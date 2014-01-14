版本:
Kiddie cowboys

<p>Tristan Padilla, 6, hangs onto a sheep in the "Mutton Bustin'" competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. The show, which features more than 15,000 head of livestock, runs through January 26. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Robby Milky, 6, hangs onto a sheep in the "Mutton Bustin'" competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Avery Speck, 8, practices holding on before competing in the mini bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>CeJay Jones, 6, settles in on mini bull Hopper before riding in the competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>CeJay Jones, 6, grimaces and holds his elbow after falling in the mini bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Ryan Grace, 10, hangs on in the mini bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Ryan Grace, 10, falls in the mini bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A rider holding the U.S. flag bows during the national anthem before the rodeo at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>(From L to R) Mini bull riding competitors Avery Speck, 8, Gage Stimpson, 7, and Ryan Grace, 10, talk before competing at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Boys set to compete in the mini bull riding competition kneel and pray before entering the arena at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A boy competes in the stick horse rodeo bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Children wait to compete in the stick horse rodeo at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Brant Rogers (L) rubs his son Cooper's back to relieve his nervousness before Cooper showed his Red Angus heifer at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Cooper Rogers struggles to get his Red Angus heifer into the arena to show at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Edward Spencer poses for an official photo with his purple ribbon and division-winning Red Angus junior heifer at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A Red Angus heifer waits to be shown in competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

