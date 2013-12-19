版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 20日 星期五 00:25 BJT

China's bodyguard school

<p>Students holding replica 95 semi-automatic rifles practice protecting their employers at a shooting training field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. Former Chinese soldier Chen Yongqing has big ambitions for his bodyguard training school, which he says is China's first professional academy to train former soldiers and others as personal security guards. Chen charges 500,000 yuan ($82,400) a year for each protector as China's rich and famous look to bolster their safety and sense of importance. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students holding replica 95 semi-automatic rifles practice protecting their employers at a shooting traininmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Students holding replica 95 semi-automatic rifles practice protecting their employers at a shooting training field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. Former Chinese soldier Chen Yongqing has big ambitions for his bodyguard training school, which he says is China's first professional academy to train former soldiers and others as personal security guards. Chen charges 500,000 yuan ($82,400) a year for each protector as China's rich and famous look to bolster their safety and sense of importance. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
1 / 26
<p>Trainees point replica pistols as they take part in a training session at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. Former Chinese soldier Chen Yongqing has big ambitions for his bodyguard training school Tianjiao, which he says is China's first professional academy to train former soldiers and others as personal security guards. Chen charges 500,000 yuan ($82,400) a year for each protector as China's rich and famous look to bolster their safety and sense of importance. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Trainees point replica pistols as they take part in a training session at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Securimore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Trainees point replica pistols as they take part in a training session at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. Former Chinese soldier Chen Yongqing has big ambitions for his bodyguard training school Tianjiao, which he says is China's first professional academy to train former soldiers and others as personal security guards. Chen charges 500,000 yuan ($82,400) a year for each protector as China's rich and famous look to bolster their safety and sense of importance. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
2 / 26
<p>A student aims a replica 95 semi-automatic rifle during training at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A student aims a replica 95 semi-automatic rifle during training at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Conmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A student aims a replica 95 semi-automatic rifle during training at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
3 / 26
<p>An instructor hits a trainee with a replica 95 semi-automatic rifle during training at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

An instructor hits a trainee with a replica 95 semi-automatic rifle during training at the Tianjiao Specialmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

An instructor hits a trainee with a replica 95 semi-automatic rifle during training at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
4 / 26
<p>Students run past their fellow trainees, laying on the ground, at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students run past their fellow trainees, laying on the ground, at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consumore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Students run past their fellow trainees, laying on the ground, at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
5 / 26
<p>Trainees practice helping their employer escape into a car at a shooting training field managed by the military during the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Trainees practice helping their employer escape into a car at a shooting training field managed by the milimore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Trainees practice helping their employer escape into a car at a shooting training field managed by the military during the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
6 / 26
<p>Students holding replica 95 semi-automatic rifles practice protecting their employers at a shooting training field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students holding replica 95 semi-automatic rifles practice protecting their employers at a shooting traininmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Students holding replica 95 semi-automatic rifles practice protecting their employers at a shooting training field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
7 / 26
<p>Students practice protecting employers at a shooting training field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students practice protecting employers at a shooting training field managed by the military during Tianjiaomore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Students practice protecting employers at a shooting training field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
8 / 26
<p>Students take part in training at a field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students take part in training at a field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Comore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Students take part in training at a field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
9 / 26
<p>Trainees hold replica 95 semi-automatic rifles as they take part in Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Trainees hold replica 95 semi-automatic rifles as they take part in Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Trainees hold replica 95 semi-automatic rifles as they take part in Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
10 / 26
<p>A trainee reacts as he is drenched with water during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A trainee reacts as he is drenched with water during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training onmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A trainee reacts as he is drenched with water during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
11 / 26
<p>A female trainee lies on the ground after being drenched with water during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A female trainee lies on the ground after being drenched with water during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security more

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A female trainee lies on the ground after being drenched with water during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
12 / 26
<p>Blood drips from a student's nose as he takes part in a long-distance run during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Blood drips from a student's nose as he takes part in a long-distance run during Tianjiao Special Guard/Secmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Blood drips from a student's nose as he takes part in a long-distance run during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
13 / 26
<p>A student reacts as he crawls on the ground during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A student reacts as he crawls on the ground during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on tmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A student reacts as he crawls on the ground during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
14 / 26
<p>Instructors kick a trainee who wanted to give up during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Instructors kick a trainee who wanted to give up during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Smore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Instructors kick a trainee who wanted to give up during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
15 / 26
<p>Students carry a female trainee who has fallen ill during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students carry a female trainee who has fallen ill during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guardmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Students carry a female trainee who has fallen ill during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
16 / 26
<p>Blood congeals on a student's finger during training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Blood congeals on a student's finger during training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on more

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Blood congeals on a student's finger during training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
17 / 26
<p>A female student opens her cufflinks with her teeth, after crawling through mud at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A female student opens her cufflinks with her teeth, after crawling through mud at Tianjiao Special Guard/Smore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A female student opens her cufflinks with her teeth, after crawling through mud at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
18 / 26
<p>Students carry a tree trunk over their heads during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students carry a tree trunk over their heads during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Securmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Students carry a tree trunk over their heads during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
19 / 26
<p>Students hold each other for warmth as they sleep during a break in high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students hold each other for warmth as they sleep during a break in high intensity training at Tianjiao Spemore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Students hold each other for warmth as they sleep during a break in high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
20 / 26
<p>Student Ding Kun stands guard in a villa during field training for Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant on the outskirts of Beijing, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Student Ding Kun stands guard in a villa during field training for Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultamore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Student Ding Kun stands guard in a villa during field training for Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant on the outskirts of Beijing, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
21 / 26
<p>Chen Yongqing, the owner of Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, gestures during a group dinner with his students on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Chen Yongqing, the owner of Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, gestures during a group dinner withmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Chen Yongqing, the owner of Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, gestures during a group dinner with his students on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
22 / 26
<p>Students at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant sing during a group dinner on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant sing during a group dinner on the outskirts of Beijimore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Students at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant sing during a group dinner on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
23 / 26
<p>Bodyguard Han, who was hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, helps his employers to prepare dinner on the outskirts of Beijing, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Bodyguard Han, who was hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, helps his employers to preparmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Bodyguard Han, who was hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, helps his employers to prepare dinner on the outskirts of Beijing, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
24 / 26
<p>Bodyguard Han, who was hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, checks his earphone as his employer Zhang prepares to leave home on the outskirts of Beijing, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Bodyguard Han, who was hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, checks his earphone as his emmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Bodyguard Han, who was hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, checks his earphone as his employer Zhang prepares to leave home on the outskirts of Beijing, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
25 / 26
<p>Bodyguards Han and Wang, who were hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, watch over their employer Zhang, his wife and their three-year-old son as they play on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Bodyguards Han and Wang, who were hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, watch over their emore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Bodyguards Han and Wang, who were hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, watch over their employer Zhang, his wife and their three-year-old son as they play on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
China's space odyssey

China's space odyssey

下一个

China's space odyssey

China's space odyssey

China landed an unmanned spacecraft on the moon, joining the United States and the former Soviet Union in the first such "soft-landing" since 1976.

2013年 12月 19日
Morocco to Spain: A desperate journey

Morocco to Spain: A desperate journey

Armed guards and razor wire encircle Melilla, a Spanish enclave in Africa that migrants see as a gateway to Europe.

2013年 12月 19日
Fish farming in Greece

Fish farming in Greece

The Greek fish farming sector currently employs about 20,000 people, and is one of the few industries -- alongside tourism - that has enjoyed strong...

2013年 12月 19日
Snow hits Northeast U.S.

Snow hits Northeast U.S.

The Northeast U.S. was hit with yet more snow after a weekend wallop.

2013年 12月 18日

精选图集

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐