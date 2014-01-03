版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 3日 星期五 23:50 BJT

Counting critters

<p>A zoo worker counts penguins during a photocall at London Zoo in London January 2, 2014. The annual stocktake is a compulsory count, with the results data shared with zoos around the world and used to manage the international breeding programs for endangered animals. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

A zoo worker counts penguins during a photocall at London Zoo in London January 2, 2014. The annual stocktamore

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

A zoo worker counts penguins during a photocall at London Zoo in London January 2, 2014. The annual stocktake is a compulsory count, with the results data shared with zoos around the world and used to manage the international breeding programs for endangered animals. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
1 / 9
<p>Keeper Ben Baker looks at a Bell's Anglehead Lizard as it sits on the end of his pencil during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Keeper Ben Baker looks at a Bell's Anglehead Lizard as it sits on the end of his pencil during a photocall more

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

Keeper Ben Baker looks at a Bell's Anglehead Lizard as it sits on the end of his pencil during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
2 / 9
<p>Keeper Andrea Swatman holds a Yellow Spotted Amazon River Turtle in a tank during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Keeper Andrea Swatman holds a Yellow Spotted Amazon River Turtle in a tank during a photocall for the annuamore

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

Keeper Andrea Swatman holds a Yellow Spotted Amazon River Turtle in a tank during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
3 / 9
<p>Zoo workers feed and count penguins during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Zoo workers feed and count penguins during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hallmore

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

Zoo workers feed and count penguins during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
4 / 9
<p>A western lowland gorilla named Kumbuka is seen near a posed sign during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

A western lowland gorilla named Kumbuka is seen near a posed sign during a photocall at London Zoo January more

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

A western lowland gorilla named Kumbuka is seen near a posed sign during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
5 / 9
<p>A zoo worker counts meerkats during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

A zoo worker counts meerkats during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

A zoo worker counts meerkats during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
6 / 9
<p>Ring-tailed Lemurs (Lemur catta) sit on a bench with a ready to use scale during an animal stocktaking at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen</p>

Ring-tailed Lemurs (Lemur catta) sit on a bench with a ready to use scale during an animal stocktaking at tmore

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

Ring-tailed Lemurs (Lemur catta) sit on a bench with a ready to use scale during an animal stocktaking at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Close
7 / 9
<p>Ringtailed lemurs look at a clipboard being held by keeper Mark Wylie during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Ringtailed lemurs look at a clipboard being held by keeper Mark Wylie during a photocall for the annual stomore

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

Ringtailed lemurs look at a clipboard being held by keeper Mark Wylie during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
8 / 9
<p>Zookeeper Andreas Steffens cleans the aquarium's pane as a leopard shark passes during an animal stocktaking at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen</p>

Zookeeper Andreas Steffens cleans the aquarium's pane as a leopard shark passes during an animal stocktakinmore

2014年 1月 3日 星期五

Zookeeper Andreas Steffens cleans the aquarium's pane as a leopard shark passes during an animal stocktaking at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Close
9 / 9
重播
下一图片集
Polar bear dips

Polar bear dips

下一个

Polar bear dips

Polar bear dips

Brave souls around the world take part in frigid New Year's Day swims.

2014年 1月 3日
Legacy of the Zapatistas

Legacy of the Zapatistas

In 1994, Subcomandante Marcos led armed indigenous insurgents in a "declaration of war" against the government of Mexico. A look back on the legacy of the...

2014年 1月 3日
Marijuana for sale in Colorado

Marijuana for sale in Colorado

The world's first state-licensed marijuana retailers legally permitted to sell pot for recreational use to the general public opened for business in Colorado.

2014年 1月 2日
World rings in New Year

World rings in New Year

Ushering in 2014 with fireworks and festivities around the globe.

2014年 1月 1日

精选图集

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐