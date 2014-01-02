" /> " />
Legacy of the Zapatistas

Zapatistas attend 20th anniversary celebrations of the armed indigenous insurgency in Oventic December 31, 2013. Twenty years after Subcomandante Marcos led armed indigenous insurgents in Chiapas state in a "declaration of war" against the government the day Mexico opened its borders to free trade, the Zapatistas have faded from national view and their legacy is in question. Named for Mexican revolutionary hero Emiliano Zapata,...more

Zapatistas attend 20th anniversary celebrations of the armed indigenous insurgency in Oventic December 31, 2013. Twenty years after Subcomandante Marcos led armed indigenous insurgents in Chiapas state in a "declaration of war" against the government the day Mexico opened its borders to free trade, the Zapatistas have faded from national view and their legacy is in question. Named for Mexican revolutionary hero Emiliano Zapata, the Zapatista National Liberation Army sparked a 12-day battle with the Army that claimed at least 140 lives, becoming an early symbol for supporters of the anti-globalization movement. REUTERS/E.Pindado

People leave church after mass in Larrainzar, a municipality in Chiapas state, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

People leave church after mass in Larrainzar, a municipality in Chiapas state, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

A Zapatista figurine key chain is displayed at a street stall at a market in San Cristobal de las Casas January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

A Zapatista figurine key chain is displayed at a street stall at a market in San Cristobal de las Casas January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Zapatistas stand outside communal houses at the site where celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the armed indigenous insurgency will take place in Oventic December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Zapatistas stand outside communal houses at the site where celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the armed indigenous insurgency will take place in Oventic December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Followers of the Zapatista movement eat at a stall while watching file footage of the Mexican army's strike, at the site where celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the armed indigenous insurgency will take place in Oventic December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Followers of the Zapatista movement eat at a stall while watching file footage of the Mexican army's strike, at the site where celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the armed indigenous insurgency will take place in Oventic December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Zapatistas and their followers walk in the rain during 20th anniversary celebrations of the armed indigenous insurgency in Oventic December 31, 2013. REUTERS/E.Pindado

Zapatistas and their followers walk in the rain during 20th anniversary celebrations of the armed indigenous insurgency in Oventic December 31, 2013. REUTERS/E.Pindado

Zapatista commander Hortensia addresses fellow Zapatistas and followers of the movement during 20th anniversary celebrations of the armed indigenous insurgency in Oventic December 31, 2013. REUTERS/E.Pindado

Zapatista commander Hortensia addresses fellow Zapatistas and followers of the movement during 20th anniversary celebrations of the armed indigenous insurgency in Oventic December 31, 2013. REUTERS/E.Pindado

Zapatistas raise their fists during 20th anniversary celebrations of the armed indigenous insurgency in Oventic December 31, 2013. REUTERS/E.Pindado

Zapatistas raise their fists during 20th anniversary celebrations of the armed indigenous insurgency in Oventic December 31, 2013. REUTERS/E.Pindado

A young Zapatista draws Zapatista characters during 20th anniversary celebrations of the armed indigenous insurgency in Oventic December 31, 2013. REUTERS/E.Pindado

A young Zapatista draws Zapatista characters during 20th anniversary celebrations of the armed indigenous insurgency in Oventic December 31, 2013. REUTERS/E.Pindado

Shirts with images of Zapatista leader Subcomandante Marcos and Cuba's revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara are displayed at a street stall at a market in San Cristobal de las Casas January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Shirts with images of Zapatista leader Subcomandante Marcos and Cuba's revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara are displayed at a street stall at a market in San Cristobal de las Casas January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

