版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 01:16 BJT

No Pants Subway Ride

A man takes part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A man takes part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A woman without pants sits in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A pants-less passenger is seen on a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A man takes part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" on a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A woman takes part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" on a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong January 12,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Passengers without their pants ride on an underground train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Vienna January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A woman without pants is photographed by members of her team at an underground platform during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A woman takes part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" on a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong January 12,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A man sitting on a subway looks toward a passenger dressed for the annual No Pants Subway Ride in the Manhattan borough of New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A passenger without his pants rides a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Passengers without pants wait on a underground platform during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A passenger without his pants waits for a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" event in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

People take part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in the subway in Brussels, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A passenger without pants rides a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

People take part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" celebrations on the streets of Brussels January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A passenger without pants waits on an underground platform during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Passengers without their pants sit inside a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" event at a subway station in Madrid January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Passengers without their pants wait for a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" event at a subway station in Paris January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Passengers without pants ride a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, Illinois, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A passenger, not wearing pants, sits in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Paris January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A passenger, not wearing pants, sits on a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague January 12, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A woman without pants takes part in the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, Illinois, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Passengers without pants ride a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

Passengers without pants ride a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 1月 14日 星期二

A man without pants and wearing a mask sits in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

