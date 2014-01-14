Kiddie cowboys
Tristan Padilla, 6, hangs onto a sheep in the "Mutton Bustin'" competition at the 108th National Western Stmore
Tristan Padilla, 6, hangs onto a sheep in the "Mutton Bustin'" competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. The show, which features more than 15,000 head of livestock, runs through January 26. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Robby Milky, 6, hangs onto a sheep in the "Mutton Bustin'" competition at the 108th National Western Stock more
Robby Milky, 6, hangs onto a sheep in the "Mutton Bustin'" competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Avery Speck, 8, practices holding on before competing in the mini bull riding competition at the 108th Natimore
Avery Speck, 8, practices holding on before competing in the mini bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
CeJay Jones, 6, settles in on mini bull Hopper before riding in the competition at the 108th National Westemore
CeJay Jones, 6, settles in on mini bull Hopper before riding in the competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
CeJay Jones, 6, grimaces and holds his elbow after falling in the mini bull riding competition at the 108thmore
CeJay Jones, 6, grimaces and holds his elbow after falling in the mini bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ryan Grace, 10, hangs on in the mini bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Demore
Ryan Grace, 10, hangs on in the mini bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ryan Grace, 10, falls in the mini bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denvemore
Ryan Grace, 10, falls in the mini bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A rider holding the U.S. flag bows during the national anthem before the rodeo at the 108th National Westermore
A rider holding the U.S. flag bows during the national anthem before the rodeo at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
(From L to R) Mini bull riding competitors Avery Speck, 8, Gage Stimpson, 7, and Ryan Grace, 10, talk beformore
(From L to R) Mini bull riding competitors Avery Speck, 8, Gage Stimpson, 7, and Ryan Grace, 10, talk before competing at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Boys set to compete in the mini bull riding competition kneel and pray before entering the arena at the 108more
Boys set to compete in the mini bull riding competition kneel and pray before entering the arena at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A boy competes in the stick horse rodeo bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show inmore
A boy competes in the stick horse rodeo bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Children wait to compete in the stick horse rodeo at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, Januamore
Children wait to compete in the stick horse rodeo at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Brant Rogers (L) rubs his son Cooper's back to relieve his nervousness before Cooper showed his Red Angus hmore
Brant Rogers (L) rubs his son Cooper's back to relieve his nervousness before Cooper showed his Red Angus heifer at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Cooper Rogers struggles to get his Red Angus heifer into the arena to show at the 108th National Western Stmore
Cooper Rogers struggles to get his Red Angus heifer into the arena to show at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Edward Spencer poses for an official photo with his purple ribbon and division-winning Red Angus junior heimore
Edward Spencer poses for an official photo with his purple ribbon and division-winning Red Angus junior heifer at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Red Angus heifer waits to be shown in competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, Janmore
A Red Angus heifer waits to be shown in competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
