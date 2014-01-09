Niagara Falls partially freezes
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
A visitor takes pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Hmore
The American Falls at the side of Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harmore
Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harrmore
Visitors observe the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harrmore
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Ice chunks and water flow over the falls Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
The Rainbow Bridge shown in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Hamore
