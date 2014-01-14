版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 15日 星期三 04:15 BJT

Coming of age in Japan

<p>Japanese women in kimonos ride a train after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. According to a government announcement, about 1,210,000 men and women who were born in 1993 reached coming of age this year and the number is 10,000 fewer people than last year. The figure is the smallest number since the government started counting in 1968. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Japanese women in kimonos ride a train after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park more

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

Japanese women in kimonos ride a train after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. According to a government announcement, about 1,210,000 men and women who were born in 1993 reached coming of age this year and the number is 10,000 fewer people than last year. The figure is the smallest number since the government started counting in 1968. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
1 / 9
<p>Japanese women in kimonos ride a train after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Japanese women in kimonos ride a train after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park more

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

Japanese women in kimonos ride a train after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
2 / 9
<p>Japanese women in kimonos pose for pictures after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Japanese women in kimonos pose for pictures after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement more

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

Japanese women in kimonos pose for pictures after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
3 / 9
<p>A 20-year-old woman holds her smartphone as she waits for her friends at a train station before a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A 20-year-old woman holds her smartphone as she waits for her friends at a train station before a ceremony more

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

A 20-year-old woman holds her smartphone as she waits for her friends at a train station before a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
4 / 9
<p>Kanon Nagasato, 20, holds a cigarette after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Kanon Nagasato, 20, holds a cigarette after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park imore

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

Kanon Nagasato, 20, holds a cigarette after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
5 / 9
<p>Japanese women in kimonos attend a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Japanese women in kimonos attend a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, Jamore

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

Japanese women in kimonos attend a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
6 / 9
<p>Maho Yamaguchi, 20, wears a kimono with origami accessories on her hair as she poses after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Maho Yamaguchi, 20, wears a kimono with origami accessories on her hair as she poses after a ceremony celebmore

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

Maho Yamaguchi, 20, wears a kimono with origami accessories on her hair as she poses after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
7 / 9
<p>Japanese women in kimonos attend a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Japanese women in kimonos attend a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, Jamore

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

Japanese women in kimonos attend a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
8 / 9
<p>Japanese women in kimonos and men, aged 20, ride a roller-coaster during their Coming of Age Day event at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Japanese women in kimonos and men, aged 20, ride a roller-coaster during their Coming of Age Day event at amore

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

Japanese women in kimonos and men, aged 20, ride a roller-coaster during their Coming of Age Day event at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
9 / 9
重播
下一图片集
Sochi from the sky

Sochi from the sky

下一个

Sochi from the sky

Sochi from the sky

An aerial view of the venues and the landmarks of Sochi ahead of the Winter Olympics.

2014年 1月 14日
Kiddie cowboys

Kiddie cowboys

Pint-sized cowboys and cowgirls show their stuff at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver.

2014年 1月 14日
The surreal shipwreck

The surreal shipwreck

Views of the stricken Costa Concordia, two years after it capsized.

2014年 1月 14日
No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Images from the annual flash mob event.

2014年 1月 14日

精选图集

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐