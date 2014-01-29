版本:
Cossack patrols in Sochi

<p>A Russian Cossack stands guard outside the railway station while passengers pass by in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A Russian Cossack stands guard outside the railway station while passengers pass by in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Russian Cossacks, who started regular patrols within the city in the wake of recent suicide attacks, check a woman's belongings in front of the Kazan Orthodox Cathedral in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Russian Cossacks, who started regular patrols within the city in the wake of recent suicide attacks, check a woman's belongings in front of the Kazan Orthodox Cathedral in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A Russian Cossack stands inside the Kazan Orthodox Cathedral in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 4, 2014. According to local media, over 400 Cossacks arrived at Sochi on January 9 to provide security following the two recent suicide bomb attacks in Volgograd. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Russian Cossack stands inside the Kazan Orthodox Cathedral in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 4, 2014. According to local media, over 400 Cossacks arrived at Sochi on January 9 to provide security following the two recent suicide bomb attacks in Volgograd. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Volunteers walk in front of Russian Cossacks who patrol the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. Cossacks, the descendants of settlers in Southern Russia and Siberia, help maintain law and order in Russian cities by assisting local police in patrols and checking of identification documents and luggage. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Volunteers walk in front of Russian Cossacks who patrol the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. Cossacks, the descendants of settlers in Southern Russia and Siberia, help maintain law and order in Russian cities by assisting local police in patrols and checking of identification documents and luggage. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Russian Cossacks patrol the Adler district of Sochi January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Russian Cossacks patrol the Adler district of Sochi January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A Russian Cossack lights a candle near a photo of Russian police senior sergeant Dmitry Makovkin, who was killed in a suicide bomb blast at the city's main railway station, in front of the Kazan Orthodox Cathedral in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Russian Cossack lights a candle near a photo of Russian police senior sergeant Dmitry Makovkin, who was killed in a suicide bomb blast at the city's main railway station, in front of the Kazan Orthodox Cathedral in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Russian Cossacks and their wives sit at a table during Orthodox Christmas celebrations in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Russian Cossacks and their wives sit at a table during Orthodox Christmas celebrations in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Russian Cossacks, who started regular patrols within the city in the wake of recent suicide attacks, speak with street vendors while patrolling the streets in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Russian Cossacks, who started regular patrols within the city in the wake of recent suicide attacks, speak with street vendors while patrolling the streets in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Russian Cossacks, who started regular patrols within the city in the wake of recent suicide attacks, board a trolley bus while patrolling the streets in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Russian Cossacks, who started regular patrols within the city in the wake of recent suicide attacks, board a trolley bus while patrolling the streets in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Russian Cossacks, who started regular patrols within the city in the wake of recent suicide attacks, line up in front of a policeman to receive instructions before patrolling streets in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Russian Cossacks, who started regular patrols within the city in the wake of recent suicide attacks, line up in front of a policeman to receive instructions before patrolling streets in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A Russian Cossack and a man dressed as Father Frost present gifts to children during Orthodox Christmas celebrations in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Russian Cossack and a man dressed as Father Frost present gifts to children during Orthodox Christmas celebrations in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Anna, daughter of Russian Cossack Alexander Kriventsev, watches her mother Svetlana prepare before an Orthodox Christmas celebration, at home in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Anna, daughter of Russian Cossack Alexander Kriventsev, watches her mother Svetlana prepare before an Orthodox Christmas celebration, at home in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Russian Cossack Alexander Kriventsev, his wife Svetlana and their daughter Anna pose for a picture before going to an Orthodox Christmas celebration, at home in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Russian Cossack Alexander Kriventsev, his wife Svetlana and their daughter Anna pose for a picture before going to an Orthodox Christmas celebration, at home in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Russian Cossacks stand guard near the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. Cossacks traditionally served the Russian tsars on the borders of their empire and lived in relative freedom but were persecuted later in the Soviet era. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Russian Cossacks stand guard near the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. Cossacks traditionally served the Russian tsars on the borders of their empire and lived in relative freedom but were persecuted later in the Soviet era. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>A Russian Cossack checks the bags of visitors to a trade centre in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Russian Cossack checks the bags of visitors to a trade centre in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Russian Cossack Vyacheslav Timoshenko, 13, sheathes a sword after juggling it, in the town of Krasny Oktyabr on the outskirts of the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Russian Cossack Vyacheslav Timoshenko, 13, sheathes a sword after juggling it, in the town of Krasny Oktyabr on the outskirts of the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Russian Cossack Alexander Kriventsev, his wife Svetlana and their daughter Anna have a traditional meal at home in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Russian Cossack Alexander Kriventsev, his wife Svetlana and their daughter Anna have a traditional meal at home in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Russian Cossack Vitaly Timoshenko, 19, stands behind his personal sword, which was presented to him as a gift last summer, in the town of Krasny Oktyabr on the outskirts of the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Russian Cossack Vitaly Timoshenko, 19, stands behind his personal sword, which was presented to him as a gift last summer, in the town of Krasny Oktyabr on the outskirts of the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Russian Cossacks Vitaly Timoshenko (R), 19, and Vyacheslav Timoshenko, 13, juggle swords in the town of Krasny Oktyabr, on the outskirts of the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Russian Cossacks Vitaly Timoshenko (R), 19, and Vyacheslav Timoshenko, 13, juggle swords in the town of Krasny Oktyabr, on the outskirts of the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Russian Cossacks, who started regular patrols within the city in the wake of recent suicide attacks, stand guard in front of the Kazan Orthodox Cathedral in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Russian Cossacks, who started regular patrols within the city in the wake of recent suicide attacks, stand guard in front of the Kazan Orthodox Cathedral in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

