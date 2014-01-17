Bahrain air show
Breitling Wingwalkers aerobatics and wing-walking team perform with their Boeing-Stearman Model 75 biplane more
Breitling Wingwalkers aerobatics and wing-walking team perform with their Boeing-Stearman Model 75 biplane during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
The Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform with their Aermacmore
The Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform with their Aermacchi MB-339NAT jet aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A smiley face is left in the skies by the DHL Extra 300 aerobatic plane during the Bahrain International Aimore
A smiley face is left in the skies by the DHL Extra 300 aerobatic plane during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A DHL International Boeing 757-225 freighter accompanied by the DHL Extra 200 & Extra 300 aerobatic airmore
A DHL International Boeing 757-225 freighter accompanied by the DHL Extra 200 & Extra 300 aerobatic aircraft perform a fly-pass during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Russian Knights aerobatic demonstration team of the Russian Air Force perform with their Su-27 aircraft durmore
Russian Knights aerobatic demonstration team of the Russian Air Force perform with their Su-27 aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman al-Khalifa steps off a fighter jet on display at the Bahrain International Aimore
Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman al-Khalifa steps off a fighter jet on display at the Bahrain International Airshow held at the Sakhir Air Base, south of Manama, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A pair of Spitfire fighter planes perform during the Bahrain International Air Show in Sakir Base, south ofmore
A pair of Spitfire fighter planes perform during the Bahrain International Air Show in Sakir Base, south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
The Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform with their Aermacmore
The Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform with their Aermacchi MB-339NAT jet aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A F-16 fighter jet takes off during the Bahrain International Air Show in Sakir Base, south of Manama, Janumore
A F-16 fighter jet takes off during the Bahrain International Air Show in Sakir Base, south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
An Embraer R-99 aircraft fitted with Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System developed by Indmore
An Embraer R-99 aircraft fitted with Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System developed by India at the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) flies during during the Bahrain International Air Show at Sakir airbase, south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Breitling Wingwalkers aerobatics and wing-walking team perform with their Boeing-Stearman Model 75 biplanesmore
Breitling Wingwalkers aerobatics and wing-walking team perform with their Boeing-Stearman Model 75 biplanes during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
The Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform with their Aermacmore
The Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform with their Aermacchi MB-339NAT jet aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform during an air displaymore
Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform during an air display at the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
下一个
Berlin Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Berlin Fashion Week.
Waves and kicks for shanty town kids
An organization offers children from a poor fishing neighborhood the chance to learn alternative sports such as surfing and Muay Thai.
Surfing USA
Surf's up on the sun-drenched beach of Leucadia, California.
Wildfire near Los Angeles
A fast moving brush fire breaks out north of Los Angeles.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.