China's bodyguard school
Students holding replica 95 semi-automatic rifles practice protecting their employers at a shooting traininmore
Students holding replica 95 semi-automatic rifles practice protecting their employers at a shooting training field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. Former Chinese soldier Chen Yongqing has big ambitions for his bodyguard training school, which he says is China's first professional academy to train former soldiers and others as personal security guards. Chen charges 500,000 yuan ($82,400) a year for each protector as China's rich and famous look to bolster their safety and sense of importance. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Trainees point replica pistols as they take part in a training session at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Securimore
Trainees point replica pistols as they take part in a training session at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. Former Chinese soldier Chen Yongqing has big ambitions for his bodyguard training school Tianjiao, which he says is China's first professional academy to train former soldiers and others as personal security guards. Chen charges 500,000 yuan ($82,400) a year for each protector as China's rich and famous look to bolster their safety and sense of importance. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student aims a replica 95 semi-automatic rifle during training at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Conmore
A student aims a replica 95 semi-automatic rifle during training at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An instructor hits a trainee with a replica 95 semi-automatic rifle during training at the Tianjiao Specialmore
An instructor hits a trainee with a replica 95 semi-automatic rifle during training at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students run past their fellow trainees, laying on the ground, at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consumore
Students run past their fellow trainees, laying on the ground, at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Trainees practice helping their employer escape into a car at a shooting training field managed by the milimore
Trainees practice helping their employer escape into a car at a shooting training field managed by the military during the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students holding replica 95 semi-automatic rifles practice protecting their employers at a shooting traininmore
Students holding replica 95 semi-automatic rifles practice protecting their employers at a shooting training field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students practice protecting employers at a shooting training field managed by the military during Tianjiaomore
Students practice protecting employers at a shooting training field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students take part in training at a field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Comore
Students take part in training at a field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Trainees hold replica 95 semi-automatic rifles as they take part in Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultmore
Trainees hold replica 95 semi-automatic rifles as they take part in Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A trainee reacts as he is drenched with water during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training onmore
A trainee reacts as he is drenched with water during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A female trainee lies on the ground after being drenched with water during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security more
A female trainee lies on the ground after being drenched with water during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Blood drips from a student's nose as he takes part in a long-distance run during Tianjiao Special Guard/Secmore
Blood drips from a student's nose as he takes part in a long-distance run during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student reacts as he crawls on the ground during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on tmore
A student reacts as he crawls on the ground during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Instructors kick a trainee who wanted to give up during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Smore
Instructors kick a trainee who wanted to give up during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students carry a female trainee who has fallen ill during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guardmore
Students carry a female trainee who has fallen ill during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Blood congeals on a student's finger during training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on more
Blood congeals on a student's finger during training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A female student opens her cufflinks with her teeth, after crawling through mud at Tianjiao Special Guard/Smore
A female student opens her cufflinks with her teeth, after crawling through mud at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students carry a tree trunk over their heads during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Securmore
Students carry a tree trunk over their heads during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students hold each other for warmth as they sleep during a break in high intensity training at Tianjiao Spemore
Students hold each other for warmth as they sleep during a break in high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Student Ding Kun stands guard in a villa during field training for Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultamore
Student Ding Kun stands guard in a villa during field training for Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant on the outskirts of Beijing, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chen Yongqing, the owner of Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, gestures during a group dinner withmore
Chen Yongqing, the owner of Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, gestures during a group dinner with his students on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant sing during a group dinner on the outskirts of Beijimore
Students at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant sing during a group dinner on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Bodyguard Han, who was hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, helps his employers to preparmore
Bodyguard Han, who was hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, helps his employers to prepare dinner on the outskirts of Beijing, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Bodyguard Han, who was hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, checks his earphone as his emmore
Bodyguard Han, who was hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, checks his earphone as his employer Zhang prepares to leave home on the outskirts of Beijing, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Bodyguards Han and Wang, who were hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, watch over their emore
Bodyguards Han and Wang, who were hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, watch over their employer Zhang, his wife and their three-year-old son as they play on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
下一个
China's space odyssey
China landed an unmanned spacecraft on the moon, joining the United States and the former Soviet Union in the first such "soft-landing" since 1976.
Morocco to Spain: A desperate journey
Armed guards and razor wire encircle Melilla, a Spanish enclave in Africa that migrants see as a gateway to Europe.
Fish farming in Greece
The Greek fish farming sector currently employs about 20,000 people, and is one of the few industries -- alongside tourism - that has enjoyed strong...
Snow hits Northeast U.S.
The Northeast U.S. was hit with yet more snow after a weekend wallop.
精选图集
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.