a fence at a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Syrian refugees pass the time outside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 8,more
Syrian refugees pass the time outside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
24-year-old Algerian Khedidja Azzouz, who is pregnant and homeless stands near a fire in a littered landscamore
24-year-old Algerian Khedidja Azzouz, who is pregnant and homeless stands near a fire in a littered landscape in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Syrian refugees pass the time outside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 7,more
Syrian refugees pass the time outside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Syrian refugee Yahya Khedr looks on during an interview in the Geranio hotel in Nador, northern Morocco Decmore
Syrian refugee Yahya Khedr looks on during an interview in the Geranio hotel in Nador, northern Morocco December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Anwar, a Moroccan youth, climbs a statue of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, in Spain's north Afrimore
Anwar, a Moroccan youth, climbs a statue of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Brunel, a 14-year-old from Cameroon, plays football in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 7, 20more
Brunel, a 14-year-old from Cameroon, plays football in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
African immigrants from Mali pass the time in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 8, 2013. REUTEmore
African immigrants from Mali pass the time in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
African migrants watch as an airplane flies overhead in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 8, 2more
African migrants watch as an airplane flies overhead in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
African migrants gather at the side of a road at sunset in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 8more
African migrants gather at the side of a road at sunset in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Morocco's mount Gurugu is seen in the background as a dog stands near a Spanish flag flying in Spain's nortmore
Morocco's mount Gurugu is seen in the background as a dog stands near a Spanish flag flying in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
The border fence which separates Morocco and Spain's north African enclave Melilla runs all the way to the more
The border fence which separates Morocco and Spain's north African enclave Melilla runs all the way to the sea at the farthest western point of the 12.5-square-kilometre territory's border December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A Moroccan youth climbs along a wall overlooking Melilla harbour in Spain's north African enclave as a shipmore
A Moroccan youth climbs along a wall overlooking Melilla harbour in Spain's north African enclave as a ship prepares to leave towards mainland Spain November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Mohamed, a Moroccan youth, smokes a cigarette near Melilla's harbour in Spain's north African enclave Decemmore
Mohamed, a Moroccan youth, smokes a cigarette near Melilla's harbour in Spain's north African enclave December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Syrian migrants Djamaar Khedr (L) his wife Nejmah and their son Qusai pose for a photograph outside a refugmore
Syrian migrants Djamaar Khedr (L) his wife Nejmah and their son Qusai pose for a photograph outside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
