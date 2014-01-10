版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 10日 星期五 12:25 BJT

Riding India's railways

<p>Commuters struggle to board a train at Noli railway station in Uttar Pradesh, India November 10, 2012. India will soon invite foreign businesses to help expand its once-mighty but now outdated railways, government sources said, in a move that would mark the opening up of one of the country's last great state-controlled industries. Indian Railways is one of the biggest and busiest rail networks in the world, operating 9,000 passenger trains and transporting up to 20 million passengers every day. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Commuters struggle to board a train at Noli railway station in Uttar Pradesh, India November 10, 2012. Indimore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Commuters struggle to board a train at Noli railway station in Uttar Pradesh, India November 10, 2012. India will soon invite foreign businesses to help expand its once-mighty but now outdated railways, government sources said, in a move that would mark the opening up of one of the country's last great state-controlled industries. Indian Railways is one of the biggest and busiest rail networks in the world, operating 9,000 passenger trains and transporting up to 20 million passengers every day. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
1 / 30
<p>Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai, Nmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
2 / 30
<p>Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway stationmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
3 / 30
<p>A woman carrying bamboo sticks crosses railway tracks on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A woman carrying bamboo sticks crosses railway tracks on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, December 18, more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A woman carrying bamboo sticks crosses railway tracks on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
4 / 30
<p>A man looks at a notice board inside the information center at Tundla Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A man looks at a notice board inside the information center at Tundla Junction railway station in Uttar Pramore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A man looks at a notice board inside the information center at Tundla Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
5 / 30
<p>A man from India's northeastern state looks at his mobile phone at the platform while waiting for a train to board back to his home at a railway station in the southern Indian city of Chennai, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A man from India's northeastern state looks at his mobile phone at the platform while waiting for a train tmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A man from India's northeastern state looks at his mobile phone at the platform while waiting for a train to board back to his home at a railway station in the southern Indian city of Chennai, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
6 / 30
<p>Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, Jumore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 30
<p>People living in slums near the railway tracks use the water supply from its broken pipelines to wash clothes and take baths in Delhi, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

People living in slums near the railway tracks use the water supply from its broken pipelines to wash clothmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

People living in slums near the railway tracks use the water supply from its broken pipelines to wash clothes and take baths in Delhi, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
8 / 30
<p>Commuters cross the tracks to reach the other side of the platform in Allahabad, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Commuters cross the tracks to reach the other side of the platform in Allahabad, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Commuters cross the tracks to reach the other side of the platform in Allahabad, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
9 / 30
<p>Passengers sit on the floor while traveling inside an overcrowded general class compartment of the Kalka Mail train in the northern Indian city of Kanpur, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Passengers sit on the floor while traveling inside an overcrowded general class compartment of the Kalka Mamore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Passengers sit on the floor while traveling inside an overcrowded general class compartment of the Kalka Mail train in the northern Indian city of Kanpur, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
10 / 30
<p>Passengers travel inside an overcrowded general class compartment of the Kalka Mail train in the northern Indian city of Kanpur, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Passengers travel inside an overcrowded general class compartment of the Kalka Mail train in the northern Imore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Passengers travel inside an overcrowded general class compartment of the Kalka Mail train in the northern Indian city of Kanpur, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
11 / 30
<p>Men bathe using pipes that supply water to trains at a railway station in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Men bathe using pipes that supply water to trains at a railway station in the northern Indian city of Allahmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Men bathe using pipes that supply water to trains at a railway station in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
12 / 30
<p>A cow drinks water from a water pipe at Allahabad railway station in Allahabad, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A cow drinks water from a water pipe at Allahabad railway station in Allahabad, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A cow drinks water from a water pipe at Allahabad railway station in Allahabad, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
13 / 30
<p>A commuter walks past a board showing the train timetable at Allahabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A commuter walks past a board showing the train timetable at Allahabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, Ocmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A commuter walks past a board showing the train timetable at Allahabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
14 / 30
<p>Train driver Ts Unnikrishnan Nair, 60, who has been working for Indian Railways for 40 years, drives his train from Kalyan Railway Station toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Train driver Ts Unnikrishnan Nair, 60, who has been working for Indian Railways for 40 years, drives his trmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Train driver Ts Unnikrishnan Nair, 60, who has been working for Indian Railways for 40 years, drives his train from Kalyan Railway Station toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
15 / 30
<p>Commuters stand at open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Commuters stand at open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai, Novemmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Commuters stand at open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
16 / 30
<p>A laundryman dries clothes in middle of railway tracks at a suburban station in Mumbai, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A laundryman dries clothes in middle of railway tracks at a suburban station in Mumbai, September 11, 2013.more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A laundryman dries clothes in middle of railway tracks at a suburban station in Mumbai, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
17 / 30
<p>Manual levers used to change train tracks are pictured at Tundla Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Manual levers used to change train tracks are pictured at Tundla Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh,more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Manual levers used to change train tracks are pictured at Tundla Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
18 / 30
<p>Commuters travel in a train heading from Agra to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Commuters travel in a train heading from Agra to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Commuters travel in a train heading from Agra to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
19 / 30
<p>An employee works in the control room of Kalyan Railway Station in Mumbai, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

An employee works in the control room of Kalyan Railway Station in Mumbai, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Naveshmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

An employee works in the control room of Kalyan Railway Station in Mumbai, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
20 / 30
<p>Commuters stand by the open doors of a suburban train as it goes over a bridge in the outskirts of Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Commuters stand by the open doors of a suburban train as it goes over a bridge in the outskirts of Mumbai, more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Commuters stand by the open doors of a suburban train as it goes over a bridge in the outskirts of Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
21 / 30
<p>A woman rests her child on the ticket counter as she buys a train ticket at Allahabad Railway Station, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A woman rests her child on the ticket counter as she buys a train ticket at Allahabad Railway Station, Octomore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A woman rests her child on the ticket counter as she buys a train ticket at Allahabad Railway Station, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
22 / 30
<p>A bicycle hangs from the window of a train at Parsha Bazar railway station in Bihar, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A bicycle hangs from the window of a train at Parsha Bazar railway station in Bihar, October 27, 2012. REUTmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A bicycle hangs from the window of a train at Parsha Bazar railway station in Bihar, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
23 / 30
<p>A stray dog sleeps under a chair as commuters pass by at Church Gate railway station in Mumbai, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A stray dog sleeps under a chair as commuters pass by at Church Gate railway station in Mumbai, December 5,more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A stray dog sleeps under a chair as commuters pass by at Church Gate railway station in Mumbai, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
24 / 30
<p>Homemade alcohol containers hang from a train window at Parsha Bazar railway station in Bihar, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Homemade alcohol containers hang from a train window at Parsha Bazar railway station in Bihar, October 27, more

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Homemade alcohol containers hang from a train window at Parsha Bazar railway station in Bihar, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
25 / 30
<p>Posters of missing people and people who died on trains, but whose bodies were not claimed, are displayed on the wall of Tundla Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh, October 24, 2012. About 40 people on average die everyday on India's railway network, according to data released by the government in 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Posters of missing people and people who died on trains, but whose bodies were not claimed, are displayed omore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Posters of missing people and people who died on trains, but whose bodies were not claimed, are displayed on the wall of Tundla Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh, October 24, 2012. About 40 people on average die everyday on India's railway network, according to data released by the government in 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
26 / 30
<p>Women try to enter the ladies' compartment of a crowded train heading towards Delhi at Noli Railway Station in Utter Pradesh, November 10, 2012. In India some train compartments, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved specifically for female passengers in an effort to make their travel easier and more secure. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Women try to enter the ladies' compartment of a crowded train heading towards Delhi at Noli Railway Stationmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

Women try to enter the ladies' compartment of a crowded train heading towards Delhi at Noli Railway Station in Utter Pradesh, November 10, 2012. In India some train compartments, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved specifically for female passengers in an effort to make their travel easier and more secure. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
27 / 30
<p>A portrait of a woman is seen near the entrance of the female compartment of a suburban train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai, November 2, 2012. In India some train compartments, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved specifically for female passengers in an effort to make their travel easier and more secure. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A portrait of a woman is seen near the entrance of the female compartment of a suburban train at Chhatrapatmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A portrait of a woman is seen near the entrance of the female compartment of a suburban train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai, November 2, 2012. In India some train compartments, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved specifically for female passengers in an effort to make their travel easier and more secure. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
28 / 30
<p>A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. In Mumbai there are two trains every day reserved especially for women, except on Sundays. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. In Mumbai there aremore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. In Mumbai there are two trains every day reserved especially for women, except on Sundays. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
29 / 30
<p>People from India's northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

People from India's northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway stationmore

2014年 1月 10日 星期五

People from India's northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Best of CES

Best of CES

下一个

Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show.

2014年 1月 10日
Niagara Falls partially freezes

Niagara Falls partially freezes

An arctic chill turns Niagara Falls into a winter wonderland.

2014年 1月 10日
Our outpost in space

Our outpost in space

The United States agrees to a 4-year extension of the International Space Station.

2014年 1月 10日
Transgender public figures

Transgender public figures

From beauty queens to Hollywood directors, some of the transgender people that have made their marks on society.

2014年 1月 9日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐