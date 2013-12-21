版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 21日 星期六 10:10 BJT

Shipyards of Shanghai

<p>A vessel is seen under construction at the Waigaoqiao shipyard in Shanghai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A vessel is seen under construction at the Waigaoqiao shipyard in Shanghai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlosmore

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A vessel is seen under construction at the Waigaoqiao shipyard in Shanghai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
1 / 14
<p>Laborers leave a ship undergoing construction during a lunch break at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Laborers leave a ship undergoing construction during a lunch break at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding compmore

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Laborers leave a ship undergoing construction during a lunch break at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
2 / 14
<p>A laborer walks near a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A laborer walks near a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipymore

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A laborer walks near a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
3 / 14
<p>A laborer walks near a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A laborer walks near a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipymore

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A laborer walks near a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
4 / 14
<p>A vessel under construction is seen at the Waigaoqiao shipyard in Shanghai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A vessel under construction is seen at the Waigaoqiao shipyard in Shanghai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlosmore

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A vessel under construction is seen at the Waigaoqiao shipyard in Shanghai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
5 / 14
<p>A laborer rests during a lunch break at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A laborer rests during a lunch break at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai Octmore

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A laborer rests during a lunch break at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
6 / 14
<p>Laborers work on a section of a ship, which is under construction at the Waigaoqiao shipyard, in Shanghai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Laborers work on a section of a ship, which is under construction at the Waigaoqiao shipyard, in Shanghai Nmore

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

Laborers work on a section of a ship, which is under construction at the Waigaoqiao shipyard, in Shanghai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
7 / 14
<p>A laborer welds part of the structure of a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A laborer welds part of the structure of a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilmore

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A laborer welds part of the structure of a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
8 / 14
<p>A laborer welds part of the structure of a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. . REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A laborer welds part of the structure of a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilmore

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A laborer welds part of the structure of a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. . REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
9 / 14
<p>A laborer works on a section of a vessel which is under construction at the Waigaoqiao shipyard in Shanghai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A laborer works on a section of a vessel which is under construction at the Waigaoqiao shipyard in Shanghaimore

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A laborer works on a section of a vessel which is under construction at the Waigaoqiao shipyard in Shanghai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
10 / 14
<p>A laborer works on a section of a vessel which is under construction at the Waigaoqiao shipyard in Shanghai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A laborer works on a section of a vessel which is under construction at the Waigaoqiao shipyard in Shanghaimore

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A laborer works on a section of a vessel which is under construction at the Waigaoqiao shipyard in Shanghai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
11 / 14
<p>A laborer welds part of the structure of a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A laborer welds part of the structure of a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilmore

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A laborer welds part of the structure of a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
12 / 14
<p>A laborer works inside the structure of a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A laborer works inside the structure of a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuildmore

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A laborer works inside the structure of a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
13 / 14
<p>A laborer takes a break as he work inside a ship which is under construction at the Waigaoqiao shipyard in Shanghai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A laborer takes a break as he work inside a ship which is under construction at the Waigaoqiao shipyard in more

2013年 12月 21日 星期六

A laborer takes a break as he work inside a ship which is under construction at the Waigaoqiao shipyard in Shanghai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Santa season

Santa season

下一个

Santa season

Santa season

From SantaCon to scuba Santas, tis the season for Kris Kringle to appear.

2013年 12月 21日
Christmas cheer

Christmas cheer

Lights, trees and holiday cheer from around the world.

2013年 12月 21日
Cast in wax

Cast in wax

From Britney Spears to Barack Obama, a look at the figures cast in wax.

2013年 12月 20日
China's bodyguard school

China's bodyguard school

Inside a bodyguard training school in China, where the rich and famous look to bolster their safety and sense of importance with bodyguards.

2013年 12月 20日

精选图集

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela's masks of protest

Venezuela's masks of protest

Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump

A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐