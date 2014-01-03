Polar bear dips
A participant reacts after jumping into a hole cut in the ice on the Ottawa River during the annual Great Cmore
A participant reacts after jumping into a hole cut in the ice on the Ottawa River during the annual Great Canadian Chill polar bear dip in Ottawa, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A man jumps into a hole cut in the ice on the Ottawa River during the annual Great Canadian Chill polar beamore
A man jumps into a hole cut in the ice on the Ottawa River during the annual Great Canadian Chill polar bear dip in Ottawa, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
People participate in the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club dip in Brooklyn, New York, January 1, 2014. Tmore
People participate in the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club dip in Brooklyn, New York, January 1, 2014. The Coney Island Polar Bear Club is the oldest winter bathing organization in the U.S. and every New Year's Day holds the winter plunge, which attracts thousands of participants. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
With air temperatures well below freezing, participants in the annual L Street Brownies' Polar Plunge wait more
With air temperatures well below freezing, participants in the annual L Street Brownies' Polar Plunge wait to take a swim in the ocean in Boston, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People participate in the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club dip in Brooklyn, New York, January 1, 2014. more
People participate in the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club dip in Brooklyn, New York, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Participants react after entering Lake Washington during the 12th annual Polar Bear Plunge in Seattle, Janumore
Participants react after entering Lake Washington during the 12th annual Polar Bear Plunge in Seattle, January 1, 2014. Hundreds participated in the chilly New Year's Day tradition, organized by Seattle Parks and Recreation and held at Matthews Beach. REUTERS/David Ryder
Swimmers participate in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry, Scotland, January 1, 2014more
Swimmers participate in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry, Scotland, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A girl pleads to go back to shore after entering Lake Washington during the 12th annual Polar Bear Plunge imore
A girl pleads to go back to shore after entering Lake Washington during the 12th annual Polar Bear Plunge in Seattle, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
A man reacts after entering Lake Washington during the 12th annual Polar Bear Plunge in Seattle, January 1,more
A man reacts after entering Lake Washington during the 12th annual Polar Bear Plunge in Seattle, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
People pose next to a polar bear costume worn by two participants in English Bay during the 94th annual Newmore
People pose next to a polar bear costume worn by two participants in English Bay during the 94th annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Costumed participants run into English Bay during the 94th annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in Vancouvmore
Costumed participants run into English Bay during the 94th annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A woman wearing a wedding dress prepares to run into English Bay during the 94th annual New Year's Day Polamore
A woman wearing a wedding dress prepares to run into English Bay during the 94th annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Participants prepare to run into English Bay during the 94th annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in Vancomore
Participants prepare to run into English Bay during the 94th annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
People participate in the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club dip in Brooklyn, New York, January 1, 2014. Rmore
People participate in the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club dip in Brooklyn, New York, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
下一个
Legacy of the Zapatistas
In 1994, Subcomandante Marcos led armed indigenous insurgents in a "declaration of war" against the government of Mexico. A look back on the legacy of the...
Marijuana for sale in Colorado
The world's first state-licensed marijuana retailers legally permitted to sell pot for recreational use to the general public opened for business in Colorado.
World rings in New Year
Ushering in 2014 with fireworks and festivities around the globe.
Frozen art
Elaborate ice and snow sculptures shaped into everything from movie characters to towering castles.
精选图集
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.