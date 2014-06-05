The world of robots
A robot musician performs during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergeimore
A visitor interacts with "The Blind Robot" from Singapore during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Mosmore
People watch the humanoid robot 'Agile Justin' by DLR during the 6th International Trade Fair for Automation amore
People watch a Reem-C robotic, by PAL Robotics, playing soccer during the 6th International Trade Fair for Autmore
SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son waves with the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during more
U.S. President Barack Obama is introduced to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan, or the National Museummore
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (L) is briefed by Brad Tousley on the Defense Advanced Research Projectsmore
An unidentified LS3 team member shoves an LS 3 (Legged Squad Support System) robot that was galloping off courmore
Boston Dynamics' Atlas, a high-mobility, humanoid robot designed to negotiate rough terrain, takes on an irregmore
As spectators, judges and team members look on, Boston Dynamics' Atlas, a high-mobility, humanoid robot designmore
A staff member of French company Aldebaran Robotics communicates with its humanoid robot NAO in Tokyo, Novembemore
An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Smore
A Scout robot holds a grenade during an anti-terrorism exercise in Rio de Janeiro, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/more
Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd's bicycle-riding robot "Murata Seisaku-kun" demonstrates its performance in Chiba,more
Chinese inventor Tao Xiangli controls his self-made humanoid robot with a remote controller as he poses with imore
A Christie's employee poses with Cygan, a giant robot made by Italian engineer Piero Fiorito in 1957, at Chrismore
Humanoid robot bartender "Carl" pours a spirit into the cocktail shaker of a bartender to prepare a drink for more
Humanoid communication robot Kirobo moves during its unveiling in Tokyo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members of the robot rock band Z-Machines, guitarist Mach (C), keyboardist Cosmo (L) and drummer Ashura performore
Children interact with the humanoid robot Roboy at the exhibition Robots on Tour in Zurich, March 9, 2013. REUmore
Dominik Brumm of the Artificial Lab of the University of Zurich looks at the humanoid robot ROBOY during a medmore
The humanoid robot AILA (artificial intelligence lightweight android) operates a switchboard during a demonstrmore
Robots deliver dishes to customers at a Robot Restaurant in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 12, 2013. REmore
A man takes a picture of a giant "Kuratas" robot at an exhibition in Tokyo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyumore
A 3.6 metre-high custom-made female robot is pictured at the newly opened "Robot Restaurant" in Kabukicho, onemore
Honda Motor Co's Asimo humanoid robot pours a drink into a cup during a news conference at the 42nd Tokyo Motomore
Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a more
Therapeutic robots named Paro are being charged at the office of the Suisyoen retirement home about 19 miles smore
Robot Justin, a humanoid two arm system, developed by the German air and space agency, Deutsches Zentrum fuer more
The Care-O-Bot III robot carries a glass of water through a kitchen in the Fraunhofer institute in Stuttgart, more
A museum guide imitates Nau, a humanoid robot, as it performs Tai Chi exercises at Madatech, the Israel Nationmore
Thespian, a humanoid robot, communicates with the audience through a user's interface at Madatech, the Israel more
Spectators watch as robots play soccer on a miniature field during the Robocup tournament in Singapore, June 2more
A humanoid robot named "I-Fairy" (C) acts as a witness at the wedding ceremony between Tomohiro Shibata (L) anmore
A pair of next generation dexterous humanoid robots named Robonaut2 are seen July 28, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
A robot named "Robovie-II", developed by Japanese robotics research institution ATR, moves around at a grocerymore
Pingpong-playing robot "Topio" is displayed in Tokyo, November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
