2014年 1月 18日

Waves and kicks for shanty town kids

<p>A boy stands on a surfboard during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. Since 2008, the NGO Alto Peru seeks to offer children from a poor fishing neighborhood known as Alto Peru, the chance to learn and practice alternative sports such as surfing and Muay Thai for free. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A boy stands on a surfboard during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January more

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

A boy stands on a surfboard during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. Since 2008, the NGO Alto Peru seeks to offer children from a poor fishing neighborhood known as Alto Peru, the chance to learn and practice alternative sports such as surfing and Muay Thai for free. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Brothers Erick and Gianfranco Garcia eat breakfast before attending their surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 16, 2014. Around 60 children attend morning and night lessons conducted by skilled teachers who impart to them positive values and skills on how to make a change in the society where they live, according to NGO Alto Peru. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Brothers Erick and Gianfranco Garcia eat breakfast before attending their surfing lessons at a beach near Amore

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

Brothers Erick and Gianfranco Garcia eat breakfast before attending their surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 16, 2014. Around 60 children attend morning and night lessons conducted by skilled teachers who impart to them positive values and skills on how to make a change in the society where they live, according to NGO Alto Peru. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Children leave their homes to attend surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Children leave their homes to attend surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

Children leave their homes to attend surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>A youth rides a skateboard while on his way to his surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A youth rides a skateboard while on his way to his surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

A youth rides a skateboard while on his way to his surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>A boy puts on a wetsuit before his surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A boy puts on a wetsuit before his surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

A boy puts on a wetsuit before his surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Children stretch during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Children stretch during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

Children stretch during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Children stand on surfboards during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. Since 2008, the NGO Alto Peru seeks to offer children from a poor fishermen neighbourhood known as Alto Peru, the chance to learn and practise alternative sports such as surfing and Muay Thai for free. Around 60 children attend morning and night lessons conducted by skilled teachers who impart to them positive values and skills on how to make a change in the society where they live, according to NGO Alto Peru. Picture taken January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil (PERU - Tags: SOCIETY SPORT POVERTY EDUCATION)</p>

Children stand on surfboards during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January more

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

Children stand on surfboards during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. Since 2008, the NGO Alto Peru seeks to offer children from a poor fishermen neighbourhood known as Alto Peru, the chance to learn and practise alternative sports such as surfing and Muay Thai for free. Around 60 children attend morning and night lessons conducted by skilled teachers who impart to them positive values and skills on how to make a change in the society where they live, according to NGO Alto Peru. Picture taken January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil (PERU - Tags: SOCIETY SPORT POVERTY EDUCATION)

<p>A boy launches himself into the water during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A boy launches himself into the water during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

A boy launches himself into the water during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Children try to balance on their boards during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Children try to balance on their boards during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

Children try to balance on their boards during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>A girl carrying a surfboard laughs after a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A girl carrying a surfboard laughs after a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

A girl carrying a surfboard laughs after a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>A boy laughs during a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A boy laughs during a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

A boy laughs during a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>A girl gestures after a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A girl gestures after a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

A girl gestures after a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Children practice Muay Thai during a class in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Children practice Muay Thai during a class in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

Children practice Muay Thai during a class in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>A boy puts on boxing gloves before a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A boy puts on boxing gloves before a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

A boy puts on boxing gloves before a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Children practice Muay Thai during a class in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Children practice Muay Thai during a class in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

Children practice Muay Thai during a class in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>A girl protects her face while practicing Muay Thai during a lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A girl protects her face while practicing Muay Thai during a lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

A girl protects her face while practicing Muay Thai during a lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Children watch while two youths practise during a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Children watch while two youths practise during a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

Children watch while two youths practise during a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

