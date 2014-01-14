版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 15日 星期三 06:35 BJT

Detroit Auto Show front ends

<p>A model poses next to the grille of the Dodge Challenger with shaker hood option during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

A model poses next to the grille of the Dodge Challenger with shaker hood option during the North American more

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

A model poses next to the grille of the Dodge Challenger with shaker hood option during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
1 / 19
<p>View of the grille of the 2014 Chevolet Silverado 2500 HD pickup truck on display during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

View of the grille of the 2014 Chevolet Silverado 2500 HD pickup truck on display during the North Americanmore

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

View of the grille of the 2014 Chevolet Silverado 2500 HD pickup truck on display during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
2 / 19
<p>The grille of the Cadillac Elmiraj concept car as the vehicle is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

The grille of the Cadillac Elmiraj concept car as the vehicle is displayed during the North American Internmore

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

The grille of the Cadillac Elmiraj concept car as the vehicle is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
3 / 19
<p>View of the grille of the Acura TLX prototype as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

View of the grille of the Acura TLX prototype as it is unveiled during the North American International Autmore

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

View of the grille of the Acura TLX prototype as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
4 / 19
<p>View of the grille of a Subaru WRX STI as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

View of the grille of a Subaru WRX STI as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Showmore

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

View of the grille of a Subaru WRX STI as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
5 / 19
<p>View of the grille area of the Lexus RC F as it is driven onto the display area during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

View of the grille area of the Lexus RC F as it is driven onto the display area during the North American Imore

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

View of the grille area of the Lexus RC F as it is driven onto the display area during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
6 / 19
<p>View of the headlights and grille of the Nissan Sport Sedan Concept as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

View of the headlights and grille of the Nissan Sport Sedan Concept as it is unveiled during the North Amermore

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

View of the headlights and grille of the Nissan Sport Sedan Concept as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
7 / 19
<p>Detail view of the grille of the Kia GT4 Stinger concept car as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Detail view of the grille of the Kia GT4 Stinger concept car as it is displayed during the North American Imore

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

Detail view of the grille of the Kia GT4 Stinger concept car as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
8 / 19
<p>View of the grille area of the Bentley GT V8 S after the car was unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

View of the grille area of the Bentley GT V8 S after the car was unveiled during the North American Internmore

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

View of the grille area of the Bentley GT V8 S after the car was unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
9 / 19
<p>View of the grille and headlights of the 2015 Sierra HD on display during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

View of the grille and headlights of the 2015 Sierra HD on display during the North American International more

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

View of the grille and headlights of the 2015 Sierra HD on display during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
10 / 19
<p>View of the grille of the Audi Allroad Quattro e-tron during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

View of the grille of the Audi Allroad Quattro e-tron during the North American International Auto Show in more

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

View of the grille of the Audi Allroad Quattro e-tron during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
11 / 19
<p>Detail view of the Mercedes-Benz C Class grille during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Detail view of the Mercedes-Benz C Class grille during the North American International Auto Show in Detroimore

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

Detail view of the Mercedes-Benz C Class grille during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
12 / 19
<p>View of the Audi S3 grille as the vehicle is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

View of the Audi S3 grille as the vehicle is displayed during the North American International Auto Show inmore

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

View of the Audi S3 grille as the vehicle is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
13 / 19
<p>Detail view of the grille of the S Class Concept Coupe during the press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)</p>

Detail view of the grille of the S Class Concept Coupe during the press preview day of the North American Imore

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

Detail view of the grille of the S Class Concept Coupe during the press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)

Close
14 / 19
<p>Detail view of the grille area of the new Chrysler 200 S sedan as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Detail view of the grille area of the new Chrysler 200 S sedan as it is unveiled during the North American more

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

Detail view of the grille area of the new Chrysler 200 S sedan as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
15 / 19
<p>Detail view of the grille area of the new Chrysler 200 C sedan as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Detail view of the grille area of the new Chrysler 200 C sedan as it is unveiled during the North American more

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

Detail view of the grille area of the new Chrysler 200 C sedan as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
16 / 19
<p>View of the grille and headlights of a 2014 Ford SVT Raptor on display during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

View of the grille and headlights of a 2014 Ford SVT Raptor on display during the North American Internatiomore

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

View of the grille and headlights of a 2014 Ford SVT Raptor on display during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
17 / 19
<p>Detail view of the grille area of a new Ford F-150 pickup truck as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Detail view of the grille area of a new Ford F-150 pickup truck as it is displayed during the North Americamore

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

Detail view of the grille area of a new Ford F-150 pickup truck as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
18 / 19
<p>View of the Toyota FT-1 concept car's grille area as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

View of the Toyota FT-1 concept car's grille area as it is unveiled during the North American Internationalmore

2014年 1月 15日 星期三

View of the Toyota FT-1 concept car's grille area as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
Coming of age in Japan

Coming of age in Japan

下一个

Coming of age in Japan

Coming of age in Japan

Japanese men and women who were born in 1993 celebrate Coming of Age Day in Tokyo.

2014年 1月 15日
Sochi from the sky

Sochi from the sky

An aerial view of the venues and the landmarks of Sochi ahead of the Winter Olympics.

2014年 1月 14日
Kiddie cowboys

Kiddie cowboys

Pint-sized cowboys and cowgirls show their stuff at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver.

2014年 1月 14日
The surreal shipwreck

The surreal shipwreck

Views of the stricken Costa Concordia, two years after it capsized.

2014年 1月 14日

精选图集

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐